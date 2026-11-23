The government is opening talks after a protest turned violent, while the price dispute behind it remains unresolved.

Traders sell groceries and household goods outside Makola Market in central Accra, where remittances often end up as household spending (file photo, 2013). (Photo: Benggriff, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Society: Ghana

Ghana’s National Security authorities (the government’s security-coordination body) have invited artisans at Suame, a large vehicle-repair and spare-parts district in Kumasi, to a meeting on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The invitation follows attacks on foreign spare-parts dealers during a protest over what the artisans call unfair competition.

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The artisans accuse foreign dealers, particularly Nigerians, of pricing that undercuts Ghanaian-owned shops. The meeting is meant to let them present those complaints.

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Key Facts Who. Ghana’s National Security authorities and artisans at Suame, a Kumasi vehicle-repair district.

What. Talks after protesters assaulted suspected foreign traders and locked up at least 10 shops.

Where. Suame, Kumasi, in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

When. Meeting set for Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

The government is opening talks after a protest turned violent, while the price dispute behind it remains unresolved.

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Artisans marched through the enclave in red armbands, a sign of protest, against what they described as the growing presence and business practices of foreign spare-parts dealers. The protest turned violent when some protesters physically assaulted people believed to be foreign traders.

Videos from the incident showed one alleged victim held by the neck and kicked to the ground. The artisans also locked up at least 10 shops run by foreign dealers and posted notices on the doors.

Police and National Security personnel then intervened and restored calm. The artisans say foreign dealers’ pricing gives them an unfair advantage and makes it harder for Ghanaian dealers to compete.

File photo: the container terminal at Tema, one of Ghana’s main ports. Photo: SteKrueBe / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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Police have had to step in at Suame over the same feud before. In July 2014 they ordered artisans to reopen shops owned by Nigerians, and in June 2019 police said police and military personnel would be stationed there after Nigerian shops were ransacked.

It is not yet known who will speak for the foreign dealers at the meeting, or what National Security will propose. The attacked traders’ own accounts have not been set out.

Suame is a large market for vehicle repairs and spare parts in a major Ghanaian city. How the talks go matters to traders and buyers who source parts there.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Suame?

Suame Industrial Enclave, also known as Suame Magazine, is a large cluster of vehicle workshops and spare-parts shops in Kumasi. Kumasi is one of Ghana’s largest cities.

When is the National Security meeting?

National Security has invited the artisans for Tuesday 24 November 2026. It is meant to let them present their concerns.

Sources: Invitation by Ghana’s National Security authorities to Suame artisans, 23 November 2026; Ghana Police Service action at Suame, July 2014 and June 2019.

More in our Ghana coverage, Ghana and its neighbours in West Africa and West Africa’s ECOWAS bloc.

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