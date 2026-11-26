Gabon’s finance minister says Fitch’s rating is out of date, while Fitch’s reported reasons point to tight financing and rising debt payments.

File photo, 2023. The Omar Bongo Ondimba Palace in Libreville, the seat of Gabon's Senate. (Photo: Daniel Beloumou / European Union, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Gabon · Ratings

Gabon’s finance minister rejected Fitch Ratings’ verdict on Tuesday 24 November 2026, four days after Fitch, a US agency that grades governments’ ability to repay debt, confirmed the country’s grades. Thierry Minko, Minister of Economy, Finance, Debt and Participations, called it “a problem of reading or of viewing from different angles” on “26 minutes en plus”, a programme on the television channel Gabon 24, Gabonmediatime, a Gabonese news site, reported on 26 November 2026 (all quotations here are translated from French).

Fitch rates Gabon’s long-term foreign currency debt CCC- and its local currency debt CC, grades deep below investment grade. The government says the agency looks at an old picture, while Gabonmediatime reports that Fitch points to tight financing constraints.

Key Facts Who. Thierry Minko, Gabon’s finance minister, and Fitch Ratings, a US credit rating agency.

What. He calls Fitch’s grades out of date; Fitch confirmed them on Friday 20 November 2026.

Next. Parliament’s second chamber, the Senate, must still adopt the 2027 budget.

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:30 GMT

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Gabon’s finance minister says Fitch’s rating is out of date, while Fitch’s reported reasons point to tight financing and rising debt payments.

Fitch cut the grades to CCC- and CC in a note published on 19 December 2025 (background in our earlier report on the rating), and Gabonreview, a Gabonese news site, summed it up on 21 December 2025 as a note that “does not predict a crisis to come: it records a financial fragility already in place”. On 22 May 2026 Fitch confirmed the grades, a status quo that “reflects strong budget pressures and high financing constraints”, Financial Afrik, an African business magazine, reported on 27 May 2026.

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In Minko’s account, the aim is a break with 2025. In January 2026, he said, President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Gabon’s head of state, and his peers met in Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo, and decided to “radically change things” in the management of public finances.

File photo, 2007: a street in Port-Gentil, Gabon’s oil city. Photo: Brian Ecton / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Minko said the currency reserves of Gabon and of the CEMAC, the six nation central African monetary zone, “were not very brilliant” in December 2025, whereas “this financial year improved the foreign exchange reserve position”. Fitch’s own projections, as Gabonmediatime reported on 22 November 2026, show the budget deficit narrowing from 12.4% of GDP, the value of a year’s output, in 2025 to 8.3% in 2026 and 5.2% in 2027.

Debt service, however, is projected to rise from 14.5% of GDP in 2026 to 21% in 2027 and then ease to 17% in 2028, and interest could take 30% of public revenue by 2028, against 25% in 2025. Fitch does not yet include a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, in its 2027 scenarios.

On 21 October 2026 Minko, the first minister heard by deputies, presented a 2027 budget balanced at 6,223.1 billion CFA francs, the currency of Gabon and its neighbours (about US$10.4 billion), Gabonreview reported on 22 October 2026. That is 727.9 billion CFA francs (about US$1.2 billion) more than the 5,495.2 billion (about US$9.2 billion) of the amended 2026 law, at about 600 CFA francs per US$ (the franc is pegged at 655.957 per euro).

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 the National Assembly, one of parliament’s two chambers, unanimously approved the 2027 finance bill after cutting it by 224.6 billion CFA francs (about US$0.4 billion) to 5,998.5 billion (about US$10.0 billion), Gabonmediatime reported on 19 November 2026. Fitch confirmed the grades two days later, on Friday 20 November 2026, with tight financing as the main reason, Gabonmediatime reported on 22 November 2026.

Back on the programme, Minko said Fitch “considers that in October or November 2026 we are in the same situation as in December 2025”. “And everyone, all the analysts, all those who watch Gabon’s economic life know very well that this is false,” he said.

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“The economy has clearly improved if we speak of the economy, but better still if we speak of public finances,” he said, adding: “It is clear that the rating should not be the same”. He said the agency “finished its analysis before the adoption of the bill by the National Assembly”.

Minko said the amended 2026 law “significantly reduced the level of spending and improved the deficit and a number of other ratios”, and that the 2027 bill “brought major changes in the management of public finances”. The levers he named were cutting the state’s running costs and bringing home assets held abroad.

On the IMF, Minko said the government and the fund’s mission to Gabon “aligned ourselves with the figures in full transparency”, and that the figures in the bill adopted by the Assembly “are perfectly in line with the IMF”. Gabonmediatime writes that he is confident of a better rating once the Senate, parliament’s second chamber, definitively adopts the 2027 budget, for which no date has been published.

Even the debt is disputed: at the end of 2025 it stood at 68.9% of GDP in a government audit, 80.5% for Fitch and 84.2% for the IMF, Gabonmediatime reported on 22 November 2026. Fitch’s projections, as reported, put total debt at 89% of GDP in 2028 if commercial borrowing and domestic rollover continue.

Gabonmediatime calls an IMF programme decisive, and the government in Libreville, the capital, hopes to conclude one by the end of December 2026, although Fitch has not built one into its 2027 scenarios. Fitch’s own statement could not be opened for this report, and no Fitch reply to the minister has been reported.

More Rio Times reporting on the country sits in the Gabon hub. Newer items from Libreville appear there first.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens next?

The Senate must still give final adoption to the 2027 budget. Libreville also hopes to conclude an IMF programme by the end of December 2026.

Why does the IMF matter for Gabon’s rating?

Gabonmediatime reports that an IMF programme appears decisive for a rebound. Fitch does not yet include one in its 2027 scenarios.

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Sources: Gabonmediatime, interview with Thierry Minko, 26 November 2026; Gabonmediatime, Fitch confirmation, 22 November 2026; Gabonmediatime, Assembly vote, 19 November 2026; Gabonreview, 2027 budget hearing, 22 October 2026; Gabonreview, 2025 downgrade, 21 December 2025; Financial Afrik, Fitch confirmation, 27 May 2026.

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