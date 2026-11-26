Auditors reviewed a weevil warning and found insects on food and out-of-date crackers in a state warehouse. The dispute turns on who donated what and who must answer.

File photo, November 2025. A US Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter and a forklift loading relief supplies in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa. (Photo: US Marine Corps, Staff Sgt. Brett Norman, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Jamaica

Jamaican diaspora leaders are demanding that the Government accept responsibility for Hurricane Melissa relief supplies that spoiled in state storage, according to a report dated Thursday 26 November 2026. They reject the suggestion that overseas donations close to their expiry dates contributed to the failures.

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The failures were found at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the state disaster agency, by the Auditor General’s Department, Jamaica’s public spending watchdog. We could not confirm the names of the leaders or the groups they speak for.

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Key Facts Who. Jamaican diaspora leaders (names unconfirmed); ODPEM, the state disaster agency; Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis.

What. Diaspora leaders demand the Government own the spoiled Hurricane Melissa relief supplies.

Where. Jamaica; the audit report was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

As of. 26 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Auditors reviewed a weevil warning and found insects on food and out-of-date crackers in a state warehouse. The dispute turns on who donated what and who must answer.

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Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, struck Jamaica on 28 October 2025. Jamaica has a large diaspora in the United States, and much of the donated aid came from abroad.

The Auditor General’s Department submitted its fourth report on the relief effort on 29 October 2026, and Parliament received it on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The Auditor General’s report, a compliance audit of how ODPEM managed and distributed in-kind donations (goods rather than cash), covers receipts, storage and issue.

ODPEM’s own records show J$849.3 million (about US$5.5 million) of consumable relief from international donors and J$9.5 million (about US$60,000) from local ones. The audit says none of the international items was entered in ODPEM’s inventory; conversions here use about J$155 (Jamaican dollars) per US$1.

Of J$1.5 billion (about US$10 million) in goods intended for the Government, J$1.3 billion (about US$8 million) was donated internationally, as at July 2026. Total in-kind donations reached J$6.3 billion (about US$40 million) by then.

What the Auditors Counted

Apart from 359 boxes of crackers with best-before dates of 4 to 10 March 2026, the report says “all items were within their usable dates.” Insects were seen on some consumables.

An ODPEM logistics manager had warned by email on 23 March 2026 that about 200 bags of rice were heavily infested with weevils. At the June count, 20,400 packs of rice, or 204 bags of 100 packs, were still in storage about three months later.

The Auditor General said this pointed to weak storage and stock rotation, the first-in, first-out rule for using older stock first, “and not only” to the fumigation. ODPEM paid J$450,000 (about US$2,900) for fumigation completed on 14 May 2026, yet insects were seen in June.

File photo. The waterfront park in Kingston, the Jamaican capital. Photo: Tillon Aniel, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Two Explanations for One Warehouse

ODPEM Director General Commander Alvin Gayle told a post-Cabinet briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that there were shortcomings but no Hurricane Melissa funds were unaccounted for. ODPEM said an influx of expired and near-expired donations after the storm was partly to blame for the spoiled food.

In Gayle’s words, “before, some food did come in expired, some food did come in very, very close to expiring.” He asked the public for “grace” given the scale of the event, and said ODPEM has introduced new standard operating procedures for receiving, recording, storing and distributing relief supplies.

The diaspora leaders reject that explanation and want the Government to take responsibility, according to that report. The audit put the weight on storage, stock rotation and missing records, and it does not say who donated the crackers.

ODPEM did not give auditors store records of what should be in the warehouse, so the counts could not be compared with receipts since November 2025. The Auditor General’s 2024 audit raised the same weakness, citing expired goods and too little storage space and staff, so it predates Hurricane Melissa.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding said on Friday 20 November 2026 that Jamaicans “gave generously so families could have a roof over their heads and food to eat.” He said many still do not, and that they “deserve answers and accountability.”

His People’s National Party held a peaceful protest at Cross Roads, St Andrew, on Wednesday 25 November 2026. It is not known whether the rice and crackers were distributed or destroyed.

ODPEM referred the matter on 7 September 2026 for further investigation. Gayle said on 18 November that the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), Jamaica’s police anti-corruption unit, is running a criminal investigation.

For donors abroad, the practical question is traceability, because without store records auditors could not match what came in with what stood on the shelves. Whether new procedures restore that trust will depend on the investigation and on how the Government answers the diaspora’s demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the audit find in the warehouse?

Auditors saw insects on some consumables and rice kept long after a warning, and ODPEM could not show store records. They put the weight on storage conditions and stock rotation.

Who donated most of the relief goods?

The audit’s executive summary says most of the goods intended for the Government were donated internationally. Local donors gave a far smaller share of consumables.

What happens next?

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), Jamaica’s police anti-corruption unit, is conducting a criminal investigation, Gayle said on 18 November. No date for its findings has been published.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Auditor General’s Department of Jamaica (report PDF) · ODPEM Director General statement, Jamaica House post-Cabinet briefing, 18 November 2026 · Opposition Leader statement, 20 November 2026

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