Colombia’s ministries say households hit by the August quake can claim up to half a minimum wage a month toward rent. Most detailed rules below come from the draft text of the resolution, not the final version.

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Colombia’s Housing Ministry announced on Friday 20 November 2026 that households hit by the 10 August earthquake will be able to claim help with their rent. Together with the Labour Ministry and the Superintendency of Family Subsidy, the regulator of the benefit funds, it issued Resolution 869 of 2026 to open the programme.

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The aid will be paid by the cajas de compensación familiar, or family compensation funds, which run housing subsidies for their members. It is a temporary rent subsidy of up to half a monthly minimum wage, or about 875,000 pesos, half of the 1,750,905-peso minimum wage (about US$256 at the official reference rate of 3,415 pesos per dollar for 20 November).

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Key Facts Who. Colombia’s Housing Ministry, Labour Ministry and the family-subsidy regulator, for earthquake-hit tenants.

What. Rent aid up to half the monthly minimum wage (about US$256), announced Friday 20 November 2026.

Where. Seven quake-hit departments (states), including Valle del Cauca and Risaralda.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

Colombia’s ministries say households hit by the August quake can claim up to half a minimum wage a month toward rent. Most detailed rules below come from the draft text of the resolution, not the final version.

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The programme follows a string of emergency steps since the quake. On 18 September 2026 the ministry announced that Decree 1423 extends by six months any lease expiring between 10 August and 31 December 2026 for directly affected tenants.

The same decree suspends evictions for six months, postpones annual rent increases for six months and caps later rises at inflation. In August, President Abelardo de la Espriella announced a first rent subsidy of about 875,000 pesos a month (US$256) for three months for households in the Pacific department of Chocó, and 1,050,000 pesos (about US$307) for the Pacific port city of Buenaventura.

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The draft recalls that the law allows the subsidy for up to 12 months. Subsidies can be assigned until 31 December 2027, the draft adds.

President Abelardo de la Espriella of Colombia, who announced the first rent subsidy in August. File photo.

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The money will come from the compensation funds’ housing pool, known as FOVIS, which counted 1.66 trillion pesos in 2026 (about US$486 million), the ministry says. Legislative Decree 1422 of 17 September 2026, an emergency decree with force of law, already requires between 7.5% and 10% of monthly FOVIS resources to go to the quake regions until the end of 2028.

On 30 September the ministry said that decree lets the funds use more than 350 billion pesos (about US$102 million) of their money. Wider questions about paying for the rebuild are covered in our reports on the quake fund and the rebuild funding gap.

Attention concentrates on seven departments, as Colombian states are called: Valle del Cauca, Risaralda, Chocó, Quindío, Caldas, Cauca and Antioquia. They are home to 98% of the households registered as affected, the ministry says.

The draft of the resolution that the ministry posted for public comment says the subsidy is uniform and may not exceed the rent in the lease. The fund pays the landlord directly, with the first payment within 10 calendar days of assignment and then every 30 days.

Under the draft, a household must appear in the official registers and hold a certificate from the competent authority showing its home was destroyed, structurally damaged or must be vacated. Its income must be below four minimum wages, about 7.0 million pesos (about US$2,050).

The household must not own another home, unless the quake destroyed it or made it uninhabitable, and must not have received an applied housing subsidy before, except in legal exceptions. The draft allows the subsidy for up to 12 months, assignable until 31 December 2027.

Housing Minister Jaime Andrés Beltrán said “Le estamos cumpliendo a las familias”, meaning “we are making good on our word to the families”. Labour Minister Natalia López Fuentes said the government will watch that every peso is used properly.

The draft defends the level by saying half a minimum wage exceeds the weighted average rent for households earning up to four minimum wages. A tenant whose rent is higher still pays the difference.

The ministry has not said how many households will qualify, how many months each will receive in practice, or when the first payments under Resolution 869 begin. Its release also does not say whether the August payments continue.

For anyone tracking the cost of Colombia’s rebuild, the compensation funds’ housing pool is one source of money among several. The ministry’s release gives the size of the housing pool but no total cost for the new scheme.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who can claim the rent subsidy?

Under the draft resolution, households officially registered as earthquake victims, with a certificate that their home was destroyed, damaged or must be vacated. They must also meet the income and property limits, and the family compensation funds assign the subsidy.

Who receives the money?

Under the draft, the fund pays the landlord directly. The payment may not exceed the rent in the lease.

Does the subsidy cover the whole rent?

Not if the rent is high. The subsidy is capped, so a tenant whose rent is above the cap pays the difference.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error