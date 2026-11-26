Asia Intelligence Brief — Thursday, November 26, 2026

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Taiwan — tariff relief · vote jitters China — guarded · defiant Japan — brittle · short of capital South Korea — anxious · reassuring Myanmar — defiance · isolation Indonesia — waiting · vacant seat

Asia is in a mood of defensive bargaining on Thursday, after the US Trade Representative proposed Section 301 tariffs on 12 Asian economies, according to the law-firm summary published by Global Trade & Sanctions Law on 25 November. Capitals are reaching for ceilings, denials and procedure, while their own domestic quarrels carry on beneath the tariff headlines.

Leaders speak in the language of caps and consultations, and the Korea Herald’s headline on 26 November says Seoul expects to retain a 15% cap. Beijing answers with warnings, since Dawn reported on 26 November that China criticised the proposal and said it could take measures to defend its interests.

The through-line is a region that negotiates abroad while it quarrels at home, and the second struggle is often the louder one. For US readers, the proposal tests how much patience allies and rivals will show before the comment period closes.

Key Facts —Comments. Public comments on the proposed US tariffs are due 5 January 2027; hearings start 25 January. —China. Proposal lifts China’s effective rate on most goods from 37.5% to 45% if the truce runs past 10 January. —Genocide ruling. The ICJ ruled on 19 November that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya, by 9 votes to 6. —Sanctions. . —Indonesia. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned on 12 November.

Taipei: Cautious Relief, Nervous Vote

Taipei is allowing itself cautious relief, with Agriculture Minister Chen Chun-chi saying 322 farm products stay exempt, according to Focus Taiwan. The government wants to be seen holding a negotiated line, because a promise of stability is the one thing it can offer voters before the local elections on 28 November.

That promise is competing with a campaign that has lost its footing, since local media reported on 26 November that the leading Taipei mayoral candidates cancelled major rallies over a road-use dispute. The South China Morning Post reported on 26 November that the KMT faces an uphill battle, so a US reader should expect Saturday’s vote to measure fatigue as much as loyalty.

Beijing And Tokyo: Guarded Outside, Brittle Within

Beijing’s public register is defiance, yet the local media reported on 26 November that the PLA is overhauling joint training and that Xi Jinping warned against a blind rush into technology. The posture suggests a leadership that wants to look unmoved by Washington while it manages its own limits.

Tokyo is brittle in a different way, because the local media said on 26 November that opposition parties want to censure the education minister over fundraisers and rent claims, which puts Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s bills at risk. The that report also reported a resident revolt against data centres on 26 November, and with the proposed Japanese rate of 15% up from 12.5%, according to Global Trade & Sanctions Law on 25 November, Takaichi has little room to absorb a fresh shock.

Seoul: Reassurance Over Anxiety

Seoul is selling calm while it feels exposed, with foreign minister nominee Lim Woong-soon saying the US alliance is “not so fragile”, according to the the same outlet on 26 November. The same paper reported that Homeplus will temporarily close all outlets from Friday amid liquidation fears, and Asia News Network noted scrutiny of the intelligence-chief pick over China ties, so a US reader should read the alliance talk as reassurance aimed at home. Markets are the mood here, since local media said on 25 November that the Taiex fell more than 1,900 points after heavy Wall Street losses.

Naypyidaw: Defiance From A Cornered Junta

The junta answers isolation with defiance, as the Irrawaddy reported on 26 November that Min Aung Hlaing told his cabinet the regime will not carry out measures it deems unacceptable. The opposition is urging ASEAN to shun the junta leaders, which turns the ruling into a test of the bloc’s patience.

The human cost lands next door, with Asia News Network reporting on 26 November that Rohingya refugees in Malaysia are asking for more time after the ruling, and the Irrawaddy saying on 25 November that Malaysia will repatriate thousands more Myanmar migrants. For a US reader, the gap between a legal verdict and any enforcement is the story, because the people in limbo are the ones left to absorb it.

