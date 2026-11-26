Gambia Candidate Warns of Post-Vote Violence
A candidate in one of West Africa’s smaller democracies has tied a border conflict to the final days of a presidential race, and his claims remain unverified.
Politics: Gambia
Almameh Gibba, an independent candidate for president of The Gambia, told supporters that the violence after a victory for President Adama Barrow “will be unprecedented in The Gambia’s history”. He spoke at a campaign meeting in Bwiam, a village in Foni, a district on the Senegal border, in remarks reported on Wednesday 25 November 2026.
None of his claims about soldiers and a refugee centre has been confirmed, and Gibba offered no evidence for them. The Gambia, a small West African country almost surrounded by Senegal, holds its election on Saturday 5 December 2026.
Key Facts
- Who. Almameh Gibba, an independent presidential candidate and lawmaker for Foni Kansala.
- What. He claims soldiers and a refugee centre are readied near the border; unconfirmed.
- When. Reported 25 November 2026; The Gambia votes on Saturday 5 December 2026.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket gives Barrow about 83% to win (26 November, morning ET); bets, not polls.
- As of. 26 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.
A candidate in one of West Africa’s smaller democracies has tied a border conflict to the final days of a presidential race, and his claims remain unverified.
Gibba is the National Assembly member for Foni Kansala, a constituency on the border with Senegal’s Casamance region. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), which runs the vote, accepted nine candidates on Saturday 14 November 2026, and Gibba is one of three independents, meaning candidates without a party.
President Adama Barrow of the National People’s Party seeks a third term, while Ousainou Darboe leads the main opposition United Democratic Party. A poll by CepRass, a Gambian research group, presented on Monday 16 November 2026 put Barrow at 37.9% and Darboe at 24.2% among 1,180 voters.
The border is not a new theme for Gibba. In the National Assembly, the national parliament, he said in late March 2026 that fighting from 12 March between the Senegalese army and the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC), a separatist rebel group, had spilled into Gambian villages.
He named Jakine, Kayengha, Kamosorr, Batendeng, Ajapineh and Giffangha, and said families had fled to Sibanor, Tampoto and Kabaocorr while schools closed. Stray bullets hit a family compound in Sibanor, he said, and no casualties were reported.
He asked the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) for food and shelter for displaced families. “These are not just statistics; these are our people,” Gibba told lawmakers.
Bakary K. Badjie, who represents neighbouring Foni Bintang Karanai, called the situation unacceptable. “We want our affairs, especially in the border areas, to be addressed,” he said.
At Bwiam, Gibba said the border’s troubles would end only if voters backed him. “The tears you shed at the border will come to an end,” he said, and added that the killings there would stop too.
He then made three claims. He said a refugee centre has been set up in Kanfenda, in Foni Kansala, “all for the border crisis”, and that Barrow had gone to Senegal and prepared 613 soldiers “for what would happen after the election”.
He added that preparations stretch along the border from Jarrol to Kartong, and that they are meant for “what would happen after the election”. In the report we reviewed he set out no steps to end the border problems beyond urging a vote for him.
We do not know whether a refugee centre exists or what the 613 soldiers refers to. The government, the army and Barrow’s party have not publicly answered in the reports we reviewed.
The report is dated 25 November, and we could not establish on which day the Bwiam meeting took place. We also found no response to Gibba’s March request that the NDMA step in.
For readers in the United States, the claims matter less as evidence than as a sign of tension in the last stretch of a campaign. Unproven warnings of violence can inflame a tense week, and nothing we found shows that they are true.
The campaign runs to Thursday 3 December, two days before polling. Voters then choose among the candidates left on the ballot after the withdrawal deadline.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket’s “Gambia Presidential Election Winner” market had US$21,405 traded as of 26 November 2026. It priced Barrow at about 83% and Darboe at about 14%, and it does not price Gibba.
Prices are bets, not polls. Polymarket is a crypto-based prediction market.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Almameh Gibba?
He is an independent candidate for president and the lawmaker for Foni Kansala. He competes without the backing of a party.
Are his claims about soldiers and a refugee centre true?
They are unconfirmed. We found no evidence and no official response in the reports we reviewed.
Why does the border matter in this election?
Fighting across it has pushed Gambian families from their homes, and Gibba has made it the centre of his campaign. A rival lawmaker said the leadership had been too quiet.
More: Gambia news
Sources
Gibba campaign speech in Bwiam, reported 25 November 2026; National Assembly debate of late March 2026; Independent Electoral Commission list of candidates, 14 November 2026; CepRass poll presented 16 November 2026; Polymarket
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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