Equity Group has joined a reinsurer, a farm insurer and a foundation in a framework deal to link African farm lending with insurance, but no money has been committed.

File photo. Farmland and homes in the Rift Valley seen from Iten, western Kenya, 2016. Photo: Appleslerp, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

AFRICA · COMPANIES

Equity Group Holdings Plc, the bank group listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a framework agreement that states intent rather than amounts, on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The Equity Group Foundation, the group’s own foundation, said in a press release from Nairobi that day that the three-year deal covers farm financing, insurance and climate-risk management across Africa.

Its partners are ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company), a reinsurer, meaning a company that insures other insurers, and ACRE Africa (Agriculture and Climate Risk Enterprise Limited), a farm insurer. The fourth is the Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation (GCAF), an impact investment vehicle that finances microfinance institutions.

Key Facts Who Equity Group, ZEP-RE, ACRE Africa and GCAF signed a three-year MoU on farm finance.

What Farm financing, insurance and climate-risk management; no amounts, targets or start date stated.

Where Across Africa; announced in Nairobi on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of 25 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “US to send Kenya health aid over Democratic holds” Get the brief

Equity Group has joined a reinsurer, a farm insurer and a foundation in a framework deal to link African farm lending with insurance, but no money has been committed.

File photo. Tea pickers on an estate near Kericho, western Kenya.

The pact grew in steps, and no bank was part of the first one. On Monday 10 November 2025 GCAF said in a post that it, ACRE Africa and ZEP-RE had signed a strategic collaboration to help smallholder farmers, meaning small-scale growers, reach finance and insurance.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

On Monday 11 May 2026 ZEP-RE said in a press release, issued from Montrouge, near Paris, and Nairobi, that the partnership had widened at the Africa Forward Summit Business Forum. The Agence Française de Développement (AFD, France’s development bank), the Grameen Crédit Agricole Microfinance Foundation and Crédit Agricole Assurances (the insurance arm of France’s Crédit Agricole banking group) joined ZEP-RE and ACRE Africa.

That release said the group would combine parametric insurance, which pays out when a measured event such as rainfall occurs rather than after a loss assessment, with digital tools and credit risk analysis. It named ZEP-RE and ACRE Africa as partners for large-scale deployment with banks, microfinance institutions and agricultural value chains.

The 24 November MoU adds the bank that those earlier steps lacked, according to the Equity Group Foundation’s release. Equity will coordinate the effort and use its banking network, digital platforms and customer relationships to help eligible farmers and farm businesses reach financing.

ACRE Africa will handle farm risk assessment and insurance, from registering farmers and modelling risk to distributing policies and administering claims, the release says. ZEP-RE will supply reinsurance capacity plus data analytics, actuarial analysis (insurance mathematics), pricing and risk modelling to structure the transfer of risk.

Dr James Mwangi, Group Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group Holdings Plc, said in the release on 24 November 2026: “By bringing our resources, expertise and capabilities together, we can do more to de-risk agricultural value chains, strengthen farmers’ resilience and unlock opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth.” His words describe an aim, not a lending target, because the release gives none. Hope Murera, Managing Director and Group CEO of ZEP-RE, said in the same release: “Closing Africa’s agricultural protection gap requires innovative insurance solutions, strong reinsurance capacity backed by the right capital and collaboration across the agricultural and financial services ecosystems.” Her stress on reinsurance capacity matches the role her company takes in the MoU.

Ewan Wheeler, CEO of ACRE Africa, said in the release: “This collaboration provides an opportunity to expand access to agricultural insurance and strengthen protection for farming communities.” Wadid Benaabou, France’s Ambassador to Kenya, said that “what matters most is how we translate this commitment into meaningful action for the future.”The release says the partners will also explore mobilising debt, equity, blended finance, which mixes public or charitable money with commercial capital, and guarantees.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Priority areas include proposals for agricultural value chains, technical assistance, and farm insurance and risk sharing, including first-loss guarantee facilities, in which a backer agrees to absorb the first losses so that lenders carry less risk. The agreement stops short of money.

The release states no amounts, targets, farmer numbers or start date for lending, and says specific programmes will be carried out through separate agreements that set out each side’s responsibilities, resources and implementation arrangements. The release also does not say which countries will go first, or who would fund any first-loss guarantee.

Until those separate agreements exist, the MoU settles only a coordinating role for Equity and a plan to explore guarantees. For readers abroad, the MoU is a template for how a bank and reinsurers may share farm risk, and more of our reporting sits in the Kenya news hub.

Our earlier coverage of the group’s nine-month results and of its dividend plans gives the company’s wider context.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Equity Group Farm Insurance MoU?

It is a framework agreement among a bank, a reinsurer, a farm insurer and a foundation to link agricultural financing with insurance. It sets out roles and areas of work, not funding.

Has Any Money Been Committed?

No amounts are stated in the release. Specific programmes are to follow through separate agreements.

Who Does What Under the Agreement?

Equity coordinates and uses its banking network, ACRE Africa handles farm risk and insurance, and ZEP-RE supplies reinsurance and risk modelling. GCAF is a partner, and the release quotes its chief executive on farm entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and climate resilience.

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Sources: Equity Group Foundation, press release on the MoU with ZEP-RE, ACRE Africa and GCAF, 24 November 2026; ZEP-RE, press release on the partnership with AFD and Crédit Agricole Assurances, 11 May 2026; Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation, post on the strategic collaboration, 10 November 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →