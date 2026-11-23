After nine years abroad, Puigdemont is legally free to come home, days before Spanish voters choose a new government.

Politics: Spain

Spain’s Supreme Court announced on Monday 23 November 2026 that it has closed the criminal case against Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, nine years after he fled the country. Its criminal chamber ruled that an amnesty law extinguishes his criminal liability, along with that of former Catalan ministers Antoni Comín and Lluís Puig.

The ruling comes six days before Spain’s general election on Sunday 29 November 2026. It removes the main criminal-court obstacle to the return of the man who led the 2017 independence push, and it puts the amnesty bargain struck with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez back into the campaign.

Key Facts Who. Carles Puigdemont, ex-president of Catalonia, plus former Catalan ministers Antoni Comín and Lluís Puig.

What. Supreme Court ended their criminal liability under the amnesty law and shelved the case.

When. Monday 23 November 2026; Spain votes on Sunday 29 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bettors: 83.5% odds he is back in Spain in 2026 (23 Nov, 1:30 p.m. ET).

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

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After nine years abroad, Puigdemont is legally free to come home, days before Spanish voters choose a new government.

The case goes back to 1 October 2017, when Catalonia, a region in north-eastern Spain, held an independence referendum that Spain’s courts had banned. Puigdemont, then the regional president, left for Belgium within days of the regional parliament’s failed declaration of independence.

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That flight is why he was never tried, and Comín and Puig, former members of his regional government, were in the same position. Other leaders who stayed, including Oriol Junqueras, now head of the Catalan party ERC, were convicted in a Supreme Court judgment of 14 October 2019 that included embezzling public money.

Spain’s amnesty law was meant to wipe the slate clean for people prosecuted over the independence drive. On 1 July 2024 the Supreme Court ruled that embezzlement, the charge central to Puigdemont’s case, fell outside it, which kept his file open.

That obstacle fell after the Constitutional Court, Spain’s guardian of fundamental rights, backed applying the amnesty to embezzlement in the case of former Catalan minister Dolors Bassa. On Tuesday 6 October 2026 investigating judge Pablo Llarena provisionally lifted the national arrest warrants against the three men, a decision he confirmed on 19 October.

Llarena closed the pre-trial file on Tuesday 3 November. On Monday the Supreme Court’s criminal chamber confirmed that order, declared the three men’s liability extinguished and dismissed the facts of the case for good, according to the judiciary’s statement.

In practice the ruling rules out any trial of the three over the 2017 referendum and removes the legal bar to their return. The ruling covers the criminal case, and it does not say when Puigdemont will come back.

The south facade of the Supreme Court’s seat in Madrid. (Photo: Luis García, CC BY-SA 3.0)

Puigdemont, who leads the Catalan party Junts, was blunt about the court before the ruling. On Saturday 8 August 2026 he said it was “still more scandalous” that the Supreme Court refused to apply the amnesty to him, two years after his brief return to Barcelona.

The judge’s side was just as plain. In his 19 October note he said he still held the Supreme Court’s earlier reading to be legally sound but had to apply the Constitutional Court’s ruling.

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Puigdemont then entered the campaign himself. In a newspaper interview published on Thursday 19 November he said Junts “took advantage” of Sánchez’s “excessive ambition” during the 2023 talks, and he called the prime minister “amoral”.

Government minister Félix Bolaños played down the interview, while deputy Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo of the conservative People’s Party, Spain’s main opposition party, used it to attack Sánchez. Spain is a NATO ally and a major European economy, so the outcome of a tight vote matters well beyond Madrid.

Polls show how tight the race is. The tracker of the Spanish polling firm 40dB, published on 20 November, put the conservative People’s Party at 31.9% and Sánchez’s Socialists at 31.2%, with the party Vox third at 17.1%.

The same tracker projects about 189 seats for the People’s Party and Vox together, 13 above the 176 needed for a majority in the 350-seat Congress. It shows the Socialists cutting the People’s Party lead by seven tenths of a point.

Puigdemont’s side has said he will not come back before the vote. The next date to watch is Sunday 29 November, when Spain goes to the polls.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, an online market where users bet real money, the contract “Carles Puigdemont back in Spain in 2026?” traded at 83.5% on Monday 23 November at about 1:30 p.m. ET, with more than US$70,000 traded in total. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Puigdemont now return to Spain?

Legally, yes: the arrest warrants were lifted in October and the case is now closed. His side says he will wait until after the vote.

What is the amnesty law?

It is a 2024 Spanish law that cancels criminal liability for people prosecuted over the Catalan independence drive. Courts disputed whether it covers embezzlement, the charge at the centre of Puigdemont’s case.

Why does the ruling matter for the election?

It settles a legal question about the Catalan leader just before voting and revives the debate over the amnesty bargain. Whether it moves any voters is not yet known.

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Sources Spanish Supreme Court (statement of 23 November 2026 and of 1 July 2024); investigating judge Pablo Llarena’s notes and orders of 6 October, 19 October and 3 November 2026; Puigdemont’s public statements of 8 August and 19 November 2026; 40dB tracker of 20 November 2026; Polymarket.

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