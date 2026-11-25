Cross-border mobile money between the two West African neighbours has a first route. It runs one way only, from Côte d'Ivoire to Ghana.

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GHANA · ECONOMY

Ecobank Ghana, the local arm of a pan-African bank, and MobileMoney Fintech Ltd, a mobile money provider, launched cross-border transfers from Côte d’Ivoire to Ghana on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Customers in Côte d’Ivoire can now send money from their phone wallets straight to Ghanaian mobile money numbers.

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For US readers who follow African fintech or send money to relatives in West Africa, the launch shows mobile wallets starting to link across borders. Mobile money (MoMo) is a service that lets people store, send and receive cash on a mobile phone without a bank account.

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Key Facts What happened Ecobank Ghana and MobileMoney Fintech Ltd let Côte d’Ivoire users send mobile money to Ghana.

When The service started on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

How Senders use their existing MoMo wallet; no separate bank account is needed.

What is next More African corridors will follow, subject to regulatory approval.

Cross-border mobile money between the two West African neighbours has a first route. It runs one way only, from Côte d’Ivoire to Ghana.

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A mobile money agent shop in Kenya, where customers send and receive money by phone. File photo, not from Ghana. Photo: Rio Times library

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The service runs on Rapid Transfer, a payments platform owned by Ecobank, a pan-African bank. A sender opens the MoMo app, chooses Ghana as the destination, types the recipient’s Ghanaian mobile money number and approves the payment.

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The money is credited directly to the recipient’s wallet, and the sender does not need a separate bank account. William Danso-Abeam, head of product for consumer and commercial banking at Ecobank Ghana, said the bank wants to enable customers to move money beyond the borders of Ghana.

Danso-Abeam said the service aims to bring the convenience of domestic mobile money to payments across borders. He said the service brings that convenience across borders.

Judith Adumua-Bossman, senior manager for payments at MobileMoney Fintech Ltd, said the lack of a way to send and receive money from abroad had hurt customers. “This was a big pain point for our customers,” she said.

She said the company received approval about two years ago and has now started with Côte d’Ivoire. More markets will follow once each regulator approves.

Côte d’Ivoire is the first market, and the companies say more African countries will follow once each regulator approves. No next country or date has been announced.

MobileMoney Fintech Ltd also warned customers about fraud, especially social engineering scams. In these scams, criminals pose as a trusted person or institution to trick mobile money users into handing over money or codes.

The launch comes after a cautious stance from Ghana’s central bank. In March 2025 the Bank of Ghana said the mobile money business of MTN, a telecom group, was limited to domestic transactions until further notice.

At the same time the central bank described a separate pilot, called BrijX, run in its regulatory sandbox, a supervised test area for new payment products. BrijX swaps Ghanaian cedis and Nigerian naira between businesses without moving money across the border, and it began live testing with MTN MoMo customers in February 2025.

The companies have not said what the new service costs, how much a customer can send, which exchange rate applies or how long a transfer takes. They also have not said how the approval they describe relates to the Bank of Ghana’s March 2025 position.

The wording of the announcement also leaves MTN’s own role open. The named launch partners are Ecobank Ghana and MobileMoney Fintech Ltd, and MTN is not named among the launch partners.

Readers who plan to use the service should wait for the fee and limit details before sending larger sums. The Bank of Ghana’s public notices are the place to look for any change in the rules.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Cross-Border Mobile Money?

It lets a person send money from a phone wallet in one country to a phone wallet in another. The recipient needs no bank account.

Can Ghanaians Send Money to Côte d’Ivoire Yet?

The launch statements describe sending from Côte d’Ivoire to Ghana. They do not describe a service in the other direction.

Should Users Worry About Fraud?

The operator warned about social engineering scams. Users should never share codes or PINs with anyone who calls or messages them.

Sources: Ecobank Ghana and MobileMoney Fintech Ltd, launch statements and spokespeople (Danso-Abeam, Adumua-Bossman), 24 November 2026; Ecobank Ghana; Bank of Ghana, statement on MTN MoMo and the BrijX pilot, March 2025.

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