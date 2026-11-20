Davivienda Gets US$125M Green Building Loan
A French development lender is putting US$125 million behind greener construction in Colombia, its first deal with Colombian lender Davivienda.
Business: Colombia
Colombian bank Davivienda and Proparco, the development finance arm of the French Development Agency (AFD) group, announced a US$125 million loan on Friday 20 November 2026. The five-year facility, equal to about 400 billion pesos, will fund sustainable projects in Colombia.
Key Facts
- Who. Davivienda, a Colombian bank, and Proparco, a French state-backed development lender.
- What. A five-year loan of US$125 million for green-certified buildings and clean energy in Colombia.
- When. Announced Friday 20 November 2026.
- Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 20 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.
A French development lender is putting US$125 million behind greener construction in Colombia, its first deal with Colombian lender Davivienda.
The money will go to buildings with EDGE or LEED green-building certifications, and to energy-efficiency and renewable-energy projects. EDGE is a certification created by the IFC, the World Bank’s private-sector arm, while LEED comes from the US Green Building Council.
Proparco will also give technical assistance to builders and their supply chain. The aim is lower-carbon construction and resilience to climate risks such as El Niño, a recurring weather pattern that strains water and power supplies.
Davivienda said that at September 2026 it had a 33% market share in lending to builders and 31% in mortgage lending overall. It has backed 436 projects with sustainability certifications, representing more than 105,000 homes.
Javier Suárez, Davivienda’s president, said the alliance “allows us to mobilise resources to projects that strengthen the resilience of companies, builders and households facing climate risks”. Emmanuelle Riedel-Drouin, Proparco’s deputy managing director, said the lender was pleased to conclude “this first transaction with Davivienda”, which she called “a new stage in our collaboration in Colombia”.
Proparco’s announcement of 20 November 2026 does not give the interest rate, the repayment terms or the split between uses. It also does not say whether the money has been paid out.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the loan for?
It funds buildings with EDGE or LEED green-building certification, plus energy-efficiency and renewable-energy projects in Colombia.
Is this Proparco’s first Colombian deal?
It is the first transaction between Proparco and Davivienda, according to Proparco’s deputy managing director.
Sources: Proparco announcement, 20 November 2026.
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