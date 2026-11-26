Europe Intelligence Brief — Thursday, November 26, 2026

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Brussels — budget clash · broken centre Berlin — veto threat · Ukraine leverage Warsaw — missile anger · no-fly zone Budapest — fresh start · cautious thaw Madrid — pre-vote polarisation · island strain

Europe wakes on Thursday in a brittle, quarrelsome temper, with ambition on security colliding with a refusal to pay for it, as Euronews coverage of 25 and 26 November shows. The mood is less panic than a tired argument about who carries the bill, inside the summit hall and inside the parliamentary centre.

Leaders speak in ultimatums and deadlines, and the same outlet reported on 26 November that Chancellor Friedrich Merz threatens to veto the whole budget unless all 27 states back Ukraine support. Institutions sound defensive, with the EPP’s Siegfried Mureșan telling a press conference on 25 November: “Prime ministers shall not dictate to the European Parliament what we should do.”

The through-line is that Europe says it will pay for its security while arguing over who pays, and every capital answers in its own register. Brussels bargains, Warsaw hardens, Madrid polarises and Budapest tries a thaw, all within the same 24 hours.

Key Facts —Brussels. Council President António Costa proposes a 2028 to 2034 EU budget of about EUR 1.76 trillion, or US$1.93 trillion at today’s euro rate. —Parliament. The S&D and Renew groups suspended coalition talks with the EPP on 25 November. —Poland. Warsaw wants a no-fly zone along its eastern border by late December or early January. —Hungary. Prime Minister Péter Magyar and Volodymyr Zelensky met in Transcarpathia on 24 November. —Spain. Voters choose a new government in a general election on Sunday 29 November.

Brussels: Ambition Against The Bill

Costa’s budget draft answers the “frugal” states, including Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden. The same cut takes EUR 39 billion (US$42.8 billion), or 30%, from defence and space funding, according to the the same newsletter of 26 November, which makes the slogan of security first look thin.

Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius warned, the newsletter said, that the cut would jeopardise pan-European programmes, while Parliament’s April position set EUR 1.93 trillion (US$2.12 trillion) as its demand and MEPs say they will reject any deal built on the cut. For a US reader the signal is that European rearmament pledges still run into budget arithmetic, and a deal needs unanimity in the Council and an absolute majority of MEPs.

Strasbourg And Paris: A Centre Under Siege

The trigger was the passage of “Omnibus VIII”, a revision of environmental assessment rules, on which the EPP again voted with groups to its right, the same outlet reported on 25 November. The row shows a centre that no longer trusts its largest member, with a cooperation deal for the second half of the term at stake.

The same outlet said on 25 November that S&D and Renew want a written EPP pledge to stop voting with the ECR, Patriots and ESN, and Renew treats that pledge as a prerequisite for backing Roberta Metsola’s re-election as Parliament president next January. Marine Le Pen, absent from the summit and the frontrunner for next spring’s presidential election, has threatened to cut France’s EU contribution, the the same newsletter said on 26 November, which tells a US reader that the centre is squeezed from outside the chamber too.

Berlin, Bratislava And Budapest: Leverage And A Thaw

The same outlet said on 26 November that the Commission proposes a EUR 45 billion (US$49.4 billion) joint-borrowing loan for Ukraine, EUR 20 billion (US$21.9 billion) civilian and EUR 25 billion (US$27.4 billion) military, against a projected 2027 shortfall of EUR 70 billion (US$76.8 billion). Robert Fico called the linkage “a textbook case of blackmail”, and the same report says Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic oppose joining the loan.

The same outlet reported on 25 November that Magyar and Zelensky both called their talks substantive, and its Europe Today programme said Magyar asked for a “fresh start” with talks on trade and transport links. That is warmth on commerce rather than money, so Kyiv will want it to become votes, and Washington should watch whether Budapest’s tone ever reaches the summit table.

Warsaw: Alarm Turns To Assertiveness

Deputy defence minister Cezary Tomczyk said on 25 November that the zone would run “a dozen or a few dozen kilometres” deep, Notes from Poland reported, after three Russian missiles struck south-eastern Poland on 20 November and a Russian drone briefly entered Polish airspace on 24 November without troops firing. Foreign minister Radosław Sikorski again said that shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine could be self-defence at Kyiv’s request but needs NATO agreement, while PiS caucus head Mariusz Błaszczak called the plan cosmetic.

