Colombia’s regulator has cleared an oil block part-owned by GeoPark to expand, but no start date, budget or output target is public. The partners must now set a drilling schedule.

File photo. A pumpjack monument painted in Colombia's colours near Ecopetrol's headquarters in Bogotá, undated. Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Colombia

Colombia’s environmental regulator has cleared a major oil build-out in the eastern plains, a project in which New York-listed GeoPark holds a minority stake. The decision, taken on Wednesday 18 November 2026, lets block CPO-5, an oil area in Meta department, move from exploration into full production under its licence holder, ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of India’s state-owned oil explorer.

Oil is not “starting” there: the block already pumps crude, and the new licence is what allows it to grow. GeoPark, a Bogotá-based producer controlled by Colombian banker Jaime Gilinski’s Grupo Gilinski (about 56% after a deal closed on 2 November 2026), reported 6,073 barrels of oil equivalent a day net to its 30% share in the block in the third quarter.

Key Facts Who. ANLA, Colombia’s environmental regulator, cleared ONGC Videsh to develop block CPO-5; GeoPark holds 30%.

What. Licence allows up to 40 new production sites and ten central processing plants.

Where. Cabuyaro and Puerto López, Meta department, in Colombia’s eastern plains.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Colombia’s regulator has cleared an oil block part-owned by GeoPark to expand, but no start date, budget or output target is public. The partners must now set a drilling schedule.

Colombia’s national environmental licensing authority, ANLA, changed the licence for block CPO-5 from an exploration area to a “development area” in the towns of Cabuyaro and Puerto López, according to Infobae, a Colombian news site, on Monday 23 November 2026. The decision enables exploitation within a polygon of 141,027.56 hectares, Infobae reported.

The approval covers up to 40 new production sites, 10 central processing plants of up to eight hectares each and up to 250 kilometres of access roads. It also allows two solar farms of up to 10 megawatts each, and requires 1,765.92 hectares of nature compensation for 995.18 hectares of land disturbed.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

ONGC Videsh Limited holds the licence. GeoPark, a producer listed in New York under GPRK, says in its own reports that its CPO-5 stake is 30% and that it does not run the block.

None of the public statements we reviewed gives a barrel target or a cost for the build-out. They also give no start date for the new wells.

Refinery installations seen across a lake in Barrancabermeja, an oil city in Colombia, 2007. File photo. (Photo: Yesid Ferney Patiño, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

CPO-5 matters because it supplies nearly a quarter of GeoPark’s Colombian output. Output there slipped slightly from 6,132 barrels a day net in the second quarter to 6,073 in the third, GeoPark said on Thursday 15 October 2026, despite community blockades at its Indico field, since resolved.

In the same update GeoPark said a new exploration well in CPO-5, Milano 1X, found 22 feet of oil-bearing rock and was testing at about 1,000 barrels a day. It plans to drill one more exploration well in the block in the fourth quarter.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The licence arrives as GeoPark’s Colombian output edges lower: 25,865 barrels a day in the third quarter, down 1.3% from 26,208 a year earlier. The company is shifting money to Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale, and its dividend suspension, announced in October 2025, took effect with its third-quarter results on Tuesday 3 November 2026 to preserve cash.

GeoPark’s chief executive, Felipe Bayón, said in the results release: “our priority is to excel in execution, converting investment into production and cash flow growth.” Brent crude, the global benchmark, averaged US$91.40 a barrel in the quarter, the company said, down from US$96.9 in the second quarter.

For US investors holding GeoPark shares, the licence removes one permitting hurdle but not the main uncertainties. The partners have given no spending plan, and a minority, non-operating stake means ONGC Videsh sets the pace.

The next steps are for ONGC Videsh and GeoPark to set a drilling schedule and budget. Neither has announced a date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is GeoPark starting oil production in Colombia?

No, the block already pumps crude. The new licence allows it to move into full development.

Who runs block CPO-5?

ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of India’s state oil explorer, holds the licence. GeoPark holds 30% as a non-operating partner.

When will new wells be drilled?

No date has been announced. Investors should watch for a drilling schedule and budget from the partners.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

Sources ANLA (Colombia’s National Environmental Licensing Authority) decision on the CPO-5 licence, as reported by Infobae on 23 November 2026; GeoPark Third Quarter 2026 Operational Update, 15 October 2026; GeoPark Third Quarter 2026 Results, 3 November 2026; Infobae, 23 November 2026 · ANLA · Infobae · GeoPark

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →