A larger voter list, a sitting president seeking a third term and an opposition that wants the numbers reconciled frame the final week of campaigning.

Banjul, the capital of The Gambia, on its island at the mouth of the Gambia River, seen from the International Space Station on 11 May 2010 (file photo). Photo: NASA astronauts, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

GAMBIA · POLITICS

The Gambia, a small West African country, goes to the polls for president on Saturday 5 December 2026 with 1,146,474 registered voters, about 19% more than in 2021. The opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), led by Ousainou Darboe, said in July that 14,598 names from this year’s registration drive were unexplained.

President Adama Barrow, in power since January 2017, is seeking a third term under a constitution without term limits. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs the vote, accepted nine candidates on 14 November 2026.

Key Facts Who. The Gambia’s electoral commission and the opposition UDP dispute how the new voter list was built.

What. The list holds 1,146,474 voters, 19.2% more than the 962,157 counted in 2021.

When. Presidential vote on Saturday 5 December 2026; campaigning ends on Thursday 3 December.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money prediction market: Barrow 82.0%, Darboe 14.0% (11:53 p.m. US Eastern, 27 November).

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:00 GMT.

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A larger voter list, a sitting president seeking a third term and an opposition that wants the numbers reconciled frame the final week of campaigning.

File photo, 18 April 2018. President Adama Barrow of The Gambia speaking in London. (Photo: Chatham House, a London think tank, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The supplementary registration, a drive that began on 8 April 2026 to add new voters to the list, is at the centre of the dispute. The UDP says its count of the new names does not match the IEC’s.

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IEC chairman Joseph Colley gave the new total at a press conference reported on 3 November 2026: 1,146,474 voters. The 2021 register had 962,157 entries, according to the preliminary statement of the European Union’s election observers on 6 December 2021.

That is 184,317 more names, a rise of 19.2% worked out from those two counts. The larger the list, the more a dispute over its accuracy matters to the result.

Brikama is the largest of the seven voting areas with 437,020 voters, while Banjul, the capital, is the smallest with 24,820, the IEC chairman said. Together the areas hold 53 constituencies.

On 21 July 2026 Darboe told a press briefing at the party’s political bureau that the IEC had announced 212,095 registrations in that drive. The dataset given to political parties first showed only 179,445.

After protests the IEC admitted that registrations from 8 April had been left out and corrected the figure to 183,163, Darboe said. The IEC also said 14,334 multiple registrations should be deducted, which the UDP says leaves 14,598 voters unaccounted for.

“The UDP is not alleging fraud,” Darboe said at the briefing. “We are asking for a full reconciliation of the figures so that all political parties and the Gambian people can have confidence that the electoral register accurately reflects the outcome of the registration exercise.”

The UDP wrote to the IEC on 16 July 2026 asking for the total registration data before deletions, the number of duplicates removed and the final register after the review of objections. Darboe said the party’s aim is “confidence-building”, not confrontation.

The IEC chairman struck a different note in August 2026. “We can never have a 100 percent register,” Colley said, but he promised “a credible register” once a revising court, which hears objections to the list, had finished its work.

Barrow took office in January 2017 after defeating Yahya Jammeh, the longtime ruler, who had held power since 1994, and won again in 2021. After that win he vowed to draft a new constitution with presidential term limits, but the same constitution remains in force.

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Barrow says the opposition made passing a new constitution impossible, and he has vowed to revisit it if he is re-elected and his National People’s Party (NPP) wins enough seats in legislative elections scheduled for next year. The IEC cleared him to run on 14 November 2026, and Darboe is widely seen as his main challenger.

The IEC said on 14 November 2026 that 16 aspirants had filed papers, that it rejected seven and accepted nine. The nine include Darboe, Barrow and Talib Ahmed Bensouda of the UNITE party, a former mayor of Kanifing municipality near Banjul.

With several opposition names on the list, the opposition vote may split. One independent candidate, Lamin J. Darbo, is a different person from Ousainou Darboe.

For readers abroad, the vote tests whether a small West African state can hold a contested election, with a sitting president seeking a third term, without a row over the voter list. How the IEC handles the UDP’s questions about the list will shape how credible the result looks.

Campaigning ends on Thursday 3 December 2026, according to the IEC, and voters go to the polls on Saturday 5 December. The IEC will announce the results, but no official date for them has been confirmed.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money on outcomes, the “Gambia Presidential Election Winner” contract priced Adama Barrow at 82.0% and Ousainou Darboe at 14.0%, with US$21,632 traded across the whole election event, at 11:53 p.m. US Eastern on Friday 27 November 2026. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people can vote in The Gambia?

The electoral commission’s latest register is the list that will be used on polling day. It is larger than the one used in 2021.

Is the opposition claiming fraud?

The UDP says it is not alleging fraud and wants the electoral commission’s figures reconciled. The commission promised in August 2026 a credible register once a revising court had reviewed objections to the list.

Can President Barrow run for a third term?

Yes, the constitution in force sets no term limit, and the electoral commission accepted his nomination. Whether voters grant him a third term is for 5 December to decide.

More: Gambia news

Sources Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia (iec.gm), nomination statement of 14 November 2026 and registration press conference reported on 3 November 2026

United Democratic Party press briefing, 21 July 2026

European Union Election Observation Mission to The Gambia, preliminary statement of 6 December 2021

Polymarket (polymarket.com), “Gambia Presidential Election Winner”, 27 November 2026

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