Valencia rejects claims that she knew of the plot against Uribe Turbay. Her party backs her, while the accuser remains unnamed and prosecutors have not commented.

Politics: Colombia

Paloma Valencia, a former presidential candidate of Centro Democrático, the opposition party of ex-president Álvaro Uribe, said on Sunday 22 November 2026 that she never had advance information about the 2025 attack on Miguel Uribe Turbay. Uribe Turbay, a senator and presidential pre-candidate, was shot at a rally in Bogotá on 7 June 2025 and died of his wounds on 11 August 2025.

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She posted a video and text on X, the social network, to answer claims that she knew of a plot. Her reply follows recent public claims by the widow of Uribe Turbay about warnings issued before the attack.

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Key Facts Who. Paloma Valencia, a former presidential candidate of the opposition party Centro Democrático.

What. She denies advance knowledge of the June 2025 attack on Miguel Uribe Turbay.

Not known. Who accused her of withholding information, and whether prosecutors have examined her role.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 08:45 GMT.

Valencia rejects claims that she knew of the plot against Uribe Turbay. Her party backs her, while the accuser remains unnamed and prosecutors have not commented.

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“I am absolutely clear: I never received information about an attack on Miguel Uribe or on other people,” Valencia wrote on 22 November 2026. “What I did receive were warnings of an attack against me, and when Miguel’s happened, I brought them to the attention of the Fiscalía [Colombia’s prosecutor’s office],” she added.

File photo: Bogotá skyline.

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In the video, Valencia said: “Some people acting in very bad faith are saying I had information about the attack on Miguel Uribe and did not share it with him.” She called that claim “absolutely false” and “almost criminal”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Valencia says that on 21 April 2025 a retired sergeant from Caquetá, a department in southern Colombia, messaged her that a man she names as Marcos Calarcá, widely described as a FARC dissident leader, was organising eight armed men to attack her. The message said the order reportedly came from the Senate.

Almost a week later, she says, a review of the source found only second-hand hearsay. After the Uribe attack, she says she passed the information to the prosecutors.

Valencia also rejected versions that Armando Benedetti, who was interior minister at the time, warned her about an attack on Uribe Turbay. “Absolutely false, categorically false,” she said, adding that his call concerned a threat to her during a recess week.

In a statement published by 23 November 2026, Centro Democrático demanded “respect for the truth”. The party rejects any attempt to hold Valencia responsible for an alleged omission of information.

The denial follows public statements by María Claudia Tarazona, Uribe Turbay’s widow, about alleged warnings before the attack. None of the reports read quotes Tarazona accusing Valencia.

The reports do not say who accused Valencia of withholding information, and Benedetti has not been quoted. We found no court, charge or Fiscalía statement on Valencia’s role.

Related reading: the widow’s account of the plot, the Supreme Court’s case file and the peace court’s questions. More is on our Colombia news page.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does Paloma Valencia say?

She says she never received information about an attack on Miguel Uribe Turbay. She says she received warnings of an attack on herself and gave them to prosecutors.

Is there evidence against her?

We found no court, charge or prosecutor’s statement on her role. The reports read do not name who accused her of withholding information.

Sources Paloma Valencia’s video and post on X, 22 November 2026 · Centro Democrático statement, 23 November 2026 · Fiscalía General de la Nación (no public statement found)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error