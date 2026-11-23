Bogotá is handing its street lights to a Medellín public utility to modernise them with LED and sensors.

Colombia · Brief

Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM), the publicly owned utility of Colombia’s second city, will operate and maintain Bogotá’s street lighting for ten years from 1 December 2026. Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán and EPM’s board chair, Medellín Mayor Federico Gutiérrez, presented the plan at a joint event reported on Monday 23 November.

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The contract covers about 366,000 lights, and the first stage is a pilot in one or two zones costing about 15,000 million pesos (about US$4.3 million). Bogotá is not selling its lights: the city keeps the assets it paid for and control of the data.

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Key Facts Who. EPM, Medellín’s public utility, and Bogotá’s city government with its telecom company ETB.

What. Ten-year street-lighting contract; 50,000 LED lights in 2027; Galán says 50,000 more in 2028.

When. Starts 1 December 2026; savings of about US$2 million a year from January 2027.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 21:45 GMT

Bogotá is handing its street lights to a Medellín public utility to modernise them with LED and sensors.

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Galán called Bogotá’s lighting “a system from another era” because the lights have no link to a central system showing whether they work. The plan adds 10,000 remote-monitoring nodes in the first year and about 100,000 over ten years.

EPM was picked after a market study by the city’s public services unit, UAESP, that consulted four companies. The Bogotá Energy Group (GEB), a city-controlled utility holding company, and Enel, an Italian power company, said they could not make an offer, and the city says EPM gave the best terms on cost, crews, repair speed and experience.

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File photo. Bogotá seen from another angle.

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EPM already runs street lighting in 15 municipalities, including Medellín (about 172,000 lights) and Cartagena (about 65,000). ETB, Bogotá’s telecom company, will supply fibre-optic cable so poles can carry cameras and sensors for security, traffic and air quality.

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City officials expect about 600 million pesos (about US$171,000) a month in energy savings from January 2027, to be reinvested in the lighting system. Homes in Colombia’s lowest three socio-economic strata pay no extra charge unless their taxable value is very high, while a stratum 4 home pays about 11,000 pesos a month (about US$3.14), tied to the property tax.

The contract value is not in the material we saw, and we do not know how the pilot zones will be chosen. Gutiérrez said more EPM projects for Bogotá may be announced in December, and our report on EPM’s profit and the Colombia hub cover the utility.

For foreign visitors and investors, the deal links street lighting to cameras and data, with Bogotá’s telecom company ETB supplying the network. Both mayors leave office in a little over a year, but the ten-year term outlasts them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Bogotá selling its street lights?

No. The city says it keeps ownership of the assets paid for with district money and control of the data from the new network.

When does EPM start?

EPM takes over operation and maintenance on 1 December, without interrupting service. The modernisation is gradual after that.

Sources Sources: statements by Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, Medellín Mayor Federico Gutiérrez and ETB president Diego Molano at the announcement event; Bogotá’s public services unit UAESP (not opened by us); RT exchange rate of 23 November 2026 (3,506.6 pesos per US$).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error