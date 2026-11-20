One of Argentina's biggest power distributors says it has not yet taken over the gas company at the centre of a deadly blast, and the national gas regulator that must approve the sale is also investigating.

An Edenor substation in Vicente López, in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area. Photo: Fernando Martello / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Business: Argentina

Edenor, one of Argentina’s largest electricity distributors, said on Friday 20 November 2026 that it does not control MetroGAS, the gas utility whose pipe network exploded in Lanús, in Greater Buenos Aires, on 13 November. The statement came after two workers died and while investigators are still working out who is responsible.

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Edenor’s shares trade in New York under the ticker EDN, and it is in the middle of buying the controlling stake in MetroGAS from YPF S.A., Argentina’s state-controlled oil company. That sale is pending, so the question of who answers for the blast matters to anyone holding the stock.

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Key Facts Who. Edenor, one of Argentina’s largest power distributors, says it does not control gas utility MetroGAS.

What. A gas blast in Lanús, Greater Buenos Aires, killed two workers; YPF’s MetroGAS sale is pending.

When. Edenor statement on Friday 20 November 2026; no closing date announced.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

One of Argentina’s biggest power distributors says it has not yet taken over the gas company at the centre of a deadly blast, and the national gas regulator that must approve the sale is also investigating.

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Edenor filed an irrevocable offer on Thursday 23 July 2026 with the CNV, Argentina’s securities regulator, jointly with Andina PLC, a British holding company focused on regulated energy and utilities. It said the purchase would “complement its existing operations, diversify into natural gas distribution and benefit from synergies between its regulated utility operations in Argentina”.

On 10 August 2026 YPF told the CNV it accepted Edenor’s offer of US$780 million for its whole stake, which is 70% of MetroGAS and 5% of MetroENERGÍA S.A., an affiliate MetroGAS’s filing of 11 August 2026 says the sale depends on conditions including regulatory authorisations, among them approval from ENReGE, the national gas and electricity regulator. The explosion happened on Friday 13 November 2026 in Remedios de Escalada, in the Lanús district of Greater Buenos Aires.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Authorities say a crew from Exgadet S.A., a MetroGAS contractor, was renewing the gas network when a tunnelling machine damaged a pipe. The fire reached nearby shops and homes.

Two MetroGAS workers have died, and several people were injured.

File photo. Apartment blocks in Remedios de Escalada, in the Lanús district of Greater Buenos Aires. Photo: Banfield, CC BY-SA 3.0

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In its statement of 20 November, Edenor (Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte) said the sale of YPF’s stake “has not yet been completed”. It added: “Edenor has not taken control of MetroGAS S.A. nor takes part in its administration, management or operation, which remain in the hands of its current authorities.”

The company also regretted the death of two people and expressed its condolences to their families, as well as its support for the injured. The wording draws a line between a buyer that has signed and an owner that runs the pipes.

Edenor is controlled by a group led by businessman José Luis Manzano. Manzano already holds 9.23% of MetroGAS.

Argentine law 24.076, article 34, bars any gas producer, or company linked to one, from holding a controlling stake in a licensed distributor, to prevent vertical integration. YPF had held indirect control of MetroGAS since 2012, and in 2016 the regulator of the time ordered it to submit a plan to comply.

On 8 September 2026 Economy Minister Luis Caputo’s Resolution 1469/2026 suspended that old order until the sale is completed or until 31 December 2028, whichever comes first. That date marks the end of the Plan Gas.

Ar gas supply programme, and the resolution does not cancel the sale.ENReGE announced on 17 November that it is running its own technical examinations to establish who is responsible for the leak.

It has asked MetroGAS for the network plan, a description of the work under way and the year’s incident history, and it says debris must be cleared before it can reach the works pits. The Lanús municipality has joined the court case as a plaintiff and accuses MetroGAS of not following emergency protocols.

No court has ruled and no one has been convicted.ENReGE must authorise the sale, and it is also the body examining the blast.

It is not known whether it has approved the sale, and neither Edenor nor MetroGAS has said whether the explosion changes the timetable. No closing date for the sale has been announced.

The cause of the blast and who bears responsibility are still not established.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Edenor own MetroGAS today?

No. The sale by YPF has not been completed, and Edenor says MetroGAS’s current authorities still run it.

Why does the regulator matter to the deal?

ENReGE is one of the approvals the sale needs, and it is also the body examining the blast. It has not said whether the two matters are linked.

Who is responsible for the explosion?

That is not established. No court has ruled, and the regulator’s examinations and the court case are still under way.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error