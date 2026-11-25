Under questioning, Guyana’s Special Branch chief said he kept no record of the bundle of papers from the Attorney General’s Chambers, the government’s legal office, that he used to swear the arrest warrants.

Courts: Guyana

Guyana’s police intelligence chief told a Georgetown court on Monday 23 November 2026 that he has no written record of the papers he relied on to swear the arrest warrants for Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father Nazar Mohamed. Prem Narine, head of the Special Branch, the police intelligence unit, gave the answer under cross-examination by Roysdale Forde, a senior lawyer for the Mohameds, Kaieteur News, a Guyanese daily, reported on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

The Mohameds are wanted in the United States on gold-export fraud and money-laundering charges, and neither has been convicted. Their defence says the case is political, and no ruling on whether either man will be sent to the US has been reported.

Key Facts Who. Prem Narine, chief of Special Branch, Guyana’s police intelligence unit, testified in the Mohamed extradition hearing.

What. He said he has no written record of the papers behind the arrest warrants he swore.

Where/When. Georgetown, Monday 23 November 2026. The Mohameds are charged in the US, not convicted.

As of. 25 November 2026, 06:55 GMT.

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Under questioning, Guyana’s Special Branch chief said he kept no record of the bundle of papers from the Attorney General’s Chambers, the government’s legal office, that he used to swear the arrest warrants.

Extradition is the process by which one country asks another to hand over a person it wants to put on trial. Here the United States has made the request, and a Guyanese court first decides whether it meets the legal test.

Narine swore the information behind the warrants but did not prepare them, and he believes he “only read” them at court, Kaieteur News reported on 24 November 2026. He received a bundle of papers at the Attorney General’s Chambers on Friday 31 October 2025.

Kaieteur News reported that Narine has no written record of what was in that bundle, of who handed it over, or of when it arrived and left. He told the court he sought legal advice “in relation to me not being in breach of the Secret Act”.

Forde asked whether Narine knew the offences before he swore the information, and the court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman, ruled the question irrelevant. Herbert McKenzie, another lawyer in the hearing, objected that challenging the warrants was not appropriate at this stage, Kaieteur News reported.

Narine denied Forde’s suggestion that he had signed a declaration before joining Special Branch. The cross-examination is continuing, Kaieteur News said.

Records Missing Before, Too

Kaieteur News reported on 11 September 2026 that Narine admitted three operational notebooks were shredded and then burned near a condemned furnace at Special Branch headquarters in January 2026. “Anything I consider that is a secret, and for it to remain that way, I destroy it,” he said.

On Monday 7 September, Kaieteur News reported on 8 September, Narine said he could not recall who gave the “general instruction” on 31 October 2025, and he denied that President Irfaan Ali ordered it: “Definitely not, because an instruction from the president is a privilege and something that I would remember.” Defence counsel Siand Dhurjon suggested political pressure to arrest Mohamed before parliament convened, which Narine denied.

In the same report, Narine also said: “Standing here now, the information I have, I would consider him a threat to national security,” speaking of the opposition leader. On 4 November 2026 Kaieteur News reported that his police statement of Friday 7 November 2025 did not mention the US Marshals, a US federal law-enforcement agency, draft warrants or document bundles from the Attorney General’s Chambers, and he said: “It is not mentioned here.”

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A commercial street in Georgetown, Guyana. File photo: Kevin Gabbert, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

What the US Case Alleges

The US Department of Justice case page lists United States v. Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed in the Southern District of Florida, a federal court, under docket 1:25-cr-20441-KMW, with an indictment filed on Thursday 2 October 2025. The page does not list the charges.

Demerara Waves, a Guyanese news site, reported on 6 October 2025 that a US grand jury indicted both men for wire fraud and money laundering tied to gold exports. These are allegations, and neither man has been convicted.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which runs US sanctions, sanctioned both men and several companies on Tuesday 11 June 2024, saying Mohamed’s Enterprise, their gold exporter, avoided duties of more than US$50 million between 2019 and 2023. Treasury Under Secretary Brian E. Nelson spoke of “those who seek to exploit Guyana’s underdeveloped gold sector for personal gain.”

The hearing is an extradition committal proceeding before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman, Kaieteur News reported on 11 September 2026. Azruddin Mohamed has said he is being politically targeted, Kaieteur News reported on 3 November 2026.

The questions about the missing papers do not decide whether the charges are true, which would be for a US court if the men were sent there. They bear on whether the Guyanese court accepts the way the warrants were obtained, and no ruling on that has been reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an extradition hearing?

It is a court process in which a Guyanese magistrate first decides whether the case for sending a person wanted by the United States can go forward. It is not a trial of the charges themselves.

Why do the missing records matter?

The defence is testing how the arrest warrants were obtained, and the chief’s answers show what he can and cannot document. The court has not ruled on that point.

Have the Mohameds been convicted?

No. They are charged in the United States, and the allegations have not been tested in a US court.

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: Kaieteur News (24 November, 11 September, 8 September, 4 November and 3 November 2026); Demerara Waves (6 October 2025); US Treasury press release of 11 June 2024; US Department of Justice case page · Kaieteur News · Demerara Waves · US Treasury · US Department of Justice

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