The caps are maximums, not fixed rates, and apply only to new loans. The government says the old limits starved small producers of credit, while a critic says those producers will pay more.

File photo. A street stall selling route signs for minibuses and other transport in La Paz, Bolivia, August 2018. Photo: Olga Lidia Paredes Alcoreza, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Bolivia

Bolivia has raised the legal ceilings on interest rates for productive-sector loans, the credit that businesses use to make or grow things. President Rodrigo Paz, a centre-right leader in office since November 2025, and his ministers signed Supreme Decree 5776 in La Paz on Monday 16 November 2026.

The ceiling for micro firms jumps from 11.5% to 17.0%. Gonzalo Colque, a Bolivian economist, said on Sunday 22 November that the smallest producers will bear the cost.

Key Facts What. Maximum annual rates on productive loans: micro 17.0%, small 12.0%, medium 11.5%, large 11.0%.

Scope. Only new loans fall under the caps; existing loans keep their rates and terms.

When. Signed Monday 16 November 2026; the regulator has 10 working days to adapt its rules.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

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The caps are maximums, not fixed rates, and apply only to new loans. The government says the old limits starved small producers of credit, while a critic says those producers will pay more.

The new maximum annual rates are 17.0% for micro firms (up from 11.5%), 12.0% for small firms (up from 7%), 11.5% for medium firms (up from 8%) and 11.0% for large firms (up from 10%), according to Supreme Decree 5776, the official gazette’s consultation text. These are ceilings, not fixed rates, so banks may charge less.

The decree applies only to new loans issued after publication. Loans signed earlier keep their rates and terms, and cannot be changed unilaterally against the borrower.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

It also bans fees or charges designed to get round the caps. The financial regulator ASFI, the Autoridad de Supervisión del Sistema Financiero, must monitor the loan portfolio, access by firm size and effective rates, and track the effect on jobs and investment.

The decree amends Decree 2055 of 9 July 2014, which Decree 5403 of 23 May 2025 had already amended. The cap regime rests on the 2013 Financial Services Law, Law 393, which lets the government set maximum lending rates for productive and social-housing loans.

The decree’s preamble says the change is needed “to promote greater financial inclusion, ease access to financing and contribute to the growth of the national economy”, translated from Spanish. It adds that the caps must still safeguard the rights of financial consumers.

Illimani, the snow-capped mountain that towers over La Paz, pictured in April 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Economy Ministry, in an explanation published around 17 November, said the old caps distorted credit allocation. Large firms with collateral and a credit history get loans, it said, while small producers face more restrictions.

The ministry cited ASFI data showing that disbursements of productive loans to micro and small firms fell about 19% in January to September 2026 against the same period of 2025, while loans to large firms rose 32.4%. Banks’ funding costs have risen, it said, and other investments pay more with less risk, which can push banks to lend elsewhere, especially where the caps do not cover costs and risks.

The micro-firm ceiling rises by 5.5 percentage points, a 48% rise in the permitted rate, and the small-firm ceiling by 5 points. Whether banks pass that room through to micro-borrowers is not yet known, and no figure has been published on how many loans will reprice.

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Colque said on 22 November that micro and small producers will bear the higher financial cost, because their access to credit is already shrinking. He recalled a statement by Paz, translated from Spanish: “We will put in resources so that credit is around 3 per cent”.

Colque also said the increase is part of the agreement between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, and a first step towards financial liberalisation. In his reading, a second commitment before June 2027 would remove the legal caps and the obligation to direct part of bank portfolios, up to 60% by his account, to productive lending.

The ministry’s published reasoning cites credit distortions, and the IMF link is Colque’s reading. He added that banks’ investments in securities doubled this year.

ASFI, the regulator, has up to 10 working days after publication to adapt its rules. Its monitoring will show whether small producers gain or lose, against a backdrop in which Bolivia’s central bank reserves have risen on gold in recent months.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an interest-rate cap?

It is a legal maximum on the rate a lender may charge. Banks can charge less but not more.

Will existing borrowers pay more?

No, according to the decree text. Loans signed before publication keep their rates and terms, and only new loans fall under the higher ceilings.

In depth Bolivia's economy in 2026

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