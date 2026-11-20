A rig lost, lives lost and an investigation still under way: the company that owned it has a recommended insurance payout but no answer on why it sank.

File photo of a jack-up drilling rig off West Africa, similar to the type that sank off Gabon; it is not the Prospector 5. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Energy: Gabon

Borr Drilling, a Bermuda-based offshore drilling contractor, said in its third-quarter report of 18 November 2026 that it still cannot explain why its Prospector 5 rig sank off Gabon. An early theory of a punch-through, where a rig leg breaks through hard seabed crust into softer layers, has not been confirmed.

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The jack-up rig, a drilling platform with legs that stand on the seabed, went down on Saturday 24 October, and four of the 115 people on board died while one is still missing. For anyone who follows offshore oil, the open question is what went wrong, and the company cannot yet answer it.

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Key Facts Who. Borr Drilling, a Bermuda-based rig contractor, and its Prospector 5 jack-up rig.

What. The rig sank while preloading, a test that presses its legs into the seabed; cause not established.

Where. Offshore Gabon, during preparation for a planned drilling campaign for BW Energy, an oil producer.

When. Sank on 24 October 2026; Borr’s latest report came on 18 November.

As of. 20 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

A rig lost, lives lost and an investigation still under way: the company that owned it has a recommended insurance payout but no answer on why it sank.

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The rig suffered what Borr’s chief executive calls a “catastrophic loss of stability” while it was preloading. Preloading is the step where the rig is weighted so that its legs bed into the seabed.

The Prospector 5 was preparing a drilling campaign for BW Energy, an oil producer, offshore Gabon. Of the 115 people on board, 110 were accounted for safe.

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Four people died and their bodies were recovered, while one person remains unaccounted for and the search continues. Borr’s update of 2 November was the first to report the fourth body.

File photo: oil storage tanks and a beach in the SOGARA zone at Port-Gentil, Gabon, on 28 January 2009. Photo: AchilleT / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

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The toll moved in the days after the sinking. Borr first reported five people missing on 25 October, then three bodies located and two missing on 29 October, then four bodies and one missing on 2 November.

Borr’s early information had pointed to a possible punch-through. After reviewing survey data from a remotely operated vehicle (ROV, an underwater robot) and video footage from BW Energy, Borr said the review “has not confirmed a punch-through event and the cause has not yet been established.”

Borr has engaged DNV, a classification society, which is an independent body that certifies the safety of ships and rigs. DNV has “extensive experience in offshore and maritime incident investigations”, the company says, and will look for the root cause.

Borr’s chief executive, Bruno Morand, said on 2 November that “all possible causes of a catastrophic loss of stability are in scope and will be considered”. That promise leaves the answer open, and an outside investigator gives the findings weight beyond the company’s own view.

The Prospector 5 has been declared a total loss, a term meaning that repairing the rig is not worth the cost. Borr carries hull and machinery insurance, which covers the rig itself, of US$200 million, and the lead insurer has recommended paying the insured value, with the due date set for Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Borr says it can give no assurance about the amount or timing of insurance recoveries, or about the final costs of the incident. It will apply any proceeds as its debt instruments require, to repay certain debt, to fund capital spending or to make investments.

The sinking also ended a contract. The rig was hired by BW Energy until July 2027, and its total loss automatically terminated that agreement, which still had about US$45 million of firm work left.

Borr does not carry loss-of-hire insurance for the rig, the kind of cover that pays for income lost while a rig cannot work. Third-party liability cover, including wreck removal and pollution, is in place subject to certain limits and deductibles.

Even so, Borr says it expects fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profit before some costs, to be broadly in line with the third quarter. In that quarter its working rigs ran at 98% technical utilisation, a measure of the time they were able to work.

Borr says it continues to assess the financial impact of the loss. Until the investigation reports, the question of why the rig lost stability stays open.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Prospector 5 sink?

Borr says the cause has not been established, and its early punch-through theory has not been confirmed. DNV, an independent assessor, is investigating the root cause.

Is the lost rig covered by insurance?

Borr says the rig itself is insured and that it also holds liability cover for wreck removal and pollution. It has no cover for income lost while the rig is out of service.

Is anyone still missing?

Borr says one person remains unaccounted for and that the search continues. The company has not given any further detail on the search.

Sources: Borr Drilling, third-quarter 2026 report, 18 November 2026 (regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission); Borr Drilling, Prospector 5 incident update, 2 November 2026

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error