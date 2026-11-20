A routine security check after landing turned up a bag with a passport and a large sum of cash, and the crew worked to get it back before the owner left the airport.

A Kenya Airways Boeing 787-8 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, in 2014. (Photo: Alan Wilson, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Kenya Airways

A Kenya Airways flight attendant says she found a bag holding a passport and US$9,600 in cash on seat 3F after Kenya Airways flight KQ762 from Nairobi landed at O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg’s main airport, on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

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Airline ground and security staff then reached the owner at immigration and returned everything intact. Caroline Limo, a cabin crew member at Kenya Airways (Kenya’s national airline, known as KQ), described the episode in an account published on Friday 20 November 2026.

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It is the only public account so far, and we found no separate statement from the airline.

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Key Facts Who. Caroline Limo, flight attendant at Kenya Airways, Kenya’s national airline.

What. A bag with a passport and US$9,600 was found on seat 3F and returned intact.

When and where. Flight KQ762, Nairobi to Johannesburg, Tuesday 17 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

A routine security check after landing turned up a bag with a passport and a large sum of cash, and the crew worked to get it back before the owner left the airport.

Limo found the small bag during her routine post-flight security check, after every passenger had left the aircraft for immigration. She opened it to identify the owner and, with a fellow purser (a senior cabin crew member), counted the cash at US$9,600 (about 1.2 million Kenyan shillings).

She handed the bag to Kenya Airways ground and security staff, who found the passenger already at immigration and returned it with the cash and travel documents. She said she was glad the team “were able to catch it in time”.

“Honestly, I didn’t think twice about it,” Limo said, adding that getting passengers’ belongings back safely is “just part of the job and the right thing to do.” She said she imagined how stressful it would be to lose a passport and that kind of money while travelling.

Kenya Airways aircraft and ground-service vehicles on the apron at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi. File photo, not from the Johannesburg flight. (Photo: Vyneomondi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who owned the bag?

The passenger has not been named, and his nationality is not stated.

Will Kenya Airways recognise the crew member?

That is not known. We found no separate statement from the airline.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: Account of Kenya Airways flight attendant Caroline Limo, published 20 November 2026 · Kenya Airways · Airports Company South Africa (operator of O.R. Tambo)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error