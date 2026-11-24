A regional rights body wants Honduras to examine the councillor's land work in the Yorito killings, while the head of Congress sees reprisal for state operations in Yoro.

File photo, undated. The Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, below hillside neighbourhoods. (Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Honduras

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH), the rights watchdog of the Organization of American States, urged Honduras on Tuesday 24 November to investigate four attacks in Yorito, in northern Honduras, that killed 12 people. It asked that the inquiry weigh the work of Delma Olvera, a municipal councillor and defender of the Tolupán, an Indigenous people of Yoro, who died in one of them.

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The commission published the call on its official social media accounts. It voiced concern at the gravity of the killings and at violence against defenders of Indigenous territories.

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Key Facts Who. The CIDH, the Organization of American States’ rights watchdog, and the Honduran authorities.

What. Four attacks killed 12 people; the CIDH wants councillor Delma Olvera’s land work examined.

Where. Yorito, in the department of Yoro, northern Honduras.

When. Attacks on 18 November 2026; the CIDH call on 24 November.

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

A regional rights body wants Honduras to examine the councillor’s land work in the Yorito killings, while the head of Congress sees reprisal for state operations in Yoro.

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The attacks began in the early hours of Wednesday 18 November in Yorito, a municipality in the northern department of Yoro. Police said on that day that they struck four separate scenes.

Nine people died in Vallecillos, a community in Yorito, across three scenes: two homes and a football field. Three died in Pacayal, among them Olvera and two of her relatives.

A gang called the Cartel del Diablo (Devil Cartel) claimed the attacks in videos on social media, saying the victims had disobeyed its orders and had informed the National Police. That account is unverified, and police said on 18 November that the motives and the identity of everyone responsible were still under investigation.

The Supreme Court building in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. File photo; the attacks happened in rural Yorito. Photo: HnLYC, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Yoro was a security problem long before this week. The Conadeh, Honduras’s state human-rights commissioner, counted 24 multiple-killing scenes and 84 deaths there between December 2022 and August 2026.

Within Yoro, the Conadeh count to August 2026 shows the violence spread across several towns. El Progreso and Olanchito recorded five scenes each, El Negrito four and Victoria three.

Yorito does not appear in that count at all. The four attacks of 18 November therefore add a municipality that had no such scene in the Conadeh count to August.

In a statement on 19 November, the Conadeh said Honduras had recorded about 140 multiple killings, meaning three or more dead at one scene, between December 2022 and November 2026. Yoro has the most such scenes, about 29 since December 2022, in the figures it published.

The Conadeh urged serious investigations to identify those responsible. It also warned that fear is driving families to leave their communities.

The CIDH asked that the investigation consider Olvera’s work defending territory. It also asked investigators to take into account the threats she had reported before her death.

The government reads the killings differently. Tomás Zambrano, president of the National Congress, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on 18 November that he had been told some families in Yorito, among them a councillor, were killed “supposedly as reprisal for the actions this government has taken to free that area from its control” (our translation from Spanish).

His post ties the killings to the state’s operations against armed groups in the area. The CIDH, by contrast, wants investigators to consider Olvera’s land work.

Authorities have sent more police and soldiers into Yoro, which was already declared a high-risk territory. A curfew runs from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. in Yorito, Sulaco and Victoria.

The stated aim is to recover territorial control and prevent new violence. No official has yet said whether investigators will follow the commission’s request.

More: Honduras news.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the CIDH?

It is the human-rights body of the Organization of American States, the regional group of countries in the Americas. It issues public calls on governments but does not prosecute anyone.

Who are the Tolupán?

The Tolupán are an Indigenous people of Yoro. The CIDH describes Olvera as a defender of their territory.

What has the government done?

It has sent more police and soldiers into Yoro and set a night curfew in three municipalities. The gang’s own claim of the attacks is unverified.

Sources: CIDH statement of 24 November 2026; Honduran National Police account of 18 November 2026; Conadeh figures of 19 November 2026; statement by Tomás Zambrano, president of the National Congress, 18 November 2026; Honduran authorities’ security measures in Yoro, reported 24 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error