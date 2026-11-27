A regional trade award has gone to the finance chief of one of Kenya's listed banks. The announcement did not say how winners were chosen.

File photo. The Nairobi skyline seen across Uhuru Park, with the KICC tower at centre, undated. Photo: DesiBoy101, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Banking: Kenya

Caroline Karimi, group director of finance and strategy at Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank), was named Top Woman in Finance in East Africa at the 2026 CFO Awards. The ceremony was held in Nairobi on Thursday 26 November 2026.

The 2026 CFO Awards are run by CFO East Africa, a regional finance-industry organiser. Karimi was also a nominee for East Africa CFO of the Year, the overall prize for a company’s chief financial officer.

Key Facts Who. Caroline Karimi, finance chief of Co-operative Bank of Kenya.

What. Named Top Woman in Finance in East Africa at the 2026 CFO Awards.

When. Thursday 26 November 2026, at a gala in Nairobi.

Bank. Nine-month profit before tax KSh35.9 billion (Kenyan shillings; about US$276 million), up 19.6%.

As of. 27 November 2026, 15:49 GMT.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Guinea-Bissau's junta pushes its vote to 2028” Get the brief

A regional trade award has gone to the finance chief of one of Kenya’s listed banks. The announcement did not say how winners were chosen.

Karimi has more than 20 years in finance, the organisers said. She joined Co-op Bank in December 2012, has been group director of finance and strategy since June 2020, is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K) and holds a master of business administration from the University of Nairobi.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The organisers said she set up a revenue assurance unit, a team that finds and recovers lost income, which unlocked more than KSh1 billion (about US$7.7 million at KSh130 to the US dollar). KSh stands for Kenyan shillings, the local currency.

File photo. The Nairobi skyline seen from Uhuru Park, with the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) tower at left, taken on 8 February 2014. Photo: Ephymbaya / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Co-op Bank said in a statement: “Her achievement celebrates the impact of women at the highest levels of financial leadership and serves as an inspiration to the next generation of finance professionals.” The bank’s shares trade on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

The bank said on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that its group profit before tax for the nine months to 30 September rose 19.6% to KSh35.9 billion (about US$276 million), from KSh30 billion a year earlier. Profit after tax rose 27.2% to KSh27.4 billion (about US$211 million), from KSh21.6 billion.

The board declared an interim dividend of KSh1.50 a share (about 1.2 US cents), up 50% from KSh1.00 a year earlier. It is payable on Friday 4 December 2026 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on Wednesday 25 November.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Net loans rose 22.2% to KSh496.9 billion (about US$3.8 billion), the bank said. Its bad-loan ratio, the share of loans that borrowers have stopped repaying on schedule, fell to 12.9% from 17.1% a year earlier.

Gideon Muriuki, the bank’s group chief executive, linked the results to progress on its 2025 to 2029 strategy, called Good to Great. The plan runs to 2029, so the current figures are an early read on it.

A trade award is a recognition chosen by an organiser, not an audit of results. The announcement did not say how winners were chosen, so the profit and dividend figures are the better guide to the bank’s health.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Top Woman in Finance award?

It is a regional award from the 2026 CFO Awards, run by CFO East Africa. Karimi won it on 26 November 2026 in Nairobi.

Does the award change anything for Co-op Bank investors?

Not directly, because it recognises one executive and is not a rating of the bank. Investors will look to the dividend payment and later results instead.

Sources CFO Awards 2026 announcement by CFO East Africa and Co-operative Bank of Kenya statement (26 to 27 November 2026)

Co-operative Bank of Kenya nine-month results for the period to 30 September 2026 (11 November 2026)

More: Kenya

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →