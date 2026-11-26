A candidate in one of West Africa’s smaller democracies has tied a border conflict to the final days of a presidential race, and his claims remain unverified.

Dawn over the Gambia River at Banjul, pictured in 2010. The photo does not show the election. Photo: Forbes Johnston / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Politics: Gambia

Almameh Gibba, an independent candidate for president of The Gambia, told supporters that the violence after a victory for President Adama Barrow “will be unprecedented in The Gambia’s history”. He spoke at a campaign meeting in Bwiam, a village in Foni, a district on the Senegal border, in remarks reported on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

None of his claims about soldiers and a refugee centre has been confirmed, and Gibba offered no evidence for them. The Gambia, a small West African country almost surrounded by Senegal, holds its election on Saturday 5 December 2026.

Key Facts Who. Almameh Gibba, an independent presidential candidate and lawmaker for Foni Kansala.

What. He claims soldiers and a refugee centre are readied near the border; unconfirmed.

When. Reported 25 November 2026; The Gambia votes on Saturday 5 December 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives Barrow about 83% to win (26 November, morning ET); bets, not polls.

As of. 26 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “US to send Kenya health aid over Democratic holds” Get the brief

A candidate in one of West Africa’s smaller democracies has tied a border conflict to the final days of a presidential race, and his claims remain unverified.

Gibba is the National Assembly member for Foni Kansala, a constituency on the border with Senegal’s Casamance region. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), which runs the vote, accepted nine candidates on Saturday 14 November 2026, and Gibba is one of three independents, meaning candidates without a party.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

President Adama Barrow of the National People’s Party seeks a third term, while Ousainou Darboe leads the main opposition United Democratic Party. A poll by CepRass, a Gambian research group, presented on Monday 16 November 2026 put Barrow at 37.9% and Darboe at 24.2% among 1,180 voters.

The border is not a new theme for Gibba. In the National Assembly, the national parliament, he said in late March 2026 that fighting from 12 March between the Senegalese army and the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC), a separatist rebel group, had spilled into Gambian villages.

He named Jakine, Kayengha, Kamosorr, Batendeng, Ajapineh and Giffangha, and said families had fled to Sibanor, Tampoto and Kabaocorr while schools closed. Stray bullets hit a family compound in Sibanor, he said, and no casualties were reported.

He asked the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) for food and shelter for displaced families. “These are not just statistics; these are our people,” Gibba told lawmakers.

Bakary K. Badjie, who represents neighbouring Foni Bintang Karanai, called the situation unacceptable. “We want our affairs, especially in the border areas, to be addressed,” he said.

At Bwiam, Gibba said the border’s troubles would end only if voters backed him. “The tears you shed at the border will come to an end,” he said, and added that the killings there would stop too.

He then made three claims. He said a refugee centre has been set up in Kanfenda, in Foni Kansala, “all for the border crisis”, and that Barrow had gone to Senegal and prepared 613 soldiers “for what would happen after the election”.

He added that preparations stretch along the border from Jarrol to Kartong, and that they are meant for “what would happen after the election”. In the report we reviewed he set out no steps to end the border problems beyond urging a vote for him.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

We do not know whether a refugee centre exists or what the 613 soldiers refers to. The government, the army and Barrow’s party have not publicly answered in the reports we reviewed.

The report is dated 25 November, and we could not establish on which day the Bwiam meeting took place. We also found no response to Gibba’s March request that the NDMA step in.

For readers in the United States, the claims matter less as evidence than as a sign of tension in the last stretch of a campaign. Unproven warnings of violence can inflame a tense week, and nothing we found shows that they are true.

The campaign runs to Thursday 3 December, two days before polling. Voters then choose among the candidates left on the ballot after the withdrawal deadline.

Passengers leave the ferry at Barra on the Gambia River. Photo: Mishimoto, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s “Gambia Presidential Election Winner” market had US$21,405 traded as of 26 November 2026. It priced Barrow at about 83% and Darboe at about 14%, and it does not price Gibba.

Prices are bets, not polls. Polymarket is a crypto-based prediction market.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Almameh Gibba?

He is an independent candidate for president and the lawmaker for Foni Kansala. He competes without the backing of a party.

Are his claims about soldiers and a refugee centre true?

They are unconfirmed. We found no evidence and no official response in the reports we reviewed.

Why does the border matter in this election?

Fighting across it has pushed Gambian families from their homes, and Gibba has made it the centre of his campaign. A rival lawmaker said the leadership had been too quiet.

More: Gambia news

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

Sources Gibba campaign speech in Bwiam, reported 25 November 2026; National Assembly debate of late March 2026; Independent Electoral Commission list of candidates, 14 November 2026; CepRass poll presented 16 November 2026; Polymarket

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →