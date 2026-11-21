The government’s account is the only one so far, and it leaves open who the dead were and whether the strike changes anything on the plains.

Security: Colombia

Colombia’s armed forces struck a unit of FARC dissidents, fighters who rejected the 2016 peace deal, before dawn on Saturday 21 November 2026, President Abelardo de la Espriella said. The operation, which he named Operation Ninfa, hit a rural area of Mapiripán, a town in the eastern plains of Meta department.

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The president wrote on his social media account that five members of the group were killed, a preliminary figure that nobody outside the government has confirmed. He called it the 11th airstrike he has ordered since taking office.

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Key Facts Who. Armed Forces and police against Structure 44 Antonio Ricaurte, a FARC dissident unit under commander Iván Mordisco.

What. Operation Ninfa in rural Mapiripán, Meta: five dissidents killed, per the president’s preliminary account.

When. Before dawn on Saturday 21 November 2026; the 11th airstrike of his term.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Saturday 21 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

The government’s account is the only one so far, and it leaves open who the dead were and whether the strike changes anything on the plains.

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De la Espriella took office in August 2026 and ordered the first airstrike of his term on 11 August in San Calixto, in the Catatumbo region, against the ELN, a leftist guerrilla group. The strikes have continued since, and the 10th hit Dagua, in Valle del Cauca department, earlier this week.

The Presidency said an earlier strike, on Tuesday 10 November 2026 in Tarazá, in Antioquia department, killed eight members of a sub-unit of the Clan del Golfo, a large drug-trafficking gang. Among the dead was its leader, alias Negro Perea, and that raid was called Operation Nehemías.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

President Abelardo de la Espriella announced the strike on social media (file photo)

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The Armed Groups Surrender Law, passed in early November 2026, offers fighters a way to give themselves up and now sits beside the bombing in the government’s approach. Whether any member of Structure 44 had offered to surrender is not known.

Mapiripán lies in Meta, a department south-east of Bogotá, in Colombia’s eastern plains. The president’s account places the strike in its rural area, not in the town itself.

Operation Ninfa was carried out by the Armed Forces in coordination with the National Police against Structure 44 Antonio Ricaurte, which answers to the dissident commander alias Iván Mordisco. The president listed what was seized: four rifles, two pistols, 12 magazines and ammunition of various calibres.

Also taken were two multipurpose vests, field equipment, a satellite phone, two mobile phones and two boats. The president’s post opened with the words “Fear has changed sides.”

“I have said it and I repeat it: every attack by the narco-terrorists on our security forces or on civilians will get an ever more forceful answer,” he wrote. “We will not allow these criminal organisations to keep sowing terror in Colombia.”

The language promises a harder reply to every attack, which is the logic behind the string of strikes since August. It is not known whether a particular attack prompted this operation.

The government has not named the five dead or given their ages, and it has not said whether any were minors. No independent party has verified the toll, and it is not known whether Mordisco’s group has answered.

The strongest challenge comes from the Defensoría del Pueblo, the state human rights ombudsman. It questioned the strikes in Guaviare department after minors were found among the dead.

Defence Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora defended the operations in the weeks that followed. Medicina Legal, Colombia’s national forensic institute, confirmed that minors died in the Guaviare strikes in late August and early September.

The strikes are the centrepiece of De la Espriella’s security policy, and the stakes reach Washington. The United States is a close security partner of Colombia, and US Army soldiers trained alongside the Colombian Army at Tolemaida, a Colombian army base, in Southern Vanguard 27, a joint exercise held from late October to 11 November 2026.

No date has been given for further operations. For now the record is 11 strikes since August, and an account of the latest that only the government has told.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Operation Ninfa?

It is the government’s name for the strike on a FARC dissident unit in Mapiripán, in Meta department. The account of the result comes only from the president.

Why are the strikes disputed?

The state ombudsman says humanitarian law limits what the military may do, and the Defence Minister says the operations respect them. Deaths of minors reported by the forensic institute keep the question open.

Why does this matter to readers in the United States?

Washington is a close security partner of Colombia and its soldiers train with the Colombian Army. The way Bogotá fights armed groups shapes that partnership.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error