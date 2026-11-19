Companhia Industrial Cataguases is a Brazilian cotton fabric maker from the town of Cataguases, in Minas Gerais state, that has been operating since 1936. Its shares trade on B3, Brazil's main stock exchange, and one shareholder, Delta S.A., controls just over half of them. Full name Companhia Industrial Cataguases Ticker / exchange CATA3 (ordinary, or voting, shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange Headquarters Cataguases, Minas Gerais state, Brazil Sector Textiles: yarn and woven fabrics Website cataguases.com.br Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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