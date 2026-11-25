Ghana’s foreign ministry blames the opposition for a smear campaign after an airport confrontation in Washington. The underlying argument over evacuation spending is still unresolved.

Photo: Amuzujoe / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Ghana

Ghana’s foreign ministry accused the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), the country’s main opposition party, of a deliberate smear campaign on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The charge follows a video of a man confronting Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa at a US airport over the cost of a mass evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa.

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Fred Duhoe, the minister’s spokesperson, called the man an ‘unruly NPP foot soldier’ in a statement on Facebook, which is his own description and has not been verified. The row revives a Ghanaian spending dispute that has run since October.

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Key Facts Who. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s foreign minister, was confronted at a US airport.

What. His ministry blames the opposition NPP for a smear campaign over evacuation spending.

Disputed. About US$1.4 million of a US$4.2 million operation, according to the opposition.

Not established. The man’s identity, the airport and the date of the encounter.

As of 25 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Ghana’s foreign ministry blames the opposition for a smear campaign after an airport confrontation in Washington. The underlying argument over evacuation spending is still unresolved.

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The dispute began with a rescue. Between 27 May and 4 September 2026 the government evacuated 1,964 Ghanaians from South Africa after xenophobic violence there, Ablakwa said in a television interview on Saturday 17 October 2026.

He put the total cost at GH¢49,721,786 (about US$4.2 million, at the 25 November rate of about US$0.0845 per cedi, Ghana’s currency), of which GH¢33,721,786 (about US$2.85 million) came from government. The other GH¢16 million (about US$1.35 million) was donated by Engineers and Planners, a company owned by the businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

Each evacuee, children included, received GH¢5,000 (about US$420) in reintegration money plus GH¢500 (about US$42) for transport. Ablakwa said 177 pages of signed sheets list all 1,964 beneficiaries, with 956 flown on chartered flights and 1,008 on commercial ones.

Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana’s main airport. (File photo) Photo: Manuel Dohmen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Flights and related costs came to GH¢38,835,512 (about US$3.3 million), he said. ‘Not a cedi, not a pesewa is missing,’ he told the programme, a pesewa being one hundredth of a cedi.

The opposition rejects that account. At a press conference at Parliament on Tuesday 27 October 2026, Samuel Abu Jinapor, NPP member for Damango, a northern constituency, and lead opposition member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, called for an independent audit by an internationally reputable accounting firm and for Ablakwa’s resignation.

Jinapor said documents obtained under the Right to Information Act, Ghana’s freedom-of-information law, showed ‘differences between the figures announced publicly and entries in the payment registers, including duplicated entries and gaps in supporting records’. The NPP caucus in Parliament puts the unexplained spending at about GH¢16.4 million (about US$1.4 million), roughly a third of the total.

Ablakwa rejects the caucus’s figure. His ministry asked the Auditor-General, the state’s chief auditor, on 17 September 2026 for a special audit of evacuations since 2017, but no independent audit of the kind the opposition wants has been announced.

The NPP also took the argument to the streets. After announcing it on Thursday 29 October 2026, the party held a nationwide demonstration on Tuesday 3 November 2026, from Villaggio, a shopping complex near the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, a major Accra road junction, to the Foreign Ministry and the presidential office at Jubilee House.

Marchers demanded Ablakwa’s dismissal, investigations into the evacuation and into the issuing of diplomatic and service passports, and publication of the original invoices, contracts and proof of payment for the charter flights. The allegations are unproven and subject to investigation.

The video, which circulates on social media and has not been independently verified, shows an unidentified man approaching Ablakwa at a US airport and demanding accountability for GH¢16 million (about US$1.35 million). In the footage Ablakwa says the money is intact and accounted for.

Duhoe said that even when the minister offered explanations, ‘all he sought to do was make noise without substance’. He added that opposition members could ‘parade at every international event and do their worst’, and that the minister ‘remains focused on delivering on his mandate’.

Duhoe alleged that the NPP was harassing the minister abroad during official international duties after failing to dent his reputation at home following its defeat in the 2024 general election. It is not clear which airport, which day, or whether the GH¢16 million the man cited is the donated sum or the caucus’s GH¢16.4 million figure, since both feature in the dispute.

The man’s identity and party membership are also not established. An audit, if one were ordered, would test the caucus’s GH¢16.4 million gap against the payment registers line by line.

No date for an audit, a parliamentary hearing or a court step has been announced.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the row about?

It is about whether public and donated money for the South Africa evacuation was fully accounted for. The government says it was, while the opposition wants an independent audit.

Have the opposition’s claims been proven?

No, the allegations are unproven and subject to investigation. The airport video has not been independently verified either.

Who would check the figures?

The opposition wants an internationally reputable accounting firm to do it. Ablakwa’s ministry has asked the Auditor-General for a special audit of evacuations since 2017.

Sources: Statement of Fred Duhoe, 25 Nov 2026; Ablakwa television interview, 17 Oct 2026; Ministry of Foreign Affairs request to the Auditor-General, 17 Sep 2026; NPP caucus press conference, Parliament of Ghana, 27 Oct 2026; NPP protest announcement, 29 Oct 2026; RT (exchange rate).

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