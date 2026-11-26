The attorney general says no legal ground requires him to step aside. Opposition lawmakers say the hearing is being used for political attacks.

The Legislative Assembly on Cuesta de Moras in San José, pictured in 2010. The Assembly votes on the national budget; the photo does not show the ministry. Photo: Antonio Solera / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Politics: Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s attorney general, Carlo Díaz, refused on Wednesday 25 November 2026 to step aside from the murder inquiry into the journalist Camilo Rodríguez. Lawmakers of the governing Pueblo Soberano party demanded it at a hearing of the Legislative Assembly’s Security and Narcotics Committee.

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Rodríguez, a journalist and social-media commentator, was shot dead on Route 32 at San Miguel de Santo Domingo de Heredia on Monday 16 November 2026. The hearing followed a motion by the governing party to examine how judicial authorities handled his complaints.

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Key Facts Who. Costa Rica’s chief prosecutor, Carlo Díaz, refused to quit the journalist murder inquiry.

What. Governing-party lawmakers demanded he step aside on Wednesday 25 November 2026; the accusation behind it is unproven.

Where. Security and Narcotics Committee, Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly (parliament).

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 09:30 GMT

The attorney general says no legal ground requires him to step aside. Opposition lawmakers say the hearing is being used for political attacks.

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Hired gunmen carried out the attack, and no arrest or motive has been reported, although Rodríguez had posted videos accusing public figures and drug traffickers. The first report of the killing sets out the case.

The committee voted unanimously on Thursday 19 November 2026 to open the inquiry, with the opposition National Liberation Party (PLN), the left-wing Broad Front (Frente Amplio) and the Social Christian Unity Party (PUSC) joining the governing party. Nogui Acosta, the governing party’s caucus leader, said on 18 November: “We have to know the reasons why the complaints Camilo Rodríguez filed were not attended to.”

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Díaz heads the Ministerio Público, the prosecution service, and the Full Court, the assembly of the country’s top magistrates, re-elected him on Monday 19 October 2026 for a second four-year term. All 21 magistrates present voted in favour and none against.

At the hearing, governing-party lawmakers Kattia Calvo, Nayuribe Guadamuz and Marta Esquivel demanded that Díaz step aside, and committee chair Gonzalo Ramírez questioned his role. They asked the same of Deputy Attorney General Mauricio Boraschi, citing videos in which Rodríguez named both men and others before his death.

In one clip, played by the lawmakers, Rodríguez says he was told that the attorney general was linked to a plan to kill him. That allegation is unproven, and no charge against Díaz has been reported.

Calvo told the hearing that doubt alone is enough. “The doubt, I believe, is reason enough for someone to come and say: ‘I have a part in this matter.’”

Díaz refused, replying that the grounds for stepping aside are set out in article 55 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and that “none of those grounds applies to me”. He added that he saw no reason to excuse himself, and pointed to a later video in which Rodríguez voiced support for him.

Article 55 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Law 7594) lists grounds for a judge to step aside, such as family ties, business relations or “manifest enmity”. Article 66 applies them to prosecutors and leaves any request to their hierarchical superior.

File photo: the Courts of Justice building of San José’s First Judicial Circuit, taken in 2010. Photo: Antonio Solera / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

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Boraschi told the committee he had no access to the files and sits on an advisory team that does not replace those running the inquiry. Esquivel called him “the judicial Rasputin”, while he denied taking any part in receiving, assigning, handling or supervising the complaints.

Díaz said Rodríguez’s last formal complaint dated from about mid-2025, and that earlier ones were against unknown persons. Rodríguez was offered a place in the victim and witness protection programme but declined its conditions, Díaz said, and the programme is voluntary.

Díaz refused to detail the protection file, calling it confidential, and did not say how each complaint ended. Several lawmakers asked for that information.

Díaz said every line of inquiry will be followed, and the OIJ, the judicial police, is also checking whether the killing is linked to Rodríguez’s accusations against political figures. He added that this includes the political and drug-trafficking lines Rodríguez mentioned in his videos.

Asked by PLN lawmaker Salvador Padilla the motives behind his summons, Díaz said he had been “an uncomfortable person for those in power”. He said he would stay in his post despite the pressure to leave it.

Frente Amplio lawmaker Sigrid Segura played a clip in which Rodríguez said he would blame the presidency (Casa Presidencial) if anything happened to him. She asked: “Why does Pueblo Soberano not step aside from this investigation if Camilo was denouncing Casa Presidencial and the Government?”

PLN lawmaker Salvador Padilla called the use of the killing to attack the attorney general “cheap politicking”. Claudia Dobles, a lawmaker of the opposition Citizen Agenda Coalition, called the hearing a “political spectacle”.

Several opposition lawmakers also asked that Security Minister Gerald Campos be summoned. The committee has not decided whether to call him.

The OIJ counted 873 homicides in 2025 and 876 in 2024, a rate of 16.7 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2025, acting director Michael Soto said in January 2026. Soto is named in the motion that led to the hearing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Carlo Díaz accused of a crime in this case?

No charge or formal accusation against him has been reported. The claim in the video that he was linked to a plan to kill the journalist is unproven.

Who decides whether a prosecutor must step aside?

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure, the prosecutor’s hierarchical superior decides any such request. Article 66 of the code sets this out for prosecutors.

Has anyone been arrested for the killing?

No arrest has been reported and no motive has been officially stated. Investigators are following political and drug-trafficking lines.

Sources Costa Rican Legislative Assembly (Security and Narcotics Committee hearing, 25 November 2026, and committee vote, 19 November 2026); Code of Criminal Procedure, Law 7594, articles 55 and 66; Ministerio Público; Full Court election of the attorney general, 19 October 2026; homicide figures of the judicial police (OIJ) for 2025, presented by acting director Michael Soto, January 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error