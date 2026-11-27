A dentist says his signature was added without his knowledge, and the deputy says the clinic handed her the paper. Prosecutors now have to establish who made it.

Politics: Chile

Prosecutors in Santiago opened an investigation on Friday 27 November into a dental medical certificate tied to deputy Zandra Parisi. The Eastern Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office, which covers the eastern districts of Santiago, acted on its own initiative, after the dentist whose signature appears on the paper said he never signed it.

The case lands three days before Chile’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, votes on a constitutional accusation against Justice Minister Fernando Rabat. That is a formal impeachment-style charge, and Parisi has no recorded excuse for the session.

Key Facts Who. Zandra Parisi, deputy for the Partido de la Gente (People’s Party).

What. Prosecutors probe a dental certificate; the dentist says he never signed it.

Next. Chamber votes on charging Justice Minister Fernando Rabat, Monday 30 November, noon.

As of. 27 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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A dentist says his signature was added without his knowledge, and the deputy says the clinic handed her the paper. Prosecutors now have to establish who made it.

Parisi sits for the Partido de la Gente (PDG, the People’s Party), a populist party led by Franco Parisi. She says she had dental implant surgery with a bone graft (a procedure to rebuild jawbone) on Friday 30 October, performed by implant surgeon Francisco Valdés Pérez.

She says a complication sent her on Tuesday 24 November to the dental clinic where she is treated. There, she says, the implant was removed, the area cleaned and stitched, and two weeks of rest prescribed.

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Regional flags displayed inside Chile’s National Congress in Valparaíso. (File photo: B1mbo, CC BY-SA 4.0)

A certificate dated 24 November, recommending 14 days of rest and carrying Valdés’ signature, was presented to the Chamber. Valdés posted a statement on Thursday 26 November saying the paper is not his.

“The document in question is not of my authorship,” Valdés said. “My signature was incorporated into the certificate without my knowledge or authorisation.”

He said he would report the facts to the Public Ministry, Chile’s state prosecution service, “so that it is determined who made the certificate, where it was used and for what purpose, aspects on which it is not for me to comment”. He also apologised for “the confusion and harm” to his career and to the health centres where he works.

Parisi answered in a public statement sent early on Friday 27 November. “It was the clinic itself that gave me the certificate that I later presented to the Chamber of Deputies,” she said.

She said that, according to her information, the clinic held a digital version of the dentist’s signature. She denies any responsibility for issuing the document.

Parisi is weighing legal action against Valdés. She also said Valdés did not turn up to her check-up on Thursday 26 November.

She offered public apologies to the clinic and the professionals involved for the criticism they have received. The Chamber’s system automatically blocks justifications for long absences unless a proper medical licence (licencia médica) exists.

A certificate carries less legal weight than a licence. Chamber records list two medical documents from Parisi.

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One, on Tuesday 24 November, excuses that day only, and one entered on Wednesday 25 November cites a “serious impediment” for 24 and 25 November. No 14-day certificate appears in those records.

As of Friday she has no recorded justification for the session of Monday 30 November. Her absence comes together with that of fellow PDG deputy Pamela Jiles, who has a medical licence.

The Chamber has already processed licences for several other deputies for that Monday. The prosecutors said the investigation covers the use and possible forgery of false medical licences, and that deputy Zandra Parisi “also appears involved” in the matter.

It names no suspect, and no charges have been announced. The office said it wants to establish whether such offences took place at all.

The inquiry is open against whoever is found responsible, so it does not yet target a named person.

Several points remain open: who produced or signed the certificate, and whether prosecutors will name suspects. It is also unclear whether the Chamber will take a decision on her absence, or whether Parisi will file the legal action she is weighing.

The next dated step is Monday 30 November, when the Chamber votes from 12:00 noon Santiago time on the accusation against Rabat.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Zandra Parisi been charged?

No. The investigation names no suspect, and no charges have been announced.

Why does a medical certificate matter in the Chamber?

The Chamber’s system blocks justifications for long absences unless a proper medical licence exists. A certificate carries less legal weight than a licence.

Who says what about the signature?

Dentist Francisco Valdés says his signature was added without his knowledge. Parisi says the clinic gave her the certificate.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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