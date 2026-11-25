The court did not decide who pays for the batteries. It only said the auctions need not wait for that answer.

File photo, March 2010. High-voltage transmission towers in Jundiaí, São Paulo state. The photo does not show Axia lines. Photo: João Batista Shimoto, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Brazil

A federal judge in Brasília has refused to stop two battery auctions that Brazil plans to hold next week, even as wind-power generators fight over who should pay for them. Judge Diego Câmara of the 17th Federal Civil Court of the Federal District rejected an urgent injunction on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

For US investors the ruling keeps a new market for grid batteries on schedule, while wind generators still face the risk of carrying the bill. For Brazilians it keeps open the route to storage capacity that the government says the power grid needs from 2027.

Key Facts What. A federal judge refused to suspend Brazil’s battery-storage auctions of 2 and 4 December.

Who. ABEEólica, the wind-power industry association, wanted a delay over who pays for the batteries.

Next. The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on a separate challenge, the main remaining risk.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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The court did not decide who pays for the batteries. It only said the auctions need not wait for that answer.

Law 15.269 of 2025 makes only power generators pay for the grid batteries that Brazil is about to buy, and ABEEólica calls that unconstitutional. The association says it does not oppose storage but wants the auctions held only after the legal disputes are resolved.

ANEEL, the federal power regulator, ran a public consultation that proposes generator cost factors from 25% to 100%. Those factors would decide how much each generator pays.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

ABEEólica estimates the charge could reach R$17 per megawatt-hour (about US$2.90 at the central bank’s 24 November sell rate of R$5.8573 per US$).ABEEólica filed a public civil action against the Union, meaning the federal government, and ANEEL on 16 November, and asked the court to suspend the auctions at once.

Judge Câmara refused on 25 November, finding no danger of imminent harm and no risk to the outcome of the case.

A wind turbine in Fortaleza, Ceará, on Brazil's northeast coast. File photo, 2018 (RonaldoMorais, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

In his ruling the judge wrote that it is “not prudent for this court to pre-judge the validity of a federal law” (translated from Portuguese, as are all quotes here). He added that “no law or regulation makes the holding of the auction conditional on settling the cost rule first”, and he noted that a capacity auction in December 2021 ran almost three years before its charge was regulated.

The Attorney-General’s Office, which defends the federal government in court, argued on 25 November that a postponement would cause “concrete and severe damage”. It said batteries reduce curtailment, meaning generation wasted when the grid cannot take it, so generators are not “mere financiers”.

The energy ministry says the criteria for guaranteeing power supply “will be violated from 2027”. Its legal office argued on 24 November that the charge need not be regulated before the auctions, because collection starts only in August 2028.

ANEEL argued on 24 November that the charge need not be defined before the auctions, and that a suspension would hit thousands of registered projects. The regulator’s argument is that the auctions and the cost rule can follow separate timetables.

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Bill 3,716 of 2026 would end generator-only funding, and the Chamber of Deputies is handling it under an urgency procedure. It still needs a Chamber vote, the Senate and presidential sanction.

The auctions run on 2 December for storage with national content and on 4 December for other storage. Supply under the winning contracts starts on 1 August 2028, and no charge will be collected before that month, the ruling says.

The ruling reads as good news for battery makers and integrators, who gain schedule certainty, and as a warning for wind generators, who carry the cost-allocation risk. The Supreme Court is the next test.

The Union and ANEEL must now answer in the civil action, which continues. The Supreme Court’s ruling on a direct action of unconstitutionality, ADI 8,050, filed on 19 November, in which Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin asked for information before deciding, is still pending and is the main remaining risk to 2 December.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the judge refuse to suspend the auctions?

He found no danger of imminent harm and no risk to the case, and said no rule ties the auction to the cost decision.

Does the ruling settle who pays for the batteries?

No. The civil action and the Supreme Court challenge continue, so the cost rule stays open.

What should US investors watch?

The Supreme Court’s decision on the law and the results of the auctions on 2 and 4 December. They show whether batteries or generators carry the risk.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

Sources Judgment of Judge Diego Câmara, 17th Federal Civil Court of the Federal District, 25 November 2026 · Attorney-General’s Office (AGU) filing, 25 November 2026 · Energy ministry legal consultancy and ANEEL statements, 24 November 2026 · ABEEólica statements, November 2026 · ANEEL public consultation 37/2026 · Law 15.269 of 2025 · Chamber of Deputies, Bill 3,716 of 2026

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