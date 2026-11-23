Chile's ban on Colombian beef is to be lifted, the Colombian minister says, but Chile has not published the change.

Photo: Alejandro Bayer Tamayo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Colombia · Brief

Colombia says Chile will reopen its beef market to Colombian meat, which Chile’s farm and livestock service, the SAG, closed with a resolution dated 23 June 2026, Agriculture Minister Indalecio Dangond said over the weekend of 20 to 22 November. Colombian exporters expect to ship about 3,500 tonnes worth more than US$27 million to Chile in 2027.

Chile has not confirmed the reopening in a document we could find. Minerva Foods, a Brazilian meatpacker with plants in Colombia, is among the exporters that stand to gain.

Key Facts Who. Colombia’s agriculture ministry, Chile’s SAG animal-health service and Brazilian meatpacker Minerva Foods.

What. Colombia says Chile will reopen to its beef; forecast about 3,500 tonnes, US$27 million, in 2027.

When. SAG suspended imports in June 2026; Colombia announced reopening 20 to 22 November.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 21:45 GMT

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Chile’s ban on Colombian beef is to be lifted, the Colombian minister says, but Chile has not published the change.

The SAG (Servicio Agrícola y Ganadero) suspended imports of Colombian beef through Resolution 5,828 of 23 June 2026, published in Chile’s Official Gazette on 14 July. Colombian press reports say the reopening depends on a favourable health recognition by Chile, and link the closure to foot-and-mouth disease.

Minerva has shipped more than 23,000 tonnes of Colombian beef to Chile since 2020, according to the same reports. The Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), the country’s animal-health agency, is the counterpart of the SAG in the process.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Cattle resting among trees in Colombia.

We have not seen a new SAG resolution lifting the suspension, and the date when shipments restart is not known. Until Chile’s Official Gazette publishes a change, the reopening rests on the Colombian ministry’s statement.

For US readers, the story shows how an animal-disease concern can close an export market for months, and how reopening depends on the importing regulator’s paperwork. Our report on Minerva Foods and the Colombia hub give more background.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Chile stop Colombian beef?

Chile’s SAG suspended imports in June 2026. Colombian reports link the reopening to Colombia’s foot-and-mouth disease controls.

Who is Minerva Foods?

Minerva is a Brazilian meatpacker with plants in Colombia. It has shipped more than 23,000 tonnes of Colombian beef to Chile since 2020.

Sources Sources: Chile’s Diario Oficial No. 44,499, 14 July 2026 (SAG Resolution 5,828 of 23 June 2026); statement of Colombia’s Minister of Agriculture Indalecio Dangond of 20 to 22 November 2026, as reported (not opened by us).

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