Preliminary reports say the dead guarded the gang’s alleged leader, who is still at large. The dead have not been officially named.

File photo, 2016. Honduran troops board a US military CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Mocorón, Honduras, during a counter-drug logistics operation on 9 June 2016. (Photo: Staff Sgt. Siuta B. Ika, US Air Force, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief: Honduras

Honduran police killed three presumed members of the Cartel del Diablo, a gang based in Yoro, a department (province) in north-central Honduras, in a mountain clash on Saturday 21 November 2026, the Security Ministry said. Preliminary reports describe the three as part of the personal security of the gang’s alleged leader.

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Security Minister Gerzon Velásquez said on Sunday 22 November that six gang members were at the site, and that three died and three escaped. He said the gang’s alleged leader, Esteban Gumercindo Ferrera Rodas, alias “El Diablo” (the Devil), could be among the three who got away.

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Key Facts Who. Three presumed Cartel del Diablo members died; three others escaped, possibly including leader “El Diablo”.

What. A clash with police in the mountains of Yoro; the minister gave details on 22 November.

When. Saturday 21 November 2026; the dead are not yet officially identified.

Power Index.

As of. 23 November 2026, 7:30 a.m. GMT.

Preliminary reports say the dead guarded the gang’s alleged leader, who is still at large. The dead have not been officially named.

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Tegucigalpa, the capital, where the Security Ministry sits. File photo, 2025. (Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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“We are after his steps,” Velásquez said on 22 November. “We know he is hidden in some of the nooks of this whole mountain, but we will find him in a matter of days.”

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“We already have the names, but the legal recovery of the bodies will determine who is who,” Velásquez said, declining to confirm their identities. The authorities are still working to identify the dead and to collect evidence on their role in the violence.

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Officers seized firearms of several types, some of them prohibited, a banner with the gang’s name and a small Santa Muerte statuette, a folk-saint figure Velásquez said criminals have copied from Mexican and other criminal groups. More than 500 police and military are deployed, and more than 35 suspected members have been captured and five killed so far, he said.

The operation follows Wednesday 18 November, when four attacks killed 12 people, among them women and minors, in Yoro. The National Defence and Security Council, the government’s top security body, then declared Yoro and nearby municipalities high-risk territory.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the three men killed in Yoro?

Preliminary reports describe them as presumed gang members and part of the leader’s personal security. Official identification rests with forensic doctors, police investigators and prosecutors.

Has the gang leader been captured?

No. The minister says the security forces are searching the mountains for him.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error