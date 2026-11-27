The Georgetown court is still hearing the prosecution's evidence against the opposition leader and his father. Guilt is not at stake there, only whether extradition can go ahead.

City Hall in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital, pictured in December 2015. The photo does not show a court or the people in the case. Photo: Dan Sloan / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Courts: Guyana

The extradition case against Guyana’s opposition leader, Azruddin Mohamed, was adjourned on Thursday 26 November 2026 to Thursday 17 December because his lawyers have not finished questioning a key police witness. The United States wants him and his father, Nazar Mohamed, tried in Miami, and the case is almost 13 months old.

Azruddin Mohamed heads We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), a Guyanese opposition party, while his father is a businessman. The hearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, in Guyana’s capital, decides only whether the legal and treaty conditions for extradition are met, not whether the two men are guilty.

Key Facts Who. Azruddin Mohamed, Guyana’s opposition leader, and his father Nazar, a businessman, whom the US wants extradited.

What. Hearing adjourned because the defence has not finished cross-examining police intelligence chief Prem Narine.

Where. Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, Guyana, before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman.

When. Adjourned Thursday; the hearing resumes on Thursday 17 December 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

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The Georgetown court is still hearing the prosecution’s evidence against the opposition leader and his father. Guilt is not at stake there, only whether extradition can go ahead.

The witness still facing questions is Prem Narine, a senior police officer who heads the Guyana Police Force’s Special Branch, its intelligence unit. The defence has not finished cross-examining him.

A committal hearing is the stage at which a magistrate decides whether a suspect can be sent abroad under the extradition rules. The hearing began in January 2026, and the Mohameds were arrested on 31 October 2025.

A federal grand jury in Miami returned the indictment on 2 October 2025, according to the US indictment announcement from the Justice Department and the criminal investigators of the US tax authority. It accuses both men of a scheme from about 2017 to at least 2024 to evade taxes and royalties on gold exports through their gold company, Mohamed’s Enterprise.

US prosecutors say the scheme involved reusing government seals, shipping empty sealed boxes and bribing customs officials. They say at least 10,000 kilograms of gold left Guyana through Miami and put the loss to the country at about US$50 million.

Nazar Mohamed is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and mail fraud. Azruddin Mohamed faces conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud, among other counts, and the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces American sanctions, listed both men in June 2024.

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The High Court building and the Queen Victoria statue in Georgetown, where the DPP's bail application is due on 21 December 2026. File photo: Dan Sloan, CC BY-SA 2.0.

An indictment is an allegation, and both men deny wrongdoing. The Georgetown court has made no finding on those allegations.

Azruddin Mohamed was granted bail of GY$150,000, the Guyanese dollar (about US$720, at about GY$208 per US$ on 27 November 2026), in the extradition case, and Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman declined to revoke it. The Director of Public Prosecutions, the state’s chief prosecutor, has asked the High Court to overturn that decision, and he is held in custody on separate charges.

The court has not said when the prosecution’s evidence will finish or how many more witnesses it plans to call. No date for a ruling has been reported.

When the hearing resumes, cross-examination of Narine is due to continue. The Mohameds contest extradition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the hearing decide whether the Mohameds are guilty?

No. The Georgetown court decides only whether the legal and treaty requirements for extradition are met, and any trial would take place in the United States.

What happens at the next hearing?

The defence continues cross-examining Prem Narine. No ruling date has been reported.

Sources Source: Georgetown Magistrates’ Court proceedings of 26 November 2026; US Justice Department and IRS Criminal Investigation announcement of the grand jury indictment returned on 2 October 2025; US Treasury sanctions notice of 11 June 2024. US Justice Department and IRS announcement · US Treasury sanctions notice, 11 June 2024

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