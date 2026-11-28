A government that cannot say how many of its citizens are at the front has little to tell worried families. Its public message is blunt: do not go.

The Dominican flag over the Ozama Fortress in Santo Domingo, pictured in December 2019 (file photo). The photo does not show the conference or any meeting. Photo: Phyrexian / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Dominican Republic

The Dominican government cannot say how many of its citizens have been killed in Russia’s war on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Víctor Bisonó said on Friday 27 November 2026. He added that officials do not know where all the Dominicans who travelled to Russia now are.

Bisonó spoke while relatives protested outside the Foreign Ministry in Santo Domingo, the capital, demanding news of men who went to Russia. The ministry’s own tally counts cases, not casualties.

Key Facts Who. Víctor Bisonó, the Dominican foreign minister, speaking in Santo Domingo.

What. The state has no confirmed count of Dominicans killed in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Also unknown. Officials cannot say where all Dominicans who travelled to Russia now are.

Latest total. More than 30 cases of Dominicans in the war had been identified by 26 October.

As of. 28 November 2026, 17:45 GMT.

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A government that cannot say how many of its citizens are at the front has little to tell worried families. Its public message is blunt: do not go.

The Foreign Ministry, known in Spanish as the Cancillería, first warned on 25 September 2026 that job offers in Russia could end in the war, especially offers arranged only online. Bisonó had raised the issue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York, at the UN General Assembly.

On 9 October Bisonó told a regional meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, held in Santiago de los Caballeros, that the ministry had received 22 reports. “No es un relajo ni un juego,” he said, meaning it is neither a joke nor a game.

By 26 October the ministry said it had identified more than 30 cases of Dominicans who travelled to Russia on work contracts and are now in the war. In the same statement it said it was arranging the return of four men who refused to sign with the Russian Defence Ministry and sought help from the Dominican embassy in Moscow.

Dominican press reports on 11 November said the ministry had received documents for 20 people identified by their relatives. According to those relatives, the men were offered jobs as mechanics, welders, electricians and construction workers, and some were pressed to sign military papers on arrival.

File photo. The National Palace, seat of the Dominican government, in Santo Domingo.

The government describes the trips differently. “También son decisiones que han tomado esos ciudadanos por voluntad propia,” Bisonó said on Friday, meaning they are decisions the citizens took of their own free will.

On the missing count he said: “Nos piden de repente a nosotros que tengamos datos que no nos dan,” meaning that officials are suddenly asked for data nobody gives them. Some travellers, he said, stop first in Turkey, Panama or Brazil, which makes them hard to track.

Bisonó said a vice minister had gone to Moscow and come back with Dominicans who chose to leave Russia. He added that the government had met Russia’s ambassador in Santo Domingo and consulted diplomats from Panama, Peru, Honduras, Colombia and India about similar cases.

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“Todo lo que esté a nuestro alcance se está haciendo,” he said, meaning everything within reach is being done. His advice to the public was equally plain: “Que no se dejen engañar, si es el caso, y que no vayan a una guerra.”

Relatives told Dominican media on 11 November that one man from Bajos de Haina, a town in the country, had died at the front. They said another Dominican in the war zone told them, and the government has not confirmed it.

The contrast with Colombia is stark. On 29 October 2026 Colombia’s foreign ministry published 256 Colombians reported dead and 973 missing, drawn from reports through its diplomatic and consular channels, and said the figures were subject to updates.

The Dominican state has limits of its own. Bisonó said on 9 October that official action is harder when people signed contracts directly with private parties, so relatives may need a power of attorney to act for them.

Bisonó gave no new total on Friday, so the figure of more than 30 cases remains the latest we found. No date for a published count was given in the statements we reviewed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which war is the Dominican government talking about?

Russia’s war on Ukraine. Dominicans went to Russia on work contracts and some ended up in the fighting, relatives say.

Has the government confirmed any Dominican deaths?

No. The foreign minister said the state has no confirmed figures, and a death reported by relatives remains unconfirmed.

Why can officials not trace every traveller?

The minister said some people travel through other countries without naming Russia as their destination. That leaves gaps in the consular record.

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