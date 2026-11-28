A case worth about US$64,000 in public money has reached its end after three court levels, with a final jail term for the son of a ministry official.

Photo: Desox7x / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Courts: Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic’s Supreme Court of Justice, the country’s top court, has made a three-year prison sentence final for Julio Enrique Domínguez Solano, known as Julito, in a ruling reported on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 November 2026. He was convicted of taking RD$3,810,000 (about US$64,000, at about 59 pesos per US dollar, the late November 2026 market rate) from Ministry of Agriculture accounts.

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Domínguez Solano was not a vice minister; he is the son of Julio Domínguez Fernández, who ran the Ministry of Agriculture’s Administrative and Financial Vice-Ministry at the time. Prosecutors said the father, because of advanced age and health, was assisted by his son.

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Key Facts Who. Julito Domínguez Solano, son of the vice-ministry’s then head, convicted of taking public funds.

What. Supreme Court rejects his appeal; three years in prison and a fine of 200 monthly minimum salaries.

Where. Santo Domingo; sentence to be served at Najayo prison, San Cristóbal province.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

A case worth about US$64,000 in public money has reached its end after three court levels, with a final jail term for the son of a ministry official.

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Besides prison at the Najayo Correction and Rehabilitation Centre in San Cristóbal province, the court imposed a fine equal to 200 minimum monthly salaries and the forfeiture of seized goods. The legal basis is Article 258 of the Penal Code and Articles 5, 6 and 14 of Law 53-07 on high-tech crimes and offences.

The judgment itself is not yet in the public court record we could open; the details come from the judiciary’s account as carried by national outlets. That account names no charge against the father.

File photo. The Dominican flag above the battlements of the Ozama Fortress in Santo Domingo’s colonial zone. Photo: Phyrexian / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

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Prosecutors counted 18 illicit transfers between 15 October 2021 and 12 April 2022 in their 2023 request for pre-trial measures. The transfers used the NetBanking user, an online banking login at the state bank Banreservas, assigned to the vice-ministry that his father held.

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The money went from vice-ministry accounts to the account of Antonio José Paredes Elizondo, a Ministry of Agriculture employee, who sent most of it back to Domínguez Solano. Paredes Elizondo cooperated with prosecutors and admitted the facts in court in February 2025.

He received three years in prison, suspended under conditions set by Article 123 of the Penal Code. The case therefore ends with one defendant facing jail and one on a suspended term.

The complaint came from the Directorate-General of Ethics and Government Integrity (DIGEIG), the government’s ethics directorate, after a 2022 communication from the Ministry of Agriculture. The investigation was run by PEPCA, the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Administrative Corruption.

Judge Clara Almonte Gómez of the Second Chamber of the Criminal Chamber of the Court of First Instance of the National District handed down the first-instance conviction in February 2025, in sentence no. 040-2025-SSEN-00024. The Court of Appeal of the National District confirmed it on 3 June 2026 in sentence no. 502-2026-SSEN-00067, saying the first ruling was grounded in law and legal evidence.

At the Supreme Court, deputy attorney Fadulia Rosa and PEPCA prosecutor Ernesto Guzmán Alberto asked the judges to reject the cassation appeal, a challenge on points of law only. The judges agreed, and the sentence is now irrevocably judged, meaning it can no longer be appealed.

From the February 2025 verdict to the final ruling took about 21 months. From the last transfer on 12 April 2022 it took about 4 years and 7 months.

The case shows the Dominican prosecution service following a case worth about US$64,000 in public money through three court levels to a final jail term. Prosecutors traced the money from ministry accounts to an employee and back to the defendant, and the courts accepted that chain at each level.

When Domínguez Solano must report to Najayo is not stated. How much of the money was recovered is not stated either.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the court decide?

The Supreme Court’s Second Chamber rejected the appeal, so the prison sentence, fine and forfeiture of seized goods can no longer be challenged.

Was the defendant a vice minister?

No. He is the son of the official who ran the ministry’s Administrative and Financial Vice-Ministry, and prosecutors said he assisted his father.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error