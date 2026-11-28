Police found the ketamine in two inspections of one customs warehouse near Quito’s airport, and the DEA praised the result. Who owned the cargo, and where it came from, has not been said.

The terminal of Mariscal Sucre International Airport at Tababela, east of Quito, in a 2025 file photo. Photo: TomasVial / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Security: Ecuador

Ecuador’s National Police seized 2,800 kilograms of ketamine, a controlled substance, in two operations at a customs warehouse in Tababela, the parish of Quito where Mariscal Sucre International Airport sits. The Interior Ministry announced the haul on Friday 27 November 2026, four days after the first raid on Monday 23 November.

The ministry said the seizure stopped the suspected diversion of the chemical to networks that make synthetic drugs, including a party-drug mix known as tusi. The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), America’s federal drug-enforcement agency, praised the work in a public statement.

Key Facts Who. Ecuador’s National Police and Interior Ministry; the US DEA, a federal drug agency, praised the work.

What. 2,800 kilograms of ketamine seized in two operations at a customs warehouse in Tababela, north-east of Quito.

When. First find Monday 23 November 2026; announced Friday 27 November 2026.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Ecuador story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Police found the ketamine in two inspections of one customs warehouse near Quito’s airport, and the DEA praised the result. Who owned the cargo, and where it came from, has not been said.

The first operation, on Monday 23 November 2026, found 1,450 kilograms of ketamine at a temporary customs warehouse in Tababela, north-east of Quito on the road to Yaruquí, a town east of Quito. A second inspection at the same site then found a further 1,350 kilograms, bringing the total to 2,800 kilograms, or 2.8 metric tons.

The National Anti-Drug Investigation Directorate carried out the work through its National Chemical Substances Investigation Unit, known by its Spanish initials UNSQ. The police said it followed intelligence work and confidential information, and preliminary tests showed high-purity ketamine.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The haul comes in a country that has been at war with its gangs since 2024, when the government declared what it calls an internal armed conflict against criminal groups. Days earlier, soldiers captured “Sayayín”, an alleged leader of Los Lobos, an Ecuadorian gang that Washington has designated a foreign terrorist organisation (Ecuador Arrests Alleged Los Lobos Boss).

File photo. National Police of Ecuador patrol cars and officers during an event in Guayaquil, 2023. Photo: Presidencia de la República del Ecuador, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Interior Minister John Reimberg’s ministry said the seizure stopped the suspected diversion of the substance to networks that make synthetic drugs for illicit markets at home and abroad. Diversion here means a lawful chemical shipment being steered to illegal producers.

The ministry named tusi among the products of those networks. Tusi is a synthetic drug mixture, often sold as pink powder at parties, and its name is used in drug markets across Latin America.

Police estimate the load equals about 5.6 million doses of synthetic drugs that could have reached illicit markets. That is a police estimate, not an independent count.

The DEA said on its social-media account that it praised its cooperation with Ecuador’s National Police against transnational criminal organisations. The post named Los Lobos among the groups both countries are fighting.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

A post from a Homeland Security Task Force, a US federal anti-cartel unit, thanked Ecuador’s Defence Ministry, the National Police, Reimberg and President Daniel Noboa. It said such partnerships have implications for US national security and its partners.

Noboa’s government cooperates closely with Washington, and the two statements place Ecuador’s fight against organised crime inside American security policy (Ecuador Security and Crime Explained). The seizure points to customs warehouses as a possible diversion route for chemicals that feed synthetic-drug production, which is the ministry’s own reading.

It does not show who owned the cargo. The official report does not say where the cargo came from, how it entered the customs warehouse, or whether anyone was arrested.

No next step has been announced by the ministry or the police. Ecuador votes in local elections on Sunday 29 November 2026, the day after this report.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ecuador’s police find in Tababela?

Officers found a very large stock of ketamine in a temporary customs warehouse. Preliminary tests showed it was high-purity.

Why is the United States involved?

The DEA publicly praised the cooperation and named Los Lobos, a gang Washington treats as a terrorist group. A US task force said such partnerships bear on American national security.

Does the seizure show who owned the ketamine?

No. The official report leaves the cargo’s origin, its route into the warehouse and any arrests unstated.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: Ecuador Ministry of the Interior statement of 27 November 2026; National Police of Ecuador (National Anti-Drug Investigation Directorate); US Drug Enforcement Administration social-media statement of 27 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →