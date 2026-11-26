Ghana wants to refine its own gold, manganese and bauxite instead of shipping ore abroad, and it has now put dates on the plan.

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Economy: Ghana

Ghana has set dated targets to stop exporting raw minerals, starting with small-scale gold in 2028 and manganese and bauxite in 2030. Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson laid out the plan in the 2027 Budget Speech to Parliament in Accra on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Gold, manganese (a steel ingredient) and bauxite (the ore for aluminium) are traded worldwide. If the plan holds, buyers of Ghanaian metals, including in the United States, would one day be sold refined metal instead of ore, with 2028 the earliest hard date.

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Key Facts Who. Ghana’s government, led by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

What. Ban on raw mineral exports, backed by US$1.5 billion for local processing

When. Gold by 2028; manganese and bauxite by 2030; budget read on 12 November 2026

As of. 26 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Ghana wants to refine its own gold, manganese and bauxite instead of shipping ore abroad, and it has now put dates on the plan.

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President John Dramani Mahama had already set 2030 as the deadline for raw ore. On Monday 19 October 2026 he told the Mining in Motion conference, an industry gathering in Accra: “I’ve set a clear goal that by 2030, raw mineral ores should no longer leave our shores.”

He said a phased ban would come with legal measures, mineral-specific requirements and published implementation timetables. Ghana already bans exports of scrap iron and non-ferrous metals, Mahama said in the same speech.

The budget now puts numbers on that promise. Its fourth pillar, called Critical Minerals Value Addition, will invest US$1.5 billion to build an industrial mineral economy around manganese, bauxite, lithium and gold.

At least 70% of artisanal and small-scale gold, mined by hand or in small operations, is to be refined locally by December 2027. Local refining reaches 100% by December 2028, when all exports of raw small-scale gold will be prohibited.

File photo: a small-scale gold mining site near Tarkwa, Ghana.

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For manganese and bauxite, at least 50% is to be processed locally by the end of 2028. By the end of 2030 Ghana intends to process all of both at home and to prohibit raw exports.

Bauxite is meant to feed alumina (the oxide that becomes aluminium) refining and aluminium smelting. Lithium starts with local refining, then moves on to battery-grade chemicals, components and cells.

A processing enclave running 24 hours a day will be built in the Western Region, powered under a separate energy pillar of the budget. From 2027 the state will build a railway from Takoradi, Ghana’s main port, to Nyinahin, a bauxite district, with its own money.

Ghana holds an estimated 1 billion tonnes of bauxite at Awaso and Nyinahin, the budget speech says. Its diagnosis is blunt: “The ore leaves our soil, while much of the refining, metallurgy, manufacturing, technology and skilled employment takes place elsewhere.”

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah repeated the targets at a union-organised Industrialisation Day event in Accra, reported on 26 November. The event was organised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana’s umbrella labour body.

“The era of exporting our minerals in raw form must give way to one in which we refine, process and manufacture our minerals at home,” Buah said. “We are determined to ensure that the refinery, the smelter and the steel plants are all built in the country.”

Joshua Ansah, the TUC Secretary-General, said continued dependence on raw exports deprives Africa of jobs, technology and industrial transformation. Buah also called for more transparency in mineral contracts, export pricing and beneficial ownership, meaning who truly owns a mining company.

Refining capacity is starting to appear, Buah said. GoldBod, the Ghana Gold Board that acts as the state gold buyer and exporter, has signed agreements with two private refiners, Gold Coast Refinery and Royal Ghana Gold Refinery, each able to refine up to one tonne of gold a week.

Two agencies are working on other metals. The Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) pursues an integrated aluminium industry, while the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) leads exploration of iron ore in the Oti Region.

The gold trade shows what is at stake. Since January 2026 GoldBod has exported 88 tonnes of small-scale gold worth US$12 billion, against 80.64 tonnes worth US$10.23 billion from large mines, according to the budget speech.

Small-scale gold is the larger of the two streams by weight, so a ban on its raw export would touch a large part of Ghana’s gold trade. The budget also plans a 3% discount on small-scale gold purchases in 2027, meant to cut the cost of building reserves from 5% to 2%.

A Green Minerals Policy requires companies to examine converting lithium and its by-products at home, Buah said. A proposed Mining Act, now before Parliament, is meant to strengthen local participation.

The budget gives no legal text for the export bans, and the proposed Mining Act is still before Parliament. The budget does not split the US$1.5 billion by mineral, say who pays beyond the state, or name who will buy the output of Ghana’s new plants.

The first test is December 2027, when the 70% gold refining target falls due, followed by the 2028 gold ban. Parliament’s handling of the Mining Act will show whether those dates gain legal force.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Ghana stop exporting raw gold?

Under the budget plan, raw exports of small-scale gold end once local refining covers all of it, at the end of 2028. Until then a rising share of it must be refined at home.

Which minerals does the plan cover?

Gold, manganese, bauxite and lithium are named. Bauxite is meant to supply aluminium, and lithium is meant to move toward battery materials.

Is the export ban already law?

Not yet. No legal text has been published, and a proposed Mining Act is still before Parliament.

Sources Ministry of Finance, 2027 Budget Speech, 12 November 2026, https://mofep.gov.gh/sites/default/files/budget-statements/2027-Budget-Speech.pdf; Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, remarks of Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, reported 26 November 2026; President John Dramani Mahama, Mining in Motion conference, Accra, 19 October 2026

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