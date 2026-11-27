Fire Near Pemex Pipeline in Nuevo León
A fire near a pipeline close to the town of Cadereyta was reported under control without injuries, but the basic questions remain open. Pemex says it is still checking the site and the origin of the incident.
Mexico: Brief
A fire broke out near a Pemex pipeline in Cadereyta Jiménez, a municipality in Mexico’s northern state of Nuevo León, on Thursday 26 November 2026. The state Civil Protection agency, the emergency-response service, received the report at about 16:40 local time (about 22:40 GMT, Greenwich Mean Time), and says no one was hurt.
Pemex, short for Petróleos Mexicanos, Mexico’s state oil company, has not said what the pipeline carries or what caused the blaze. Early reports called it an explosion, but Pemex did not use that word.
Key Facts
- Who. Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company, and Nuevo León’s Civil Protection agency responded.
- What. Fire near a pipeline in Cadereyta Jiménez; no injuries, cause and cargo unknown.
- When. Thursday 26 November 2026, about 16:40 local time (about 22:40 GMT).
- As of. 27 November 2026, 04:30 GMT
- Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
A fire near a pipeline close to the town of Cadereyta was reported under control without injuries, but the basic questions remain open. Pemex says it is still checking the site and the origin of the incident.
Early accounts spoke of an explosion. Pemex said in a statement on social media that specialised staff were attending an incident at a pipeline in the Las Palomitas ejido, a communal farming community.
The company added that the conditions of the site and the origin of the incident were being verified. Its statement did not say what the pipeline carries or what caused the fire.
Preliminary information from Civil Protection says a pipeline section of about 250 metres (about 820 feet) was affected. That figure comes from preliminary information and may change.
State and municipal Civil Protection units from Cadereyta and from Juárez, a neighbouring municipality in Nuevo León, responded, working with Pemex security staff. State Civil Protection said that nobody was injured.
Authorities said there was no risk to nearby communities, and the fire was reported under control the same evening. The reports do not say when the flames were fully out.
Nuevo León borders Texas and includes Monterrey, Mexico’s industrial city. The photo below was taken in the city’s metropolitan area, not at the incident.
Neither Pemex nor the authorities have said what caused the fire. It is also not known whether a toma clandestina, an illegal fuel connection, was involved.
Pemex has not said what the line carries, so it is not known whether fuel supply is affected. Whether this was an explosion at all remains unconfirmed.
The fire follows a Pemex pipeline fire in Tototlán, Jalisco, on the night of 5 November 2026. That blaze hit the Salamanca-Guadalajara pipeline, and Pemex first reported four people injured.
A Pemex worker died the next morning, which shows how an early injury count can change. The no-injury report from Nuevo León is the current account, not the final word.
Pipelines in northern Mexico carry fuel and crude to refineries and cities, so the cause matters for safety and supply. Pemex has not said whether any flow was shut off near Cadereyta.
No date has been given for findings on the cause. More is on our Mexico news page.
Frequently Asked Questions
Was anyone hurt in the Cadereyta fire?
State officials say no one was injured. They also said nearby communities were not at risk.
Was it an explosion?
Early reports said so, but Pemex did not use that word. The cause has not been verified.
Sources
Primary: statement of Petróleos Mexicanos on its social media account, 26-27 November 2026; preliminary information of Protección Civil Nuevo León, 26 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error