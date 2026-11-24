A health ministry reshuffle rarely makes headlines abroad. This one touches the agencies for health security, public health and medicines.

Guinea’s President Mamadi Doumbouya has reshuffled the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene, naming 38 senior officials in a decree made public on Monday 23 November 2026. The list covers the ministry’s inspector general, its disease-control and laboratory directors, the national health security agency and the central pharmacy.

For US readers, the change lands early in a five-year health partnership with Washington worth about US$143 million. The people named lead agencies for health security, public health and medicines.

Key Facts Who President Doumbouya named 38 senior officials to the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene.

When The decree was made public on Monday 23 November 2026.

Top posts New inspector general, public health institute head and health security chief.

Not known The published list gives no decree number, signing date or reason for the changes.

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GUINEA · HEALTH

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A health ministry reshuffle rarely makes headlines abroad. This one touches the agencies for health security, public health and medicines.

At the top, Professor Traoré becomes inspector general of health and public hygiene, the ministry’s internal watchdog, with Dr Pépé Bilivogui as his deputy. The previous inspector general, Dr Ali Badara Camara, a forensic doctor, moves to run the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Dr Houssaïnatou Bah, until now deputy director-general, takes over the National Institute of Public Health. Her predecessor, Dr Sama Chérif, becomes the regional health inspector for Faranah.

Commander Camara, an emergency physician, now leads the National Agency for Health Security. Dr Fatoumata Chérif, an epidemiologist, is his deputy.

Fodé Ismaël Condé, a manager and auditor who founded a consultancy, heads the Central Pharmacy of Guinea. The national directorate for pharmacy and medicines goes to a former supply-chain director at Catholic Relief Services, a US Catholic aid agency, in Niamey, Niger.

Dr Boubacar Sidiki Magassouba, a public health lecturer at Gamal Abdel Nasser University of Conakry, leads the ministry’s strategy and development office. Three regional inspectors (Siguiri, Beyla, Faranah), three prefectural directors (Forécariah, Télimélé, Mandiana), two communal directors (Matam and Ratoma, both in Conakry) and the management of the Boké regional hospital also change.

Health Minister Khaïté Sall was named to her post on 2 February 2026 by Doumbouya in a decree read on national television. The reshuffle reshapes the layer of directors below her nearly ten months after her appointment.

The timing matters for foreign partners. On 1 March 2026 Guinea’s finance minister, Mariama Cire Sylla, said the United States and Guinea had agreed a five-year health plan for 2026 to 2030, with a US share of US$91.27 million and a Guinean share of US$51.33 million.

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The US State Department has described the agreement as covering malaria, polio, HIV/AIDS, maternal and child health, health security and a path for Guinea to manage its own health system by 2030. The published list of appointments does not mention it.

Guinea knows what weak surveillance can cost. The West African Ebola epidemic of 2014 to 2016 started in Guinea and killed 11,325 people across West Africa, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The published list does not say when the new officials take office or why the previous holders were replaced. Several appointees already worked inside the ministry, so the change is partly a rotation rather than a clean sweep.

More: Guinea news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Guinea’s New Health Inspector General?

Professor Traoré holds the post, with Dr Pépé Bilivogui as his deputy. The inspectorate is the ministry’s internal watchdog.

Does This Change the US-Guinea Health Agreement?

The published list of appointments does not mention the agreement. Whether anything changes is for the two governments to say.

Who Is Guinea’s Health Minister?

Khaïté Sall was named to the post in February 2026. She is not on the list of appointees, which covers officials below her.





Sources: Decrees of the President of Guinea read on national television, 2 February 2026 and 23 November 2026; Guinea’s finance minister Mariama Cire Sylla, announcement of 1 March 2026; US Department of State, release on bilateral health agreements, February 2026; US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2014–2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error