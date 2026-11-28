A large mountain plantation with its own solar power and packing equipment has been dismantled. The people behind it have not yet been named.

Photo: Juan Alberto Silver / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Security: Dominican Republic

Agents of the DNCD, the Dominican Republic’s national anti-drug agency, dismantled a plantation of 3,750 suspected marijuana plants on Saturday 28 November 2026. The site lay in the mountain community of Arroyo Bonito, in San José de Ocoa province, and helicopters and ground units took part.

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The agency calls the plants “presunta marihuana”, which means suspected marijuana. The agency’s statement names no suspects and announces no arrests.

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Key Facts Who. DNCD agents with the Ministerio Público, the public prosecutors, backed by the Dominican Air Force.

What. A plantation of 3,750 suspected marijuana plants and a packing centre were dismantled.

Where. Arroyo Bonito, a mountain community in San José de Ocoa province.

Status. No arrests announced; authorities are searching for several men linked to the site.

As of. 28 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

A large mountain plantation with its own solar power and packing equipment has been dismantled. The people behind it have not yet been named.

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More than 150 personnel worked more than 12 hours on the operation, according to the agency’s statement of 28 November 2026. The Dominican Air Force and state intelligence agencies supported the DNCD and the Ministerio Público.

Tactical teams stayed in the area afterwards to search for other plantations. Agents also found a building used as a collection and packing centre.

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The statement lists six solar panels, one inverter, eight batteries and one electrical control panel inside. It also lists 19 air extractors, eight fans, one vacuum packer and one spraying pump.

Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. File photo.

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Insecticides, wheelbarrows, a ladder and wire were found as well. The plants and equipment are now in the custody of the Ministerio Público.

Authorities are searching for several men they link to the site, in order to arrest them. The men sought are suspects, not people charged, and the statement offers no motive.

The find is not the first in the province this year. In June 2026 the DNCD reported more than 3,000 plants in El Pinar, in San José de Ocoa, and three people were arrested.

On 21 June 2026 authorities reported 15,392 plants in the same province, which they called the largest marijuana seizure in the country’s history. More than 70 agents worked three days at that site, where a house served as a collection centre with solar panels, a hydraulic press, scales and shredders.

On 9 July 2026 agents found 45 more plants at Los Limoncillos and detained two Haitian nationals. By 10 July the province’s tally stood at 15,437 plants, the sum of the 15,392 and the 45.

By our calculation, the 3,750 plants found on 28 November are about 24% of the 15,392 reported on 21 June 2026. Investigators suspected in July that the two earlier sites might belong to one structure, which was never confirmed, and they have not said the same about this one.

On 21 July 2026 Josefa Oliva Castillo, governor of San José de Ocoa, asked authorities to finish the investigation into who is responsible for plantations in the province’s hills. “The lands have owners, and those owners must appear, not just the workers who labour there,” she said, four months before this raid.

For readers abroad, this is domestic cultivation on a large scale, with solar power and packing gear, in the mountains of the Dominican Republic. The statement describes cultivation inside the country and says nothing about export routes.

Several basic points are open. The statement does not say who owns or rented the land, nor the weight or market value of the plants.

Officials have not said whether this site is linked to those found in June and July. The Ministerio Público will pursue the legal procedures, and no dates have been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did agents find in San José de Ocoa?

Agents dismantled a plantation of suspected marijuana plants and a building used to collect and pack the harvest. The plants and equipment are held by the Ministerio Público.

Has anyone been arrested?

No arrests have been announced. Authorities say they are searching for several men they link to the site.

Is the marijuana confirmed?

The agency calls it suspected marijuana and has not published test results. It has not said when results will come.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error