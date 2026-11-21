Colombia Reservoirs Fall to 77% in El Niño
The minister says the weeks ahead are an endurance test, and she wants households, shops and town halls to help the dams last.
Energy: Colombia
Colombia’s reservoirs fell to 77.14% of capacity on Thursday 19 November 2026, drifting further from the 80% level the government wants to hold. Nohemí Arboleda, the Minister of Mines and Energy, said in her weekly address this week that the level dropped 1.93 percentage points in a single week.
She blamed less rain and more heat, and asked Colombians to cut electricity use in the evening. The warning reaches beyond locals, because hydroelectric dams are the backbone of Colombia’s power system and the Christmas season will test it.
Key Facts
- Who. Nohemí Arboleda, Colombia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, in her weekly address.
- What. Reservoirs fell 1.93 points in a week to 77.14%, short of the 80% goal.
- Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a US betting market, gives 64.5% that this El Niño is the strongest on record.
- As of. Saturday 21 November 2026, 18:30 GMT
The minister says the weeks ahead are an endurance test, and she wants households, shops and town halls to help the dams last.
El Niño, a warming of the Pacific Ocean that usually brings drier weather to Colombia, is now under way. The minister’s goal is a reservoir level above 80%.
The US Climate Prediction Center, part of NOAA, the American weather agency, said on 12 November 2026 that El Niño continues to strengthen, with the Niño-3.4 index, a key Pacific temperature gauge, at +2.5°C. It put the chance of a strong-to-very-strong event through January-March 2027 above 79%, and said weakening should begin in early 2027.
The minister said NOAA and IDEAM, Colombia’s weather institute, updated their forecasts, and both see El Niño staying very strong. December 2026 and January 2027 will be the hardest months, she said, with rains probably returning only in May 2027.
“The battery has to last us until May,” she said. The reservoirs, in other words, must carry the power system through the whole dry season.
In the last week the reservoirs received only 4 of every 10 litres of water normally expected for November, she said. Between 9 and 15 November almost every region also used more electricity than expected.
Thermal plants, which burn fuel to make power, met their generation targets but not by enough to offset the extra consumption, she said. She put the cause plainly: it rained less and it was hotter.
The mechanism is simple and costly: when reservoirs fall, thermal plants burn more fuel to fill the gap, and power prices rise. The government has already paid COP 600 billion (about US$172 million, at USD/COP 3,483, the market close of Friday 20 November 2026) of the government’s debts to thermal plants and will transfer another COP 300 billion (about US$86 million) this week.
The minister said the payments mean the plants “have backing to generate”. She added that savings in earlier weeks avoided a bigger fall, and that Guaviare, a department in southern Colombia, used less energy than expected last week.
She asked the public to save electricity between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., for example by switching off one light or unplugging idle appliances. The government is promoting a habit of saving 10% to 30%.
She asked mayors to use LED Christmas lights, concentrate lighting where crowds gather, fit timers and switch everything off by midnight at the latest. Shops, hotels and restaurants should switch off window displays and signs at closing.
These requests fall on the hotels, restaurants and shops that serve visitors, including American travellers and residents, during the Christmas season. Power saved at the evening peak is power a fuel-burning plant does not have to produce, which is why the minister targets those hours.
The minister gave no date for rationing, and it is not known whether rationing will be needed. The government has also not said how much households have actually saved so far.
She said the last days of November are the window to recover charge, and December and January are the next hard test. For visitors and residents over the holidays, the visible effect so far is a request to dim lights and switch off signs, not a rule.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, traders put 64.5% on this El Niño being the strongest on record, with US$22,561 traded as of 1:30 p.m. ET on 21 November 2026. These prices are real-money bets, not official forecasts.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why does a dry spell matter for electricity in Colombia?
Dams supply the backbone of the country’s power, so low reservoirs force costlier fuel-burning plants to run more. That pushes prices up and raises the risk of shortages.
Is power rationing planned?
The minister has given no date and has not said rationing is needed. The saving requests are meant to keep the system away from that point.
When could conditions improve?
Relief depends on seasonal rains returning, which is the point the minister said the reservoirs must last to. Officials expect the next weeks to be tougher before that.
Sources
Ministry of Mines and Energy, Colombia, weekly address of November 2026 · NOAA Climate Prediction Center ENSO discussion, 12 November 2026 · IDEAM
Connected Coverage
Colombia news · Colombia declares El Niño as power prices rise · Colombia power rationing risk · Colombia pledges US$855M to avert blackouts
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