The plan lists the people, crews and aircraft CMPC will use against wildfires on its own forest land this season.

A Chilean forestry company has put 1,200 people, 94 firefighting crews and 20 aircraft on standby for this summer’s wildfire season. CMPC, a pulp, paper and forestry group based in Chile, presented the plan on Thursday 29 October 2026 at its headquarters in the city of Los Ángeles, in the Biobío region of south-central Chile.

Chilean President José Antonio Kast and Interior Minister Claudio Alvarado were in Los Ángeles for the presentation, and Chile’s Interior Ministry published the figures the same day. The plan covers the 2026-27 season.

Key Facts Who CMPC, a Chilean pulp, paper and forestry company, wrote the plan.

The plan 1,200 people, 94 firefighting crews and 20 aircraft for the 2026-27 fire season.

The risk CMPC’s general manager says 56% of fires in the last three seasons were deliberate.

The date Presented on Thursday 29 October 2026 in Los Ángeles, Chile, in the Biobío region.

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The plan lists the people, crews and aircraft CMPC will use against wildfires on its own forest land this season.

The Interior Ministry said CMPC will field 1,200 people, 94 firefighting crews and 20 aircraft. The company says 900 of those staff are professional firefighters and 300 work on prevention.

The aircraft are 10 water-dropping planes, eight medium helicopters and two planes that coordinate the others. On the ground, CMPC lists 30 rapid-response crews, eight crews flown in by helicopter, 18 standard crews, six crews with mechanised equipment and 32 community crews tied to nearby towns.

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To spot fires early, the company deploys 57 patrol teams to deter fires, 61 lookouts in pickup trucks, 94 lookouts on foot, 14 on motorbikes, 11 on horseback and one surveillance drone. It also works with 535 prevention committees of local residents, 162 of them sponsored by CMPC, and keeps 66 green firebreaks, barriers meant to stop flames from spreading.

The minister also visited a renovated control room, the Centro de Operaciones Bosques (Forests Operations Centre), which the ministry describes as a platform that coordinates the company’s forestry operations all year. The plan stresses early detection and coordination with public and private bodies, the ministry said.

Francisco Ruiz-Tagle, CMPC’s general manager, put a number on deliberate ignition at the presentation. “In the last three seasons the average intentionality of the fires was 56%,” he said, meaning the share of fires started deliberately, in a statement translated from Spanish.

That share is the company’s own figure, not an official statistic, and the method behind it is not set out. It also leaves open how many fires were lit on purpose in any one season.

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For US readers, CMPC is a Chilean pulp, paper and forestry group with a company profile on our site. The plan sets out the resources CMPC says it will use on its own land.

It is not known how CMPC will report fires or progress this season, or what the plan costs. The company has also not said how many hectares of forest the crews are meant to protect.

The first large fire in Biobío or a neighbouring region will show how those resources are used. Until then, the figures describe intent rather than results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Does CMPC Plan for the Fire Season?

It plans to field 1,200 people, 94 firefighting crews and 20 aircraft, with patrols and lookouts to spot fires early. The plan covers the 2026-27 season.

Who Attended the Presentation of the Plan?

President José Antonio Kast and Interior Minister Claudio Alvarado were in Los Ángeles for the presentation. The Interior Ministry published a note on the visit.

Why Does Deliberate Ignition Matter for the Plan?

The company’s general manager says more than half of recent fires were deliberate, and the plan adds patrols and local committees. Those teams aim to deter and spot fires early.

Sources: Interior Ministry of Chile, note on the CMPC fire plan, 29 October 2026; CMPC, statements by its executives at the presentation of its 2026-27 fire prevention and combat plan, 29 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error