Guyana’s top prosecutor wants judges to reverse a magistrate’s decision to free men charged over an attack on the national power grid.

Georgetown, Guyana, the capital of a country reshaped by offshore oil in under a decade (Photo: Dan Sloan, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief: Guyana

Guyana’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP, the state’s chief prosecutor), Shalimar Ali-Hack, Senior Counsel, has asked the Full Court, a bench of High Court judges, to overturn bail granted to men charged with terrorism. The appeal was filed on Thursday 19 November 2026 and set for a hearing on Monday in Georgetown.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Guyana story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Guyana’s chief prosecutor, Shalimar Ali-Hack, Senior Counsel, appeals bail for men charged with terrorism.

What. An appeal to the Full Court, a bench of High Court judges, over an alleged substation firebombing.

Where. Georgetown, Guyana; the alleged attack hit a Guyana Power and Light substation at Good Hope.

When. Appeal filed Thursday; first hearing Monday 23 November 2026.

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:55 GMT

Guyana’s top prosecutor wants judges to reverse a magistrate’s decision to free men charged over an attack on the national power grid.

On Wednesday 18 November 2026, Magistrate Teriq Mohamed granted most of the men bail of GY$300,000 (about US$1,435 at about GY$209 per US$), with a lower sum for Timothy James, who is 18. He said the seriousness of an offence alone is not enough to keep an accused in custody before trial.

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A church and the Stabroek Market clock tower in Georgetown, Guyana. File photo.

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The DPP appealed under Section 17(1) of the Bail Act 2022, and accounts differ on whether the appeal covers five or all six men. It says the magistrate gave too little weight to national security and to conduct of an “organised, financed, and continuing character”.

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One account of Monday’s hearing says defence lawyers asked the court to strike out the appeal and that judges would rule at 09:00 on Tuesday 24 November 2026; it adds that bail was stayed for three of the accused. We could not confirm any of this with a second source.

Fordyce, McCalman and Jonathan Cox were arrested again the same day in a separate investigation into an alleged arson at Strathspey Primary School, as our earlier report explains. Police say the three remain in custody.

The magistrate’s case was adjourned to Monday 21 December 2026, and our first report on the charges has the background. Police have not named a motive or the planners in court, and it is not known what happens to bail if the appeal goes ahead.

Guyana is a South American oil producer where US companies operate offshore, so the security of its power grid matters to that industry. More is on our Guyana news page.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Full Court being asked to do?

It is asked to overturn the magistrate’s bail decision and send the accused back into custody. The court has not announced a final outcome.

Are the men guilty?

No, they are suspects and are presumed innocent until a court rules. The terrorism charge has not yet gone to trial.

Sources: Director of Public Prosecutions, appeal under Section 17(1) of the Bail Act 2022, filed 19 November 2026; Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, bail ruling by Magistrate Teriq Mohamed, 18 November 2026; High Court of Guyana, hearing of 23 November 2026; Guyana Police Force, statements on the arrests and investigation.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error