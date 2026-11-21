Brazil Food App iFood Reports Data Hack
iFood says criminals reached contact and registration data but not passwords or cards. This time it told the regulator, after a June episode in which it judged the risk irrelevant and did not.
Business: Brazil
iFood, a Brazilian food-delivery app, said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that attackers gained unauthorised access to its systems on Saturday 14 November and reached registration data of customers, couriers and partner restaurants. The company told Brazil’s national data-protection regulator, the ANPD, and began emailing the people affected.
For readers in the United States, the story matters because iFood belongs to Prosus, the Amsterdam-listed technology investor, and because it is the second data scare at the company this year. It also tests how hard Brazil’s data law bites on a platform that holds the phone numbers and tax IDs of delivery workers and diners.
Key Facts
- Who. iFood, a Brazilian food-delivery app, owned by Prosus, an Amsterdam-listed investor.
- What. Attackers reached customer phone numbers and courier and restaurant registration data.
- When. Access on Saturday 14 November 2026; disclosed Thursday 19 November.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 21 November 2026, 09:30 GMT.
iFood says criminals reached contact and registration data but not passwords or cards. This time it told the regulator, after a June episode in which it judged the risk irrelevant and did not.
The breach follows one iFood confirmed on Wednesday 3 June 2026, when it said about 1.2 million people were affected by a December 2025 leak of names and CPF numbers, the personal tax IDs every Brazilian carries. In that case iFood said the law did not oblige it to report, because the event carried no relevant risk.
This time iFood filed with the ANPD and says it is cooperating with the agency. It says the investigation and monitoring continue, that customers need not change passwords or remove saved cards, and that it never asks for passwords, codes or card details by phone, email, text or messaging apps.
Brazil’s data-protection law, known as the LGPD (Lei 13.709 of 14 August 2018), requires a company to tell the ANPD and the people involved about any incident that may bring them risk or relevant harm. The ANPD’s Resolution 15 of 24 April 2024 sets the deadline at three business days from the moment the company learns that personal data were involved.
Fines under article 52 reach 2% of a company’s Brazilian revenue from its last fiscal year, capped at R$50 million (about US$8.4 million at R$5.95 per US$, the market rate of 20 November) per infraction. Those penalties have applied since 1 August 2021, and we found no published ANPD decision on either iFood incident.
For customers and users of iFood Benefícios, a separate iFood product, the company says only phone numbers were accessed, not linked to names, CPF numbers, emails or addresses. Partner-restaurant representatives had a registered phone number, a CPF or both exposed.
Couriers are the most exposed group, since their data may include name, email, phone and CPF, and in some cases the bank branch and account numbers used for payouts. iFood says the bank accounts themselves were not reached, and that not every courier lost the same information.iFood also warns that criminals can use leaked contacts to write convincing scam messages, and it urges two-step verification. It says it has found no sign so far that the data was published or misused.
The company’s position is that numbers and tax IDs without passwords are low-risk. The ANPD’s view on that has not been published.A courier’s CPF and phone number are enough for a fraudster to pose as iFood and ask for a verification code.
That risk falls on workers who earn through the app, while any fine would stay under the R$50 million (about US$8.4 million) cap per infraction. iFood has not said who the attackers were, how they got in, how long they had access, or how many people are affected. Under the ANPD’s rules a company may add to its first notice within 20 business days, so more detail could surface by late December.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is my iFood password or card at risk?
iFood says passwords, cards and balances were not accessed, so it advises no change of either. The practical danger is scam messages that use a leaked phone number.
Why is the regulator involved this time?
Brazil’s law asks a company to report incidents that may harm the people involved. iFood chose to report this one.
What should iFood users do now?
Treat any message asking for a code as fake and switch on two-step verification. Check the email iFood sends if your data was among those reached.
Sources
Source: iFood statement of 19 November 2026; ANPD Resolution 15/2024; LGPD; RT USD/BRL rate of 20 November 2026 · iFood statement on the data incident · LGPD, Lei 13.709/2018 · ANPD, Brazil’s data-protection authority
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