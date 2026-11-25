Ghana’s miners say the communities around their mines should get far more of the royalties, while the government plans to point resource money at roads and railways.

A small-scale gold mining site near Tarkwa in Ghana’s Western Region. (Photo: Rajaee, Obiri and co-authors, CC BY 4.0)

Business: Ghana

Ghana’s Chamber of Mines, the industry body for the country’s gold and other miners, wants 30% of mineral royalties (the payments miners make to the state for the minerals they extract) paid directly to the communities that host mines. The Chamber published the demand on 2 July 2026, and the 2027 Budget of 12 November points the money elsewhere.

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The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), the state fund that manages Ghana’s mining income, said in mid-November that it had recorded more than GH¢9 billion (Ghanaian cedis, about US$759 million) in royalties by the end of October, so 30% of that would be about GH¢2.7 billion (about US$228 million). For readers in the United States the question is who gets the money from high gold prices, and how a new revenue law could change the terms for New York-listed miners such as Gold Fields, a South African gold producer, and AngloGold Ashanti, a global gold producer.

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Key Facts Who. Ghana Chamber of Mines, the miners’ industry body, led by chief executive Dr Ken Ashigbey.

What. It wants 30% of mineral royalties paid directly to host communities.

When. Demand published 2 July 2026; the 2027 Budget followed on 12 November.

Numbers. MIIF royalties passed GH¢9 billion (US$759 million) by October; 30% is about US$228 million.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Ghana’s miners say the communities around their mines should get far more of the royalties, while the government plans to point resource money at roads and railways.

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The Chamber published the 30% demand on 2 July 2026, and Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs (the council of Ghana’s traditional rulers), backed it at the Chamber’s Mining for Development Forum in Accra. He said that “the people who host mining activities must see tangible improvements in their lives.”

Royalties are received by the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), the state fund that manages Ghana’s mining income, while the Minerals Development Fund (MDF), which funds mining areas, receives royalties through the Ghana Revenue Authority, the tax agency, and the MIIF. The MDF then gives 50% to the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands, 20% to a Mining Community Development Scheme, a programme for mining areas, with the rest going to state agencies, the MDF says.

The stool lands office, which handles land revenue for traditional chiefdoms, passes money on to stools (the chiefs’ traditional seats), traditional authorities and district assemblies. The formulas set a percentage for each channel, not a single community share.

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At a dialogue with civil society groups in Accra on Tuesday 3 November 2026, Chamber chief executive Ashigbey also called for a minerals revenue management act with a heritage fund for future generations and a stabilisation fund against falling prices. Cedi amounts in this article are converted at GH¢11.85 per US$1, the market rate on 25 November 2026.

The government has a different plan for the money. In the 2027 Budget on Thursday 12 November, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson earmarked petroleum revenue and mineral royalties for major infrastructure, and the government said it would not borrow to build the Western Corridor Railway.

For 2027 and 2028 the budget earmarks mineral royalties and the budget’s share of petroleum revenue for the Western Corridor Railway Line, a planned rail link from Takoradi Harbour to the bauxite area of Nyinahin. Budget coverage does not mention a community share, and a government reply to the Chamber’s 30% demand is not yet public.

The MIIF said in mid-November that it had recorded more than GH¢9 billion (Ghanaian cedis, about US$759 million) in royalties by the end of October, above its 2026 target. A sliding-scale royalty now links the gold rate to the price, from 5% at US$1,900 an ounce to 12% at US$4,500, as the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), a multi-stakeholder transparency body, set out on 13 March 2026.

GHEITI said Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti and Zijin, a Chinese mining company, stay outside the new scale because of older development agreements. Their older agreements keep their royalty terms separate from the new scale.

Gold is central to the state’s finances: the 2027 Budget Statement of 12 November shows that GoldBod, the Ghana Gold Board, has exported 88 tonnes of small-scale gold worth US$12 billion in 2026, against 80.64 tonnes worth US$10.23 billion from large-scale miners. Gold prices drive both the royalties and the debate over who shares them.

The Chamber has not said how a 30% share would fit with royalties set aside for the railway. A timetable for debating a community share has not been announced.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Ghana Chamber of Mines want?

It wants 30% of mineral royalties to go directly to communities that host mines. It set out the demand on 2 July 2026.

How does the government plan to use mineral royalties?

The 2027 Budget earmarks mineral royalties and part of petroleum revenue for major infrastructure. It names the Western Corridor Railway Line for 2027 and 2028.

Why does this matter to investors abroad?

Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are gold miners that operate in Ghana and are listed in New York. A new revenue law could change how royalty money is shared and spent.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error