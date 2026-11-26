The colón, Costa Rica’s currency, is at its strongest in the central bank’s series, and the bank is buying dollars to slow the climb. Its president backs the policy, while staff of the International Monetary Fund, the global lender, have urged restraint.

Photo: Mariordo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s central bank has bought more than US$1.6 billion in dollars in 2026 to slow the rise of its currency, according to an analysis published on Thursday 26 November by the School of Economics at the National University (UNA), a state university. The bank says it wants to smooth the speed of the colón’s rise, not reverse it.

The Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR), the country’s central bank, has bought dollars on and off since February as the colón gained. On Thursday 19 November the dollar fell to 444.45 colones (¢444.45) on average in Monex, the bank’s regulated wholesale currency market, the lowest price since the market opened in 2006, the BCCR trading summary shows.

Key Facts Who. Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR), the central bank, led by president Róger Madrigal.

What. It has made more than US$1.6 billion in stabilisation purchases of dollars in 2026.

When. The weighted-average price fell to ¢444.45 per dollar on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 26 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

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The colón, Costa Rica’s currency, is at its strongest in the central bank’s series, and the bank is buying dollars to slow the climb. Its president backs the policy, while staff of the International Monetary Fund, the global lender, have urged restraint.

The buying began on 19 February 2026, when the bank judged that a flood of dollars was pushing the exchange rate down too fast. Its press release of 4 March 2026 said the private surplus of dollars at exchange counters reached US$659 million from 1 to 27 February, against an average of US$455.86 million for the same weeks in 2023 to 2025.

Between 19 and 26 February the bank bought US$259.1 million for stabilisation, and across February all its purchases made up 73.25% of Monex trading, the same release said. It said it would stay vigilant and buy more dollars if needed to prevent abrupt moves in the exchange rate.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 with 35.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (75); weakest: military means (0). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

By 30 October the bank had bought US$1.26 billion under the programme, central bank records show, and by Thursday 19 November the total stood at US$1,485.6 million. On 19 November alone it bought US$68.4 million for stabilisation, or 60.8% of the US$112.5 million traded on Monex, the BCCR trading summary shows.

The dollar opened the year at a weighted average of ¢497.07 on 2 January 2026, so it had lost 10.6% by 19 November, the BCCR’s Monex series shows. It is down 36.2% from the series peak of ¢696.76 on 21 June 2022.

The UNA analysis of 26 November put November stabilisation purchases alone at US$347 million, roughly a fifth of the year’s total. Added to the US$1.26 billion the bank had bought by 30 October, that brings the year to about US$1.6 billion, and central bank trading data through 19 November point the same way.

BCCR president Róger Madrigal said in early November 2026, in our translation from Spanish: “There is a foreign exchange market with excesses of dollars, which shows up in two variables: a lower price and more reserves.” He called this “a force for the appreciation of the colón”, and the bank says its goal is to smooth the speed of the move.

The IMF Says Intervention Should Be the Exception

Staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender that reviews national economies, took a stricter line on 10 March 2026. A mission led by Varapat Chensavasdijai, which visited San José from 25 February to 9 March, said in its statement at the end of its visit that with reserves adequate, intervention should be limited to episodes of disorderly market conditions.

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Juan Bautista Monge, a finance official at Mucap, a Costa Rican savings and loan mutual, said in early November 2026, in our translation, that the purchases “moderated the fall of the dollar”. He argued they can hardly reverse it durably, citing weaker economic dynamism, pressure on tax revenue and lost competitiveness in dollar-earning sectors.

Avenida Central, the pedestrian shopping street in downtown San José. File photo.

Who Gains and Who Pays

A stronger colón means people and firms that earn dollars but pay their costs in colones get fewer colones for each dollar. Importers and borrowers in dollars, who must buy dollars, need fewer colones.

The bank’s reference exchange rate on Thursday 26 November was ¢440.90 for buying dollars and ¢445.95 for selling them, which values one colón at about US$0.0022 at the selling rate. Dollar conversions here use that rate.

Americans who live in Costa Rica on dollar incomes sit on the losing side of that arithmetic, and our guide to expat budgets under a strong colón shows what it means for daily costs. The Monex exchange-rate analysis traces the same slide from earlier in the year.

The bank has not said how long it will keep buying. No next step is confirmed, and the only commitment on record is its 4 March pledge to buy more dollars if needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Costa Rica’s central bank buying dollars?

It wants to stop the colón from rising too fast against the dollar. The bank says it is smoothing the speed of the move, not reversing it.

Does a stronger colón hurt American expats?

It does if you earn dollars and pay bills in colones, because each dollar buys fewer colones. Importers and people who borrow in dollars gain.

Will the central bank keep buying dollars?

The bank has not said how long it will continue. It has promised to buy more whenever it sees abrupt moves in the exchange rate.

Sources Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR): press release CP-BCCR-006-2026, 4 March 2026 · BCCR trading summaries and intervention records, 13, 18 and 19 November 2026 · BCCR reference exchange rate, 26 November 2026 · International Monetary Fund staff statement, 10 March 2026 · National University (UNA) School of Economics analysis, 26 November 2026

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