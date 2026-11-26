An opposition party has taken an audit of poorly tracked hurricane aid to the street, and the Government has so far answered the findings but not the protest.

Photo: Ralf Steinberger / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Jamaica

Scores of supporters of Jamaica’s main opposition party held a peaceful protest at Cross Roads, a busy junction in St Andrew, the parish around Kingston, on Wednesday morning 25 November 2026. They were protesting the Government’s handling of relief goods donated after Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm that struck the island on 28 October 2025.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The People’s National Party (PNP) says an audit tabled in Parliament on Tuesday 17 November shows that aid meant for storm victims was poorly tracked. Jamaica is a popular destination for American travellers and home to a large diaspora in the USA, and much of the donated aid came from abroad.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Caribbean story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Mark Golding, Opposition Leader, and his People’s National Party, Jamaica’s main opposition.

What. A peaceful protest over how donated Hurricane Melissa relief goods were handled.

When and where. Wednesday 25 November 2026, Cross Roads, St Andrew, Jamaica.

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

An opposition party has taken an audit of poorly tracked hurricane aid to the street, and the Government has so far answered the findings but not the protest.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Jamaica Email address Follow

The audit is the fourth in a series by the Auditor General’s Department, Jamaica’s independent public spending watchdog, titled Real-Time Audit of the Hurricane Melissa Relief Initiative. This edition examines the management and distribution of in-kind donations, meaning goods rather than cash, and was published and tabled on 17 November 2026; the full report is online.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the state disaster agency, reported in-kind donations of J$6.3 billion (about US$40 million at roughly J$159 per US$1, the Bank of Jamaica, the central bank, in recent weeks). Of that, J$1.46 billion (about US$9.2 million) was meant for the Government and J$4.84 billion (about US$30 million) was consigned to ODPEM for third parties, but the auditors could not verify either total.

ODPEM did not answer a request of 25 August 2026 for proof that the third-party goods reached the intended recipients. Its donation schedule also left out consignments worth about J$780 million (about US$4.9 million) on which it paid clearance fees.

On 4 September 2026 the auditors found 15 unopened containers at Warehouse 2 that had not been valued or recorded. Of 1,332 donated assets, among them 768 generators and 200 prefabricated houses, ODPEM provided receipt forms for 1,084 and none for the other 248.

A Chinook helicopter and a forklift loading relief supplies in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa. File photo, November 2025. (Photo: US Marine Corps, Staff Sgt. Brett Norman, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

An ODPEM logistics manager wrote on 23 March 2026 that about 200 bags of rice were heavily infested with weevils, small grain-eating beetles. At the auditors’ stock count in June 2026, 20,400 packs of rice were still in storage with insects visible on food items, and 359 boxes of crackers were past their best-before dates.

The auditors have so far confirmed only 31 of the 200 prefabricated houses, and found no evidence that internationally donated fixed assets were entered in ODPEM’s asset register. The Jamaica Constabulary Force, the national police, was authorised to distribute 696 donated Starlink satellite internet terminals and issued 683 of them to 75 recipients without allocation criteria or a needs assessment.

Donated cash also paid for fees: J$45.1 million (about US$284,000) went on brokerage, utilities and related charges, J$33 million (about US$208,000) of it to clear goods meant for third parties, and ODPEM could not show authority for this. ODPEM told the auditors the funds were approved for roof repair and semi-permanent housing, not brokerage fees.

Before the protest, Opposition Leader Mark Golding said that Commander Alvin Gayle, ODPEM’s director general, should resign. He also called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to take responsibility for the agency’s operational failures, an agency the PNP says Holness placed under his own office.

Golding told the crowd that the Government had “dropped the ball” since the hurricane. He called the Prime Minister’s leadership “weak and cowardly”.

Damion Crawford, the PNP’s spokesman on education, said: “We want to see the prime minister”. Dr Dayton Campbell is the PNP’s general secretary.

The Government acknowledged the Auditor General’s findings but pushed back on the calls for Gayle to resign, and Holness distanced his office from the use of donated funds to clear third-party goods. We found no direct government reply to the protest by Thursday 26 November 2026.

Gayle disputed parts of the findings, saying all 200 prefabricated houses were donated to the Government, 169 have been distributed and 31 remain in ODPEM custody. He also said that all money channelled through the agency is accounted for.

Golding said the party is “in this for the long haul”. He said more protest actions are coming but gave no dates, and no crowd number was published.

ODPEM opened an internal inquiry in July 2026 and on 7 September 2026 referred the matter for further investigation, and we found no announced outcome. Whether Gayle will leave is also open, since the Government has resisted the calls.

No date has been set for the next protest. None has been given either for the result of the referral to investigators.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Jamaica 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the audit find?

It found that the disaster agency could not fully prove where donated goods ended up. The agency disputes parts of the findings.

Who is Mark Golding?

He is the Opposition Leader and heads the People’s National Party. He has called for the head of the disaster agency to resign.

Will the protests continue?

Golding says more protest actions are coming. No dates have been given.

Sources Auditor General’s Department of Jamaica, Hurricane Melissa Relief Initiative audit of in-kind donations, tabled 17 November 2026 (full report) · Statements by Opposition Leader Mark Golding and PNP officials, 25 November 2026 and earlier · ODPEM Director General Commander Alvin Gayle’s response to the audit · Bank of Jamaica exchange-rate range, November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error