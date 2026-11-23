Gabon's rating stays at the edge of default, and Fitch says an IMF deal is the missing piece.

Photo: Delrick Williams / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Ratings: Gabon

Fitch Ratings, the US credit rating agency, affirmed Gabon’s long-term foreign-currency rating at “CCC-” on Friday 20 November 2026, according to a 22 November report by Gabonmediatime, a news site in Libreville, Gabon’s capital. The grade sits deep in “junk” territory, below investment grade, where default is a real possibility.

Fitch also kept Gabon’s local-currency rating at “CC”, one step lower again. Gabonmediatime reports that Fitch credits government adjustment efforts but flags heavy reliance on oil revenue, expensive borrowing and large refinancing needs.

Key Facts Who. Fitch Ratings, a US credit rating agency, on Gabon, a Central African oil and manganese producer.

What. Long-term foreign-currency rating affirmed at CCC-, local-currency at CC; both are deep junk.

When. Friday 20 November 2026.

Next. Fitch has not built a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) into its 2027 scenarios.

As of. 23 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

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Gabon’s rating stays at the edge of default, and Fitch says an IMF deal is the missing piece.

Fitch forecasts the budget deficit falling from 12.4% of gross domestic product (GDP, the size of the economy) in 2025 to 8.3% in 2026 and 5.2% in 2027. Gabonmediatime reports that the revised 2026 budget is judged more credible than the first draft, and that the 2027 finance bill is seen as consolidation.

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Fuel subsidies, investment spending and debt service still weigh on the outlook, Gabonmediatime reports. Our earlier coverage of Gabon’s 2027 budget debate gives the political background.

Debt repayments, including short-term securities, rise from 14.5% of GDP in 2026 to 21% in 2027, then 17% in 2028. Interest could take 30% of public revenue by 2028, against 25% in 2025.

File photo: the forested shore of the Libreville estuary on Gabon’s Atlantic coast, March 2019. Photo: VIGNA christian / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Total debt could reach 89% of GDP in 2028, a Fitch projection that assumes commercial borrowing and domestic rollover. Growth is forecast at 3.2% in 2026 and 3.4% a year in 2027 and 2028, helped by manganese and iron.

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Gabonmediatime reports that Libreville hopes to conclude an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, by the end of December 2026. Fitch does not yet include a deal in its 2027 scenarios.

Talks are stuck on the true level of debt at the end of 2025. A government audit in September put it at 68.9% of GDP, while Fitch calculates 80.5% and the IMF 84.2%.

Gabonmediatime notes that rebasing Gabon’s GDP, which means updating the base year of its national accounts, could narrow the gap. Further reporting on the country sits in the Gabon hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a CCC- rating mean for Gabon?

It signals very high default risk, well below investment grade. Borrowing stays costly while the rating stays this low.

Why does the IMF matter here?

Fitch has not built an IMF agreement into its 2027 scenarios. A deal would depend on settling how large Gabon’s debt really is.

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Sources: Fitch Ratings, sovereign rating action on Gabon, 20 November 2026 (as reported by Gabonmediatime, 22 November 2026).

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