The same outlet said on 25 November that Russia denies its missiles hit Poland and accuses Warsaw of “stoking anti-Russian sentiment”, and that Sikorski called expelling the Russian ambassador “one of the options”. For a US reader, NATO’s approval of an AWACS deployment on 24 November shows the alliance answering in measured steps, while Polish politics rewards whoever sounds toughest.

Madrid: A Nation Counting Boats And Polls

The same outlet said on 26 November that feminist groups marched across Spain against violence, a reminder that the campaign closes amid a social argument as well as a political one. Final polls up to the 23 November blackout put the PP ahead, with PP and Vox possibly above 190 of 350 seats against a majority of 176, according to ANSA and the Majorca Daily Bulletin on 16 November.

Interior Ministry data to 15 November, carried by Artículo14 and EFE, show 96 boats arriving in November against 66 in the previous ten months of 2026, and El Hierro declared an emergency in early November. Whoever forms the next government inherits that pressure, and a win for the right could reshape Madrid’s line on migration and on Europe.

What This Means From Latin America

Spain’s vote on 29 November shapes Madrid’s role as a bridge between Europe and Latin America, including the EU and Mercosur agenda and the migration route fed by Atlantic crossings. A tighter long-term budget, as Costa proposed on 25 November, could also shrink the money available for EU Global Gateway projects in the region. Latin American diplomats will read the budget fight as a sign that Brussels has limited bandwidth for new partnerships while Ukraine absorbs the financing.

What We Are Watching

Thursday and Friday, 26 and 27 November: European Council : Leaders weigh Costa’s budget and the Ukraine loan, with Macron insisting talks cannot run beyond December. It shows whether Merz’s veto threat and Parliament’s revolt can be reconciled.

: Leaders weigh Costa’s budget and the Ukraine loan, with Macron insisting talks cannot run beyond December. It shows whether Merz’s veto threat and Parliament’s revolt can be reconciled. Friday, 27 November, 2:45 a.m. ET: France inflation rate : The November forecast is 3.2, against 3.4 before. It shows whether price pressure eases as the presidential race warms up.

: The November forecast is 3.2, against 3.4 before. It shows whether price pressure eases as the presidential race warms up. Friday, 27 November, 3:55 a.m. ET: Germany unemployment rate : The November forecast is 6.4, against 6.4 before. It shows how much room Berlin’s chancellor has to ask households for patience.

: The November forecast is 6.4, against 6.4 before. It shows how much room Berlin’s chancellor has to ask households for patience. Sunday, 29 November: Spain votes : Final published polls show the PP ahead of the Socialists. It decides who handles migration and Madrid’s line on Europe.

: Final published polls show the PP ahead of the Socialists. It decides who handles migration and Madrid’s line on Europe. Late December or early January: Poland’s no-fly zone : Tomczyk’s target date for the eastern border measure. It shows how quickly Warsaw can turn alarm into policy.

: Tomczyk’s target date for the eastern border measure. It shows how quickly Warsaw can turn alarm into policy. January 2027: Metsola’s re-election vote: Parliament chooses its president for the second half of the term. It shows whether the suspended centrist pact can be repaired.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are EU leaders deciding at the Brussels summit?

EU leaders met in Brussels on 26 November, and the meeting may run into 27 November, to discuss the 2028 to 2034 budget and Ukraine’s financing, the same outlet said on 26 November. Costa has proposed about EUR 1.76 trillion (US$1.93 trillion), and Macron insists talks cannot run beyond December.

Why did the centre suspend talks in the European Parliament?

S&D and Renew suspended coalition talks with the EPP on 25 November after it again voted with groups to its right on Omnibus VIII, local media reported. They want a written pledge, and Renew treats it as a prerequisite for backing Roberta Metsola’s re-election next January.

What is Poland planning after the missile strikes?

Deputy defence minister Cezary Tomczyk said on 25 November that the ministry will ask the government for a no-fly zone along the eastern border, hoping to have it in place by late December or early January, that report reported. Three Russian missiles struck south-eastern Poland on 20 November, and NATO approved an AWACS deployment on 24 November.

When does Spain vote and who leads the polls?

Spain holds a general election on Sunday 29 November, and final published polls up to the 23 November blackout show the PP ahead. PP and Vox together could pass 190 of 350 seats, with a majority at 176, according to polls reported on 16 November.