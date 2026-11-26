Deputies voted for a fund to save part of Guinea's iron-ore income, but attached conditions on spending, social budgets and transparency.

An aerial view of central Conakry, Guinea's capital, from a May 2021 drone photo. It does not show the bond or any event this week. Photo: Boubacar Bila Diao Balde / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

GUINEA · MINING REVENUE

Guinea’s National Assembly adopted a law on Wednesday 25 November 2026 creating a sovereign wealth fund, a state savings vehicle meant to bank income from the Simandou iron-ore mining project in south-eastern Guinea and other mines. The reported tally was 121 votes in favour, none against and 2 abstentions.

The fund is to start with an endowment of US$1 billion, raised over five years. Promulgation, the step that brings the law into force, comes next.

Key Facts Who Guinea’s National Assembly: 121 votes for, none against, 2 abstentions (reported tally)

What Law creating the Sovereign Fund of Guinea, a state-owned savings and investment company

Money Starts with US$1 billion over five years, fed by Simandou iron-ore income.

As of 26 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

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Deputies voted for a fund to save part of Guinea’s iron-ore income, but attached conditions on spending, social budgets and transparency.

Guinea’s transitional legislature, the National Transitional Council, adopted the Simandou 2040 plan and programme laws on 5 March 2026, a long-term development plan built around the mining project. The plan counts sovereign funds as a source of financing, and the new law gives the fund its legal form.

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The plan expects sovereign funds to supply about 19% of its financing, with private investors at 38%, the state budget at 32% and international donors at about 11%. Finance Minister Mariama Ciré Sylla said on 25 November: “The Sovereign Fund is a national heritage whose leaders are its managers, not its owners.”

Sylla said the government accepted the proposal of the Assembly’s law committee, the group that reviewed the bill, that the fund last 99 years, renewable. The fund will be wholly owned by the state and set up as a company under OHADA, the business-law treaty of 17 African states.

The fund will receive 30% of tax and non-tax revenue from the Simandou project, plus 5% of public revenue from extractive projects that start operating after the law takes effect. The law committee raised the state’s minimum payments from US$100 million a year to US$150 million a year for the first two years and US$200 million a year for the next three.

That guarantees US$900 million of the endowment, and the remaining balance must be explicitly covered. The fund has three compartments: economic development, for co-investment with private and institutional investors; macroeconomic stabilisation, a reserve for shocks; and future generations, long-term savings.

The committee proposed minimum shares of 40% for development, 20% for stabilisation and 20% for future generations, raised from 15%. The board decides each year how the rest is split.

Withdrawals Are Tightly Limited

The state can withdraw money only from the stabilisation reserve, from the fourth financial year, and each withdrawal needs a finance law, the annual budget law. Withdrawals are capped at 30% of the reserve’s assets per year, for at most two consecutive years, according to the committee text.

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Sylla said a withdrawal also needs a reasoned, quantified request made public, board approval and a plan to replenish the reserve. Accounts differ on the future-generations compartment: the committee text protects its savings from any state withdrawal, while Sylla spoke of limiting them to what is strictly necessary in exceptional circumstances.

The fund will have a nine-member board, seven of them independent, and will answer to Parliament and the Court of Audit, the state’s auditing body. It must publish annual externally audited accounts and quarterly public reports on its investments, and the Presidency says investment decisions will follow the Santiago Principles, voluntary international standards for state wealth funds.

The Central Bank of Guinea headquarters in Conakry (file photo).

Deputies Approve but Set Conditions

Deputies approved the bill but asked the government to protect priority social spending and the money reserved for local authorities from being squeezed by the fund. Sylla said recurring health, education, security and social spending stays in the state budget.

The law committee also asked that the budget ministry publish each year what is owed to the fund, what is allocated to it and what is actually transferred. Whether the government adopts the deputies’ requests is the next open question.

More: Guinea news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Guinea’s government spend the fund’s money freely?

No. The state may draw only on the stabilisation reserve, and only with a finance law, board approval and a published request.

Is the law already in force?

Not yet. It still needs promulgation, the step that puts a law into force.

Sources: Guinea National Assembly, session of 25 November 2026 and law committee report; Guinea Ministry of Economy, Finance and Budget, statements of 25 November 2026; Presidency of the Republic of Guinea, statement of 26 November 2026; National Transitional Council, Simandou 2040 plan and programme laws, 5 March 2026

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