Jakarta: A Country Waiting

Indonesia is waiting for a second-in-command, since the resignation came amid impeachment calls over Gibran’s academic credentials, according to the Jakarta Post on 13 November. The People’s Consultative Assembly is due to elect a successor on 9 December, after the date was moved from 2 December, and the wait keeps attention on President Prabowo Subianto.

Asia News Network said on 26 November that Gerindra backs Sugiono, whereas the Indonesia Business Post earlier reported regional Gerindra leaders backing Sufmi Dasco Ahmad. The nominee is not confirmed, so Washington should read the choice as a signal of how tightly Prabowo wants to hold his party’s factions.

What This Means From Latin America

In our reading, the Section 301 action puts Mexico’s probe in the same family, since Global Trade & Sanctions Law said on 25 November that Mexico and Norway have no determination yet. Tougher US treatment of Asian manufacturers may redirect goods and buyers toward other markets, which could bring both competition and opportunity for Latin American exporters.

Commodities offer a second link, since the the same outlet said on 26 November that Russia’s farm exports to China are at record levels but cannot fully replace US supply, which matters for Brazil and Argentina. Volatility in Asian chip-linked markets may also bear on copper and lithium demand, in our assessment.

What We Are Watching

Thursday, 26 November, 6:30 p.m. ET: Tokyo core consumer prices : Forecast 3% after 2.6% before. It shows how much room Takaichi’s weakened government has at home.

: Forecast 3% after 2.6% before. It shows how much room Takaichi’s weakened government has at home. Thursday, 26 November, 10:30 p.m. ET: Thailand October trade balance : Forecast -5.89 after -5.86 before. It shows whether the gap widens as Thailand faces the proposed 18% rate.

: Forecast -5.89 after -5.86 before. It shows whether the gap widens as Thailand faces the proposed 18% rate. Friday, 27 November, 3:00 a.m. ET: Taiwan third-quarter GDP growth : The previous reading was 12.93%. It shows how much growth Taipei carries into its tariff talks.

: The previous reading was 12.93%. It shows how much growth Taipei carries into its tariff talks. Saturday, 28 November: Taiwan local elections : The Taipei mayoral race pits KMT incumbent Chiang Wan-an against the DPP’s Puma Shen. It shows whether campaign fatigue helps or hurts the governing camp.

: The Taipei mayoral race pits KMT incumbent Chiang Wan-an against the DPP’s Puma Shen. It shows whether campaign fatigue helps or hurts the governing camp. Sunday, 29 November, 8:30 p.m. ET: China NBS manufacturing PMI : Forecast 49.5 after 49.3 before. A reading below 50 signals contraction, so it tests how Chinese factories are coping before any new tariffs.

: Forecast 49.5 after 49.3 before. A reading below 50 signals contraction, so it tests how Chinese factories are coping before any new tariffs. Wednesday, 9 December: Indonesia’s vice-presidential vote: The People’s Consultative Assembly is due to elect a successor to Gibran. It shows how firmly Prabowo controls his coalition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US propose on 25 November?

The US Trade Representative published proposed Section 301 structural excess capacity tariffs on 14 economies, 12 of them Asian, according to Global Trade & Sanctions Law on 25 November. Proposed rates rise to a fallback of up to 40% for China.

What has Taiwan said about its rate?

Taiwan’s negotiated ceiling on US tariffs is 15%, with a fallback of up to 25% if talks fail. Which farm products stay exempt has not been confirmed.

How has Myanmar’s junta responded to the genocide ruling?

The Irrawaddy reported on 26 November that Min Aung Hlaing told his cabinet the regime will not carry out measures it deems unacceptable. The opposition is urging ASEAN to shun the junta leaders.

When does Indonesia choose a new vice president?

The People’s Consultative Assembly is due to elect a successor on 9 December, after the date was moved from 2 December. Asia News Network said on 26 November that Gerindra backs Sugiono, but the nominee is not confirmed.