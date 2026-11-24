Colombian trade is still expanding, but a surge in car buying is doing much of the work, and dearer credit could blunt it next year.

View over Cali, Colombia. Photo by Hectorangelazul, 2016, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Colombia

Colombia’s shops and distributors are still selling more, but the pace is easing. Corficolombiana, a Colombian financial corporation, expects trade to grow 4.5% in 2026 and 2.7% in 2027, after 7.6% in 2025.

The forecast comes from the bank’s report on wholesale and retail trade, published in early November 2026. Vehicle sales carry much of the weight, which matters to anyone who sells to or invests in Colombian consumers.

Key Facts Forecast. Wholesale and retail trade growth is set to ease each year through 2027.

Engine. New-vehicle registrations rose almost 40% in January to October 2026.

Risk. The bank lists inflation and tighter financial conditions among the risks to trade.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

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Colombian trade is still expanding, but a surge in car buying is doing much of the work, and dearer credit could blunt it next year.

Corficolombiana says in its report that vehicle sales remain one of the main supports of the recovery in retail trade. The bank describes a cooling from a very strong 2025, not a reversal.

DANE, Colombia’s national statistics office, measured trade growth of 5.8% in the second quarter of 2026 from a year earlier, as cited in the report. The wider economy is slower, with DANE reporting on 17 November that the economy grew only 0.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, after a 0.8% fall from the second quarter (seasonally adjusted).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Over January to September the economy grew 2.1%, DANE said, so the bank’s 2026 forecast for trade runs well ahead of the national pace. That gap is why vehicles and household spending matter so much to the 2027 outlook.

Households are buying more big-ticket items. The report found spending on durable goods, such as cars and appliances, rose 15.9% in the second quarter, more than three times the other components of household consumption.

Vehicles explain much of that gap. Real retail sales rose 11% from January to August 2026, but only 6.1% when vehicles are excluded, according to DANE data in the report.

The bank expects new vehicles to keep lifting retail next year, even as other products grow more slowly. Fenalco and ANDI, Colombia’s federation of merchants and its national business association, counted 279,387 new vehicles registered from January to October 2026, up 39.5% from a year earlier.

Hybrid and electric models are a growing part of that market. Andemos, Colombia’s national sustainable-mobility association, counted 129,604 such registrations in the same period, up 91.3% from a year earlier.

File photo: the Bogotá skyline.

Wholesale, which means selling goods in bulk to shops and companies, is the weaker half of the sector. Its real trade margin, what a merchant keeps after the cost of goods, grew 3.5% from January to August but turned negative in July and August on machinery and pharmaceuticals.

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Wholesale employment fell 0.8% in the first eight months of the year, DANE figures cited by the bank show. Pay per worker in the segment rose 9.8% over the same period.

The bank names weaker domestic demand, stronger inflation and tighter financial conditions among the risks for 2027. Tighter financial conditions would make loans for cars and appliances dearer.

Banco de la República, Colombia’s central bank, held its policy rate (its benchmark interest rate) at 12.25% on 30 October. The vote was four to three, with the three dissenters wanting a rise of 0.25 percentage points.

Corficolombiana projects household consumption growth of 3.2% in 2026. Even the slower pace is a rise: trade would still sell more in 2027 than in 2026.

For US investors and exporters, Colombia’s consumer market is growing, but much of that growth rests on car buying. Another hold at its next meeting would keep borrowing costs where they are.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do car sales matter so much for Colombian trade?

Cars are large purchases, so they lift retail sales far more than daily goods. Corficolombiana calls vehicle sales the main driver of the retail recovery.

What could slow Colombian trade in 2027?

Weaker domestic demand and stronger inflation are among the risks the bank names. Tighter financial conditions are another risk on its list.

Is wholesale growing as fast as retail?

No. Wholesale is expanding more slowly, with margins turning negative in some months, especially for machinery and pharmaceuticals.

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

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