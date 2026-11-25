Police say nominations passed without serious trouble and that the same discipline will cover polling day. Sowe warned that the campaign stretch ahead will need more vigilance.

File photo, 2010. Dawn over the Gambia River at Banjul, the capital. (Photo: Forbes Johnston, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Gambia Election

Gambian police say they are ready to guard a calm election, with ten days left before voters choose a president. Deputy Inspector General of Police Alagie Demba Sowe said in remarks reported on Tuesday 24 November that officers and other state security agencies are fully ready.

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The campaign in this small West African country runs until 3 December, and eight candidates are still in the race. President Adama Barrow, who seeks a third term, faces seven rivals in a vote that international observers have already arrived to watch.

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Key Facts Who. Eight candidates, including President Adama Barrow, who seeks a third term.

What. Police promise an orderly vote with ten days to go.

When. Voting is on Saturday 5 December 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction-market site, prices Barrow at 83% and Ousainou Darboe at 14%. These are bets, not polls.

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:11 GMT

Police say nominations passed without serious trouble and that the same discipline will cover polling day. Sowe warned that the campaign stretch ahead will need more vigilance.

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Sowe said police commanders reviewed deployment plans before the nominations around key sites, including the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs Gambian elections. Presidential aspirants and their supporters received police escorts, he said.

“I was impressed by what I saw in terms of planning, strategy and deployment,” Sowe said of the nomination period. He added that the Inspector General of Police has set up mechanisms to secure the whole country during the electoral period.

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He said all parties and aspirants took part “without any major security concerns”. “There were a few isolated incidents, which are expected whenever large numbers of people gather, but none posed any significant threat to public safety or the integrity of the process,” he said.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility,” Sowe said, adding that the police and other services are prepared to fulfil their constitutional mandate. He said they need “the support and cooperation of the public.”

“These measures will be implemented without compromise,” he said. “We will continue to deploy officers where necessary and expect citizens to cooperate whenever security instructions are given.”

Arch 22 in Banjul, the capital. (File photo)

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The promise follows a peace pact signed on Monday 16 November 2026 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre. President Barrow and seven other candidates signed it under the auspices of the IEC.

Talib Ahmed Bensouda, who runs for the UNITE party, was among the eight signatories. The pact commits candidates to peaceful campaigns.

The IEC said in an update on its 18 November 2026 briefing that 16 presidential aspirants submitted papers. Sambujang Njie of the IEC said nine were first approved and seven rejected.

One approved candidate, Ansu Sanneh of the National Builders Party, later withdrew, leaving eight. In the 2021 presidential election six candidates stood, the IEC’s list for that year shows.

Barrow leads the National People’s Party, while Ousainou Darboe stands for the United Democratic Party. Isatou Touray, the only woman in the race, runs as an independent.

The others are Modou Lamin Sima of the Alliance of Progressive Citizens and Ebrima Tabora Manneh of the Peoples Alliance Party. Lamin J. Darbo and Almameh Gibba also stand as independents.

The campaign ends on 3 December. The IEC has urged candidates to keep to their approved campaign itineraries to avoid clashes.

Observer missions of the European Union, ECOWAS (the West African regional bloc) and the African Union have arrived, the IEC said. The Commonwealth group of nations is expected.

Polling staff attended a training-of-trainers course from 20 to 22 November, the IEC said. Explainers on the marble voting system and on what the law bans on voting day are available.

Police have not said how many officers will be deployed. It is also not yet clear whether any observer mission has reported.

For readers in the United States, the vote tests whether a small West African democracy stays as calm as police describe while its president seeks a further term. The answer will come quickly, since polls open on 5 December.

Campaigning ends on 3 December, two days before voting. Police say their measures will be applied without compromise until then.

What Prediction Markets Say

On the prediction market Polymarket, traders priced Barrow at 83%, Darboe at 14% and Bensouda at 1%, with US$21,279 traded as of 3:11 a.m. ET on 25 November 2026. These prices are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Gambian police ready for the vote?

Police say they and other security agencies are prepared and will deploy officers where needed. They also ask the public to cooperate with security instructions.

Why does this election matter outside the Gambia?

It tests whether a small West African democracy holds a calm vote while its president seeks a further term. International observers are in the country to watch.

Can prediction market prices be read as a forecast?

They are bets, not polls, and should be read next to official results. They show how traders see the race at one moment.

Sources: Gambia Police Force security debriefing, 24 November 2026; Independent Electoral Commission update, 19 November 2026 (https://iec.gm/21925-2/); IEC candidate list (https://www.iec.gm/); Polymarket (https://polymarket.com/event/gambia-presidential-election-winner).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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