The minister says the weeks ahead are an endurance test, and she wants households, shops and town halls to help the dams last.

File photo, 2022. Aerial view of the Hidroituango dam on the Cauca River in Antioquia, Colombia, a project of EPM. Photo: Presidency of Colombia, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

Energy: Colombia

Colombia’s reservoirs fell to 77.14% of capacity on Thursday 19 November 2026, drifting further from the 80% level the government wants to hold. Nohemí Arboleda, the Minister of Mines and Energy, said in her weekly address this week that the level dropped 1.93 percentage points in a single week.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

She blamed less rain and more heat, and asked Colombians to cut electricity use in the evening. The warning reaches beyond locals, because hydroelectric dams are the backbone of Colombia’s power system and the Christmas season will test it.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Nohemí Arboleda, Colombia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, in her weekly address.

What. Reservoirs fell 1.93 points in a week to 77.14%, short of the 80% goal.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a US betting market, gives 64.5% that this El Niño is the strongest on record.

As of. Saturday 21 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

The minister says the weeks ahead are an endurance test, and she wants households, shops and town halls to help the dams last.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on NOAA (Colombia) Email address Follow

El Niño, a warming of the Pacific Ocean that usually brings drier weather to Colombia, is now under way. The minister’s goal is a reservoir level above 80%.

The US Climate Prediction Center, part of NOAA, the American weather agency, said on 12 November 2026 that El Niño continues to strengthen, with the Niño-3.4 index, a key Pacific temperature gauge, at +2.5°C. It put the chance of a strong-to-very-strong event through January-March 2027 above 79%, and said weakening should begin in early 2027.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Cauca River canyon near the Hidroituango dam in Antioquia, Colombia’s largest hydroelectric project (file photo; Hidroituango / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0)

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The minister said NOAA and IDEAM, Colombia’s weather institute, updated their forecasts, and both see El Niño staying very strong. December 2026 and January 2027 will be the hardest months, she said, with rains probably returning only in May 2027.

“The battery has to last us until May,” she said. The reservoirs, in other words, must carry the power system through the whole dry season.

In the last week the reservoirs received only 4 of every 10 litres of water normally expected for November, she said. Between 9 and 15 November almost every region also used more electricity than expected.

Thermal plants, which burn fuel to make power, met their generation targets but not by enough to offset the extra consumption, she said. She put the cause plainly: it rained less and it was hotter.

The mechanism is simple and costly: when reservoirs fall, thermal plants burn more fuel to fill the gap, and power prices rise. The government has already paid COP 600 billion (about US$172 million, at USD/COP 3,483, the market close of Friday 20 November 2026) of the government’s debts to thermal plants and will transfer another COP 300 billion (about US$86 million) this week.

The minister said the payments mean the plants “have backing to generate”. She added that savings in earlier weeks avoided a bigger fall, and that Guaviare, a department in southern Colombia, used less energy than expected last week.

She asked the public to save electricity between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., for example by switching off one light or unplugging idle appliances. The government is promoting a habit of saving 10% to 30%.

She asked mayors to use LED Christmas lights, concentrate lighting where crowds gather, fit timers and switch everything off by midnight at the latest. Shops, hotels and restaurants should switch off window displays and signs at closing.

These requests fall on the hotels, restaurants and shops that serve visitors, including American travellers and residents, during the Christmas season. Power saved at the evening peak is power a fuel-burning plant does not have to produce, which is why the minister targets those hours.

The minister gave no date for rationing, and it is not known whether rationing will be needed. The government has also not said how much households have actually saved so far.

She said the last days of November are the window to recover charge, and December and January are the next hard test. For visitors and residents over the holidays, the visible effect so far is a request to dim lights and switch off signs, not a rule.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, traders put 64.5% on this El Niño being the strongest on record, with US$22,561 traded as of 1:30 p.m. ET on 21 November 2026. These prices are real-money bets, not official forecasts.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Colombia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does a dry spell matter for electricity in Colombia?

Dams supply the backbone of the country’s power, so low reservoirs force costlier fuel-burning plants to run more. That pushes prices up and raises the risk of shortages.

Is power rationing planned?

The minister has given no date and has not said rationing is needed. The saving requests are meant to keep the system away from that point.

When could conditions improve?

Relief depends on seasonal rains returning, which is the point the minister said the reservoirs must last to. Officials expect the next weeks to be tougher before that.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error