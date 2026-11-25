Guyana’s parliament has restored lifetime benefits for former presidents without the spending limits set in 2015, and the opposition has called the move greedy.

Politics: Guyana

Guyana’s National Assembly, the country’s parliament, passed a bill overnight between Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November 2026 that gives every former president benefits for life, among them free medical care, round-the-clock security, household staff and state vehicles. The Former Presidents (Benefits and Other Facilities) Bill 2026 also repeals a 2015 law that had set limits on those perks, according to the bill’s text in the Official Gazette, the government’s journal of new laws, of 4 June 2026.

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Caribbean National Weekly, a regional news site, reported on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that the second reading, a vote on the bill’s principle, passed by 35 votes to 26. Guyana is now an oil producer, so how its government spends public money draws attention well beyond Georgetown.

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Key Facts Who. Guyana’s parliament passed it; Dr Ashni Singh, the senior minister responsible for finance, steered the bill.

What. A law giving every former president lifetime benefits, with no numeric caps, and repealing the 2015 limits.

Where/When. Guyana, overnight on 23 and 24 November 2026; the second reading, a vote on principle, passed 35 to 26.

As of. 25 November 2026, 06:55 GMT.

Guyana’s parliament has restored lifetime benefits for former presidents without the spending limits set in 2015, and the opposition has called the move greedy.

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The new bill replaces the Former Presidents (Benefits and Other Facilities) Act 2015, which was passed under the previous government led by the APNU+AFC coalition, an alliance of A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance For Change that governed from 2015 to 2020. Clause 4 of the bill repeals that Act, according to the Official Gazette Legal Supplement C of 4 June 2026, and Caribbean National Weekly said the bill restores the framework of a 2009 law.

Caribbean National Weekly reported on 24 November 2026 that the 2015 Act capped electricity and telephone bills at G$25,000 (Guyanese dollars) each a month (about US$120) and medical costs at G$200,000 a year (about US$960), at the market rate of G$207.79 to US$1 on 25 November 2026. The same outlet said the old Act also limited each former president to three household staff, three clerical or technical staff, two security officers and two vehicles, and barred benefits for those in private business.

Clause 2 of the new bill entitles every person who has held the office of President to a list of benefits for life, including water, electricity and telephone at home, household staff, free medical treatment for themselves and their dependants, and full-time personal security. It adds state-owned vehicles, toll-free road transport, an annual vacation allowance equal to two first-class return airfares, and the same tax exemption as a serving President.

The gazetted text sets no numeric caps and has no clause that ends the benefits if a former president goes into business, takes paid work or is convicted of a crime. Clause 3 lets the minister make regulations, which take effect unless the National Assembly votes them down under a procedure called negative resolution.

What the Government Says

Singh, the finance minister who piloted the bill, told the Assembly on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that “we’re not legislating for a huge crowd”, iNews Guyana, a local news site, reported on 24 November. He argued that the 2015 Act created two standards for the office, one for presidents who left before July 2015 and one for those who left after.

In his closing remarks Singh said spending would stay open to scrutiny, including by the Committee of Supply, the Assembly body that examines government spending, and that “This Bill does not allow for unfettered benefits to be enjoyed by anybody”, according to iNews Guyana on 24 November 2026. He added that, without a written framework, “there is no clarity, there is no transparency”, and Caribbean National Weekly reported the same day that he wants former presidents treated equally, regardless of their political affiliation.

Four former presidents are alive, Caribbean National Weekly reported: Samuel Hinds, Bharrat Jagdeo, Donald Ramotar and David Granger. The same outlet reported that Singh told the Assembly a court had ruled that the 2015 limits could not cut the benefits of Hinds, Jagdeo and Ramotar, which leaves Granger as the one the Act restricted.

A street corner in Georgetown, Guyana. File photo: Ian Mackenzie, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Opposition Asks Who Pays

Dr Terrence Campbell, an opposition lawmaker, asked whether the long-term financial obligations had been assessed, and Caribbean National Weekly reported no answer on 24 November 2026. The bill text carries no cost estimate, and none has been reported.

Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed called the bill “repulsive”, “obscene” and “greedy” in a video address, Kaieteur News, a Guyanese daily, reported on 7 July 2026. At a protest in Buxton, on the East Coast Demerara, early that month, activist Kidackie Amsterdam said retirees “survive on [G]$46,000 monthly” (about US$221 at the same rate), and organiser Annette Ferguson, a former opposition lawmaker, said “more Guyanese will push back”.

A walkout by opposition lawmakers, President Irfaan Ali’s assent, the signature that turns a bill into law, and a start date have not been reported. The gazetted text of 4 June sets no start date.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Guyana’s new law do?

It gives every former president a defined list of lifetime benefits and repeals the earlier law that limited them. The gazetted text sets no numeric caps.

Is the law in force yet?

No assent or start date has been reported, so it is unclear when it takes effect. The gazetted text does not set a commencement date.

Why do critics object?

Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed called the bill “greedy”, and an opposition lawmaker asked what the long-term cost will be. The government says spending stays open to scrutiny and that all former presidents are treated equally.

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